Michael and Alexander Smith: How Did They Die? Who Killed Them?

In December 1994, Susan Smith approached the police and claimed that a man had carjacked her vehicle and driven away with her two young sons, Michael and Alexander Smith. This led to a massive nationwide search centered in Union, South Carolina, as authorities and the local community desperately sought answers. However, as days passed without any leads, investigators began to suspect that the case was more complex than it initially appeared. NBC’s episode of ‘Dateline’ titled ‘Return to the Lake,’ delves into the details of the case and the relentless police work that ultimately led to the capture of the true perpetrator.

Michael and Alexander’s Mother Claimed That Her Sons Had Been Abducted

Michael Daniel Smith was born on October 10, 1991, to Susan and David Smith in Union, South Carolina. From the very beginning, he was surrounded by love and had a joyful childhood. His father adored him, and one of Michael’s favorite activities was riding the lawn mower alongside him. He was a happy, affectionate child with a contagious giggle and a smile that could warm anyone’s heart. On August 5, 1993, his younger brother, Alexander Tyler “Alex” Smith, was born. Michael embraced his new role as a big brother with pure love and enthusiasm. From the very first moment he met Alex, he showed a natural sense of care and protection towards his younger brother.

The two boys shared precious months together and seemed to be growing up in a home that provided them with love and care. However, on the evening of October 25, 1994, Susan arrived at the police station in a state of distress. She claimed that while driving her 1990 Mazda Protégé sedan with her sons in the backseat, an African American man had approached her, held her at gunpoint, and carjacked her vehicle. She said that he had then taken off with Michael and Alex still inside. Law enforcement immediately launched an extensive search, with the community and media rallying behind efforts to locate the missing boys. However, on November 3, 1994, the remains of Michael and Alex were discovered submerged in John D. Long Lake, approximately 122 feet from the shore. The boys were still strapped into their car seats, and the official cause of death was determined to be drowning.

Michael and Alexander Smith’s Killer Confessed to Her Crime After Nine Days

When the police initially launched their investigation, they believed Susan Smith’s account of the carjacking. However, as they continued questioning her, inconsistencies in her story began to surface and raised doubts about her version of events. Certain details of her timeline did not add up. For example, she claimed that there were no other cars around when she was carjacked, yet she also stated that she had stopped at a red light. Investigators determined that the traffic signal would not have turned red unless another vehicle had been present at the intersection. Just two days after the boys’ disappearance, law enforcement called Susan in for a polygraph test. Despite increasing scrutiny, Susan continued to stick to her story. On November 3, 1994, she even appeared in a televised interview and made an emotional plea to the public for help in finding her sons.

By this time, the case had gained nationwide attention, with people across the country following every development. However, just hours after her public appeal, Susan was once again called in for questioning—something that had happened multiple times before. This time, she finally broke down and confessed. She admitted to driving her car into the lake with her sons still strapped inside. She claimed she had been in a fragile mental state and had intended to take her own life as well. However, she said that in a moment of impulse, she jumped out of the vehicle at the last second and could not save her sons. Based on Susan’s confession, the police conducted another search of the lake, where they discovered her car submerged in the water with Michael and Alex Smith still inside. Both were still strapped into their seats.

Along with the vehicle, they found a wedding dress and a photograph of Susan with her husband, David Smith. Investigators alleged that she had been having an affair with a local man who had recently ended their relationship because he did not want children. When prosecutors built their case, they argued that Susan had deliberately killed her sons to sever ties with her past and start anew with the man she was involved with. They also presented evidence showing that the car took several minutes to fully sink, meaning Susan had ample opportunity to rescue her children but chose not to. Her defense team argued that she was suffering from severe mental health issues and was not in a rational state of mind at the time of the incident. However, the jury ultimately found her guilty, and she was sentenced to two concurrent life terms in prison.

