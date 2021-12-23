Mieruko-chan Season 2 Release Date and Plot Details

Based on Tomoki Izumi’s Japanese manga series, ‘Mieruko-chan’ is a horror-comedy anime. The series follows an ordinary high-schooler named Miko Yotsuya, whose monotonous life takes a drastic turn when she mysteriously gains the ability to see ghosts and spirits. Although she is initially frightened by them, over time, she learns to lead a normal life ignoring the monstrous apparitions that are following her around. However, some unexpected incidents make her realize that her abilities can serve a higher purpose if used properly, which changes her entire outlook and pushes her to help people in need.

Although the horror-comedy series may not have as many fans as top anime like ‘My Hero Academia,’ it is still praiseworthy how the creators have used two genres to come up with such an entertaining show. Therefore, it is not a surprise that the show has not only won critics’ approval but also has tons of positive reviews online. Following the conclusion of its first installment, it’s natural for the fans to wonder when the show will return with its next season. In case you are curious about the same, we have got you covered.

Mieruko-chan Season 2 Release Date

‘Mieruko-chan’ season 1 premiered on October 3, 2021. The series later concluded after 12 episodes (each with a runtime of about 23 minutes) on December 19, 2021. Yuuki Ogawa serves as the primary director for the show while Kenta Ihara leads the writing staff.

As far as the second installment of the anime is concerned, fans may have a long wait ahead of themselves. The series is yet to be officially renewed by Passione Studio (‘Higurashi: When They Cry – Gou’). From the perspective of the audience response, the amalgamation of the horror and comedy anime genres appeared to have worked in favor of the show as it has a really good overall rating and boasts positive reviews online.

All these factors may seem to support an immediate renewal, but that is an unlikely possibility for the show. The anime has adapted the first three volumes entirely and a few chapters of the fourth volume of Tomoki Izumi’s manga series. As of now, there are only six volumes of Izumi’s work, and the lack of source material will push the production of the show by at least one year. There have been speculations online that the source material has reached its conclusion several times in the past, but the manga artist has himself clarified that the story is still far from over.

あのーたまに見える子ちゃん完結って言ってる方を見かけるんだけど何かどっかでそういうの記載されてたりするのかな？完結しないですよ～まだまだこれからやで～ — 泉 朝樹 tomoki izumi (@izumi000) October 20, 2021

Typically, new volumes of the manga have been published every five to six months since it was first released in 2019. Assuming that will be the case in the coming year as well, the creators will need at least two more volumes to green-lit the show, which will only be possible around September-October 2022. Considering all the aforementioned factors, we can presume that ‘Mieruko-chan’ season 2 will premiere no sooner than late 2023 or early 2024.

Mieruko-chan Season 2 Plot: What It Can Be About?

In the season 1 finale, Miko helps Zen get rid of the burdens of his past and start a peaceful life by ingeniously getting the maiden shrine spirits to kill his mother’s ghost. Meanwhile, Mitsue gets Miko and Hana’s picture at the shrine for some inexplicable reason and is puzzled by it. The protagonist thinks that she needs to thank the shrine spirit for helping her, so she decides to go and give an offering.

But her friendly efforts are met with anger as something appears to irritate the spirits. However, when they get closer to devour Miko, she suddenly wakes up in her bed, thinking that it has all been just a bad dream. However, in the final scenes of the episode, the shrine spirit and the shrine maidens appear to surreptitiously follow the protagonist.

In season 2, the horror anime is expected to tie several loose ends and give viewers answers to some of the pressing questions raised in the first installment. Miko, like the fans of the show, is confused about how she gained the ability to see ghosts and spirits and for what reason. Furthermore, it’s also unclear why Yuria also seems to possess somewhat similar abilities.

In the season finale, the photos that are sent to Mitsue appear to give some message to him, but he looks completely lost and confused. In addition, the identity and the motive of the sender are also not revealed. So, when ‘Mieruko-chan’ returns with the second installment, fans will hopefully get some answers, and the show will finally tie up all the loose ends that have confused viewers for so long.

