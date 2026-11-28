On December 24, 2007, a peaceful Christmas evening turned into a devastating nightmare when six members of a family were killed inside and around their home in Carnation, Washington. The tragedy claimed the lives of Wayne Scott Anderson, his wife, Judith “Judy” Elaine Anderson, their son, Scott Russell Anderson, his wife, Erica Mantle Anderson, and the couple’s children, Nathan Scott and Olivia Ryan Anderson. Oxygen’s ‘Homicide for the Holidays: Christmas Carnage in Carnation’ sheds light on the investigation and how it led to the arrest of Wayne and Judy’s daughter, Michele Kristen Anderson, and her boyfriend, Joseph Thomas McEnroe. The episode also features detailed interviews with the officials who worked on the case.

Michele Anderson and Joseph McEnroe Began Dating Sometime in 2002

Michele Kristen Anderson was born in 1978 to Wayne Scott Anderson and Judith “Judy” Elaine Anderson. She grew up alongside her brother, Scott Russell Anderson, and sister, Mary Victoria Anderson, in the Carnation area of Seattle, Washington. Michele attended Cedarcrest High School, where she was a member of the art club and cross-country team before graduating in 1997. She eventually went on to complete a few community college courses. Over time, she entered the workforce, taking on roles such as Security Guard and Face Painting Artist. Around 2002, Michele crossed paths with Joseph Thomas McEnroe on an online dating website when he was residing in Glendale, Arizona.

Joseph was born in 1978 to Sean Johnson and her partner. Although no public reports provide much information about his early life, it is known that after he entered a relationship with Michele, he moved to Washington. They initially lived in South King County before relocating to Fall City and renting a mobile home in 2004. At the time, Joseph was working at Target. He quickly became close to Scott, his wife, Erica Mantle Anderson, and the pair’s children, Olivia Ryan and Nathan Scott Anderson. Michele and Joseph came under the radar of the authorities when her parents, brother, sister-in-law, nephew, and niece were found dead inside Wayne’s home in Seattle on December 26, 2007.

Michele Anderson and Joseph McEnroe Were Arrested Based on Their Confessions

As the investigation began, detectives learned from sheriff’s officials that 911 dispatchers had received a 10-second call from Wayne’s residence around 5:13 pm on December 24, 2007. According to police records, the dispatcher heard “yelling” over the call and told investigators that it sounded more like party noise than an argument. It was revealed that the deputies were dispatched to the house and arrived around 5:45 pm but didn’t go inside since they noticed the gate was locked. When Judy failed to show up for work, her coworker arrived at her house on December 26 to check on her and later called 911. On that same day, Michele and Joseph returned to the property, where the officials questioned them separately.

According to the official reports, when Joseph and Michele were initially questioned, they claimed they had gone to Las Vegas on December 24 to get married but had lost their way and decided to return home. However, a breakthrough came when they were further interrogated and confessed to the killings. Court records state that in her statements, Michele admitted that she and Joseph had armed themselves and driven to her parents’ house on December 24. She went on to confess that upon arriving at home, Joseph distracted Judy while Michele tried to shoot Wayne. As per the records, when Michele’s firearm jammed, her boyfriend shot and killed her parents.

Further court records indicate that Michele and Joseph eventually confessed to moving Wayne and Judy’s remains to the back of the house before Scott arrived. In their confession, they told investigators that Michele eventually shot Scott dead before they wounded Erica. They went on to admit that Erica tried to call 911 but was killed by Joseph. Michele also told the detectives that her boyfriend shot Nathan and Olivia dead because she didn’t want them to be scarred for life. According to investigative records, she further acknowledged that she didn’t want any witnesses to the crime and felt that everyone in her family didn’t support her. Both Joseph and Michele were arrested on December 26 and were each charged with six counts of aggravated first-degree murder on December 28.

Michele Anderson and Joseph McEnroe Are Currently Incarcerated at Separate Washington Prison Facilities

Both Michele and Joseph initially pleaded not guilty to their six counts each of aggravated first-degree murder. However, in January 2014, he sought to change his plea to guilty to aggravated first-degree murder, provided the prosecution would not pursue the death penalty. By July 2014, a ruling by the state Supreme Court prevented his proposed guilty plea from being accepted as part of a plea agreement. Joseph’s jury trial began in January 2015, during which the prosecution presented his recorded confession, including his statements in which he admitted to smashing the phone when Erica tried to call 911.

However, the defense claimed that Michele had manipulated and coerced Joseph into participating in the crime. On March 25, 2015, Joseph was convicted on all six counts. He was ultimately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on May 13, 2015. Michele’s jury trial finally commenced in January 2016. During the trial, the prosecution presented the records of her confession to the court along with other evidence highlighting the planning and execution of the killings.

On the other hand, Michele’s defense insisted that the murders were not premeditated. On March 3, 2016, the jury found her guilty on all six counts, and she received a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in April 2016. Although she later appealed her convictions on several grounds, the Appellate Court upheld her judgment on February 19, 2019. As of writing, Michele is serving her sentence at the Washington Corrections Center for Women in Gig Harbor, Washington. Joseph is currently incarcerated at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla, Washington.

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