Mike Regan: What Happened to the Middletown High School Student?

Fred Isseks’ Electronic English class gave students like Mike Regan the space and platform to channel their creativity. Mike got the opportunity to become part of an investigative documentary project that raised important questions about the wasteland in Middletown. Along with the other students, he took part in the investigation that eventually led to wider questions being raised about the government and the administration in general. Netflix’s ‘Teenage Wasteland’ features his interview, in which he speaks about his time at school, the project they undertook, and the relationship he shared with his teacher.

Mike Regan Was Invited to be a Part of the Project Despite Not Being in the Class

Mike Regan said that he was just four years old when his father left him and his mother behind. When his mother remarried a Marine sergeant, Mike did gain a father figure, but life at home was not always the easiest. Because of his stepfather’s military training, Mike said the atmosphere in the house was strict, and he himself grew up to be a highly disciplined child. At school, Mike was largely part of the RCA group and spent most of his time with kids from there. He soon developed an interest in the Electronic English course being taught by Fred Isseks. Mike said that he was not even part of the course, but Isseks allowed him to hang around, and he eventually became part of the group.

Mike accompanied his friends when they illegally trespassed into the wasteland area. He recalled that when they began interviewing government officials, he could see how uncomfortable their questions made them, as the officials did not expect teenagers to be asking such serious questions. When the government decided to put a lining over the aquifer, Mike used car keys to demonstrate how easily the lining material could be torn. Speaking to the camera, he called it a false promise that would not alleviate the situation. Mike graduated in 1992 and said he felt happy to be done with it. For him, it represented a sense of growth and a chance to pass the baton to the next generation of students who would carry the project forward for another couple of years.

Mike Regan Prefers to Lead a Quieter Life

Mike Regan is not a man who shares too much about himself and has chosen to keep much of his life away from the public eye. He has remained in the Orange County area and has been working as an Operations Manager for a fabrication business. His wife and son also work with him. In 2021, Mike underwent gastric surgery for weight loss and has occasionally shared updates about his health since then. These days, Mike appears happy and content with the life he has built, with a new addition to his family in the form of a dog named Ollie. From his teenage years questioning those in power to the peaceful life he leads today, his journey has come full circle.

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