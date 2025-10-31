Is Milva Pregnant? Does She Lose the Baby in The Witcher?

In the fourth season of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher,’ Geralt finds a new found-family as he embarks on a search for Ciri. The finale of Season 3 pits him against Vilgefortz, with the villain proving to be more powerful than him. As his injuries seem to get the better of him, he is taken to Brokilon, where the dryads take care of him. This is also where he is introduced to Milva, a skilled archer who decides to join him on his quest, along with Jaskier. Like Geralt, she too keeps her cards close to her chest and doesn’t reveal more than what the others need to know. As more people join their group, Milva, like Geralt, starts to open up more, which is when she reveals a major secret. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Milva’s Pregnancy is Connected to a Tragedy in Her Past

While Geralt and Jaskier meet Milva at Brokilon, she is not one of the dryads. She is a human who was taken in by them and has helped them since then. Her primary task has been to escort the Scoia’tael looking for refuge from the war between humans. In the fifth episode, she reveals why she decided to join Geralt and leave Brokilon. In her last mission, Milva had been escorting a group of elves to safety. The journey was long and arduous, but she was struck by the way they kept their spirits up and were hopeful despite the dark circumstances. Initially, she didn’t understand their thought process, but over the course of the days she spent with them, she came to accept their way of life.

It was during this mission that she had a sexual relationship with one of the elves. Tragically, the relationship didn’t survive long enough to show whether it was a temporary connection or something more. The mission ended in disaster as their party was attacked and all the elves were killed by their enemies. This also included the elf with whom Milva had had a romantic liaison. The failure of the mission broke her heart, which is why when opportunity presented itself for her to leave Brokilon, she decided to take it. Even as she reveals all this to the group, she skips a significant detail.

It isn’t much later that she tells the group that she is pregnant. The father of her child is the elf who died in her last mission. She didn’t want to tell anyone about it, but when the rest of the group discusses taking a shortcut to Nilfgaard, which would require them to be on horseback for an extended period of time, she comes clean with her secret. Regis, not surprisingly, knew about it because he’d felt two heartbeats in Milva, but he didn’t tell anyone because it wasn’t his secret to tell. Milva didn’t want anyone to know about it because she didn’t want the group to treat her any differently because of it. But when she realizes that the next phase of their journey may impact her pregnancy, she decides that it’s time for them to know.

Milva’s Pregnancy Comes to an Unexpected End

One of the reasons Milva didn’t tell anyone about her pregnancy is that she wasn’t sure about the baby. At that point, she didn’t know if she wanted the pregnancy to continue or if she wanted to terminate it. When the secret comes to light, she discusses it with Regis, who gives her a potion that would allow her to safely end the pregnancy if she so wishes. While she is still unsure about it, she has a conversation with Geralt, who shares his experience of becoming a father, though under very different circumstances. Milva shares her doubts about how she thinks the baby may change her, while Geralt discusses how being a father to Ciri has altered him over the years.

By the end of their conversation, Milva decides to keep the baby, which means she will have to end her journey with the group, because she cannot continue getting into situations where she could die. The group bids Milva farewell and leaves for their destination. However, their journey becomes arduous as Northern and Nilfgaardian forces attack them. At one point, the White Flame’s soldiers have a rocket-like thing pointed at them. But Milva arrives just in time to kill the soldiers and save her friends. At that point, she is still pregnant, which she confirms when Regis looks at her, questioning, and she tells him she is really fine.

It seems that her love and concern for the group didn’t allow her to leave them right in the middle of all the chaos. And for the group, it is quite fortunate that she showed up. Sure enough, things get worse as the soldiers of Lyria and Rivia face the Nilfgaardian forces. At the same time, Milva realizes she is bleeding. At first, her friends think she was hit by an arrow, but she and Regis confirm that she is miscarrying. It is a shock for Milva because she didn’t take Regis’ potion, and she’d seriously started to consider keeping the baby. However, it seems that the baby was never meant to be, and destiny planned to take her on a different path altogether. At the end of the season, Milva is heartbroken, but she seems well enough to carry on, and she is, clearly, not leaving her friends this time.

