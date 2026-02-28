Where is Mindi Kassotis’ Family Now?

Mindi Ruth Kassotis was a beloved daughter of Frank Mebane III and Betsy Longwell Mebane, a loving sister to Matthew and Frank Mebane, and just like a friend to her sister-in-law, Megan Beckmeyer Mebane. However, their lives were turned upside down in December 2022, when Mindi’s husband, Nicholas James Kassotis, AKA Nick, claimed that she had suddenly passed away. CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Woman Who Died Twice’ focuses on the case that, in May 2023, officials discovered Mindi’s remains just outside Savannah, Georgia, which completely changed the case. The investigation ultimately revealed that Nick was the person responsible for her death. The episode also features exclusive interviews with her loved ones and the law enforcement officials who helped serve justice.

Betsy and Frank Mebane III Continue to Move Forward With Family by Their Side

Betsy Longwell Mebane and Frank Mebane III were overcome with joy when they welcomed their daughter, Mindi Ruth Mebane, on February 22, 1982. Together, they raised their daughter and two sons, Frank and Matthew, with great love and care. However, the family faced a major tragedy when they lost Mindi forever, sometime around November 2022, as per the official possible timeframe. Before Mindi’s husband, Nicholas James Kassotis, AKA Nick, was sentenced to life without parole plus 25 years, both Betsy and Frank III bravely took to the stands to testify against him and provide powerful victim impact statements. At the time, Frank III expressed his grief, noting, “Wish I could’ve said goodbye.”

Before the devastating loss rocked their lives, Betsy and Frank III had always been focused on cheering their children on every step of the way and creating a notable life for themselves. After finishing high school, Betsy pursued higher education at the University of Central Florida and Berry College. Although she hasn’t shared further information about her professional life, it appears that she has now retired. Occasionally, Betsy participates in fundraisers, most recently in August 2025. That month, she asked her friends and family to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in her honor for her birthday.

In her personal life, whenever she gets the chance, Betsy expresses her pride in her youngest son, Matthew, a talented baseball player for the Georgia College & State University (GCSU) team. Besides that, Betsy maintains a close bond with her older son, Frank, and his wife, Megan Beckmeyer Mebane. Similarly, Frank III is also quite close to his family. Betsy and her husband love each other quite dearly, which becomes more highlighted whenever they attend family functions and invitations together, smiling side by side. Unlike his wife, Frank III has currently chosen to step away from the spotlight and lead a quiet life today, surrounded by his family. Although he and Betsy are always surrounded by their loved ones, they never forget the feeling of losing Mindi and cherish every moment they once spent with her.

Matthew Mebane is Making a Name For Himself in the World of Baseball

Matthew Mebane is the younger brother of Mindi, who has always been the apple of the family’s eye. From a young age, he has been an incredible baseball player. He persistently honed his skills, which eventually paved the way for him to join the Raiders team in April 2021. Eventually, Matthew made his way to Rockford Rivets in August 2022, which is a collegiate summer baseball league. Ultimately, in May 2024, he was selected to play baseball for Georgia College & State University (GCSU). There, he even earned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award that year.

Beyond his professional trajectory, Matthew seems to prefer keeping his personal life private. However, it becomes quite evident that he fosters a special relationship with his brother, Frank, and sister-in-law, Megan. Even after he passed kindergarten and started 1st grade, Megan expressed her pride in him, stating, “My brother-in-law has made it through kindergarten and is on his way to 1st grade!” No matter the situation, Matthew always receives immense support from his family. Though time has passed, he continues to feel the absence of his sister, Mindi, whose passing has left an immeasurable void in their lives.



Frank and Megan Mebane Find Strength in Each Other on Their Healing Journey

Frank and Megan Beckmeyer Mebane were left heartbroken when Mindi’s life came to a sudden halt. While Frank grieved for his sister, Megan attended the trial and also gave a victim impact statement by taking the stand. Before Nick was sentenced, she addressed him directly, saying, “You are a pathological liar. You are a psychopath and a sociopath. You thought you were so much smarter than everyone else. You have forever changed the meaning of trust for me and my family.” Megan also added, “You have no remorse for what you did. You deserve to sit in prison for the rest of your life and think about Mindi every day.”

Although Nick received a life sentence without the possibility of parole, it never erased the fact that they would never be able to see Mindi again. Beyond the ordeal, Frank has chosen to follow his desire to serve the community and appears to be a proud part of law enforcement. Currently residing in Aiken, South Carolina, he dedicates his life to spending meaningful time with Megan, whether it’s going on a day out together on weekends, going on romantic dates, or simply sharing their love of music and attending concerts.

Apart from that, Frank loves going out on the blue waters in a boat and fishing with his friends. As a sports enthusiast, he always utilizes every opportunity to attend games at the stadium, enjoying the lively atmosphere. Megan also considers her friends an integral part of her life. Moreover, her life revolves greatly around her two beloved pups. However, she was left heartbroken when one of them passed away in November 2017. In her free time, Megan enjoys being in nature, using it as an escape from her busy life.