Michael and Sharon Ziegler: What Happened to the Survivors?

NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ particularly the episode ‘Heartless,’ chronicles the timeline of crimes connected to a woman named Kore Bommeli over the years. In 2021, when she was charged with the murder of her roommate, Talina Galloway, another crime came to light. In 2014, Kore had lived next to a couple in Wisconsin, and an investigation was launched into possible poisoning attempts against them. The crime she was later convicted of has also been featured in the episode. It offers a more holistic look into the woman who is now behind bars.

Michael and Sharon Ziegler Found Some Substance Strewn Across Their House in 2014

Michael and Sharon Ziegler were living in Middleton, Wisconsin, in 2014. It was a small community where the neighbors knew each other, and next door to them lived a woman named Kore Adams, who later began going by the name Kore Bommeli. She kept several animals at her home, including horses, llamas and chickens. Michael and Sharon said that, at the time, they thought she was nice and cordial, although they did not know much about her. That year, Michael and Sharon went on an out-of-state trip.

When the couple returned home to Wisconsin, they said they found a substance with the consistency of “kitty litter” scattered across their floors. They reported it to the police, and an investigation was started, but the material was never tested at the time. In January 2021, when the remains of Talina Galloway were found in Arkansas, Kore was already a person of interest in the case. Detectives working on Galloway’s disappearance contacted investigators in Wisconsin and learned that they still had an open file from 2014. Traces of the material found years earlier were sent to the FBI for testing, and it was confirmed to be ricin. Kore was subsequently charged with two counts of attempted homicide.

Michael and Sharon Ziegler Struggled to Understand Why They Were Targeted

In February 2023, when Kore Bommeli was brought to Wisconsin to face the charges, Michael and Sharon Ziegler spoke to the media for the first time. Michael said that if the substance had been made into a finer powder, it could have easily entered their systems and proved fatal. He added that he could not think of any reason why Kore would target them. The only thing he remembered was that Kore had several animals and that someone had complained about the smell.

He said, “That’s the only thing we can come up with, that she might have thought we [made that complaint].” In June 2023, Kore Bommeli was convicted of two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Sharon has said that the only reason they feel a sense of relief is that Kore is behind bars and no longer a threat to them. The husband and wife have otherwise kept a low profile and have not shared much about their lives in recent years.

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