Mitchell Gaff: Where is the Killer Now?

Shockwaves were sent across the entire community of Everett, Washington, in 1980 when a 21-year-old mother of two named Susan Vesey was brutally killed in her home. More tragedy followed in 1984, when another mother named Judith “Judy” Weaver was found strangled to death in her home. Both homicides remained unsolved for decades until DNA evidence allowed the investigators to apprehend the perpetrator, Mitchell Gaff. All the intricate details about the case and the decades-long investigation that ensued in CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Detective and the Chewing Gum Sting,’ which also features in-depth interviews with officials linked to the investigation.

Mitchell Gaff Was Reportedly Involved in Multiple Sexual Attacks Against Women in Washington

Born around 1958, Mitchell Allen Gaff was in his early 20s when he reportedly attacked and attempted to rape a 29-year-old Jacalyn O’Brien in her garage in Everett, Washington, in November 1979. Fortunately, Jacalyn managed to escape from his clutches alive. For that incident, he was charged with assault and burglary, before being sentenced to five years of probation and one year of work release. A few months later, on July 12, 1980, Mitchell broke into the Casino Road home of a 21-year-old mother of two named Susan Vesey and raped her before strangling her to death. He continued his pattern of crime in the summer of 1984, as he attacked Judith “Judy” Weaver in her Rucker Avenue apartment in the early hours of June 2.

Using drawstrings and telephone extension cords, Mitchell strangled Judy to death before setting fire to the apartment to get rid of the evidence. A couple of months later, in August 1984, he also reportedly raped two teenage sisters. In February 1985, he was convicted of raping the two sisters and was sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison. As a result, his DNA was entered into CODIS. By October 1994, Mitchell was released but was reportedly tried for being a sexually violent predator, during which he admitted to sexually assaulting several other women. Decades later, in November 2023, Mitchell Gaff was linked to the homicide of Judy Weaver when the detectives reviewed the DNA evidence of the case using the newly available DNA technology.

Mitchell Gaff is Currently Incarcerated at a Washington Prison

To confirm the suspicion, the investigators required Mitchell Gaff’s DNA sample. To obtain his DNA without raising doubts in his mind, the authorities came up with a chewing gum ruse and posed as representatives of the gum industry surveying gum flavors and their supposed consumers’ preferences. At the time, the level 3 sex offender was living under his legally changed name, Sam Wise Price, in Olympia, Washington. After obtaining his DNA from a chewed piece of gum, they got the confirmation that connected him to Judy’s killing. Thus, on May 1, 2024, he was arrested in Olympia and charged with multiple counts, including kidnapping, arson, rape, and aggravated first-degree murder. Months later, when his DNA matched the physical evidence found on Susan Vesey, he was also charged with an additional aggravated murder and first-degree murder in March 2025.

About a year later, on April 16, 2026, he pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder with premeditated intent in connection with the deaths of Susan Vesey and Judy Weaver. As part of his plea deal, he admitted to not knowing either of the Everett women. He took the stand and stated, “On or about the first June, 1984, I, Sam Price, formerly known as Mitchell Gaff, was out looking to rape women or burglarize them.” After ringing Judy’s doorbell and knocking on the back door, he “stood between the back door and the bedroom window until Miss Weaver started to open the back door.” He added, “I spun towards the door and kicked it hard enough to knock her to the ground.” After describing binding and raping her before strangling her, he concluded, “Miss Weaver died because of my actions.”

Mitchell also admitted to killing Susan in the summer of 1980, stating, “I was trying random doors and found the victim’s door unlocked in Everett.” Less than a month later, on May 13, his sentencing hearing took place. Susan’s daughter, Debra Newton, gave a victim impact statement: “For over 45 years, my family has grappled with not knowing who had taken her from us. Late justice is better than no justice at all, and you can still give some semblance of justice to me, my brother, her brothers, and her other family and friends who loved her.” Mitchell also took the stand and stated, “I am sorry, not because I was caught, but the consequences. No one did anything to deserve me coming into their lives.” In the end, he was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. As of today, the 68-year-old killer is serving his sentence at Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen, Washington.

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