Mickey and Trudy Thompson: How Did They Die? Who Killed Them?

In March 1988, the neighbors of Mickey and Trudy Thompson were startled by the sound of gunfire. Upon calling the police, they discovered the couple had been shot to death in their driveway. Some neighbors reported seeing two individuals fleeing the scene on bicycles shortly after the gunshots, but the suspects were not found. The community, having never experienced such violence, was shocked by the brutal crime in their midst. Netflix’s ‘Homicide: Los Angeles’ highlights the years-long investigation and police work that ultimately brought the killers to justice.

Mickey and Trudy Thompson Were Known Figures in Auto Racing

Mickey Thompson was born on December 7, 1928, to Marion Lee Thompson Sr. and Geneva Clairissa Mishler Thompson. Initially named Marion Lee Thompson, he later adopted the name Mickey, which he felt suited him better. In his twenties, Mickey developed a keen interest in hot rodding and drag racing, eventually becoming a legendary figure in auto racing. In the 1960s, he made history as the first American to break the 400 mph barrier while driving his Challenger 1. Over time, he diversified his interests, participating in numerous competitions and dragster championships and excelling under the renowned name he had built for himself.

Mickey Thompson was married at a young age, but his life took a turn when he met Gertrude “Trudy” Feller and fell in love again. Trudy, born on October 4, 1946, to Frank Feller and Reene Kleinberg Feller in New York, always aspired to build an independent career. By the late 1960s, she worked as a Hot Rod Magazine secretary. Due to Mickey’s success, the magazine featured and profiled him multiple times. During this interaction, the two met and fell in love. In 1971, they married in a lavish ceremony in Las Vegas. While Mickey had experienced marriage before, with Trudy, he felt as though love had found him once more. Their family grew when they welcomed their son, Danny Thompson, into their lives.

Mickey and Trudy Thompson’s Neighbors Heard Them Being Shot

Mickey and Trudy Thompson made an excellent team, with Trudy supporting Mickey as he ventured into the business side of auto racing. In 1973, Mickey founded SCORE International, an off-road sanctioning body overseeing races across North America. In 1979, he established the Mickey Thompson Entertainment Group (MTEG), an indoor motocross and off-road vehicle racing show and competition, in which Trudy was also a partner. The couple made their home in Bradbury of Los Angeles, California and thanks to the success of their ventures, they enjoyed a comfortable life together.

Around 6 a.m. on March 16, 1988, Mickey and Trudy Thompson stepped out of their house for work when neighbors heard gunshots. Shortly after, they heard Mickey’s voice pleading for mercy for his wife, followed by another gunshot and then complete silence. The police arrived on the scene to find Trudy shot to death in her car at the end of the driveway and Mickey lying near the garage door, fatally shot in the head. Neither survived the attack, having passed away before any medical assistance could arrive.

Mickey and Trudy Thompson’s Killers Ran Away on Bicycles

From the scene of the crime, the police hypothesized that Mickey Thompson had gone to open the garage door while Trudy Thompson was pulling out of her vehicle. The attackers were lying in wait and first attacked and injured Mickey. As Trudy tried to get away, they shot her in front of him. They then returned to Mickey and shot him once in the head, killing him. None of the jewelry or cash the couple was carrying was taken, so robbery was ruled out as a motive. Neighbors who had heard the shots and started to inspect the situation reported seeing two men wearing joggers fleeing the house on bicycles minutes after the incident. A rough sketch of these suspected attackers was prepared, but they were nowhere to be found.

The police began investigating people close to the couple and the potential motives they might have had. One name that stood out was Michael Frank Goodwin, Mickey’s former business partner. In 1984, the Thompsons approached Goodwin, who was known for promoting stadium races for motorbikes in the US. However, the business deal they attempted quickly turned sour. While Mickey and Trudy regained control of MTEG, Goodwin was left in personal and professional bankruptcy after their alliance ended.

The Orchestrator of Mickey and Trudy’s Murder Was Identified After Many Years

Several factors made the police suspicious of Michael Frank Goodwin’s involvement. He owed the couple a settlement of over $768,000, and after their death, he showed reluctance to pay it. Additionally, his wife had purchased $275,000 worth of gold coins two months before the murder and transferred about $400,000 to banks in Grand Turk and Caicos in the Caribbean, raising further suspicion. Just five months after the murder, he and his wife left the country on a yacht and stayed abroad for over two years, which appeared odd and unnecessary.

Interviews with people close to him revealed that Goodwin was very frustrated with Mickey and had, at various times, made threats to kill him. Mickey had also been suspicious, as his sister, Collene Campbell, revealed that her brother had mentioned receiving death threats and was somewhat scared. Despite these indications, the evidence remained circumstantial, and nothing concrete linked Goodwin to the scene. The two individuals seen on the day of the murder were also untraceable.

It wasn’t until 2001 that Goodwin was charged in Orange County, California, based solely on circumstantial evidence, but the case was dismissed on jurisdictional grounds. On June 8, 2004, he was charged with murder again in Pasadena in Los Angeles, California. Following a trial in which a few neighbors testified to seeing him lurking outside the house a few days before the incident, Goodwin was found guilty of the two murders. In January 2007, Michael Frank Goodwin was sentenced to two consecutive life-without-parole terms, which he is still serving.

Read More: Barbara Nantais and Claire Hough: How Did They Die? Who Killed Them?