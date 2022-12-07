Mitrice Richardson Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Disappeared: Lost in the Dark’ chronicles the mysterious disappearance and death of a 24-year-old teen Mitrice Richardson in Malibu, California, in September 2009. Her body was found approximately a year later, in August 2010, in Monte Nido, California. The episode takes the viewers through the various theories about her perplexing demise, though the authorities had never provided any official explanation. If you’re interested to know more about the case, here’s what we know.

How Did Mitrice Richardson Die?

Mitrice Lavon Richardson was born to Latice Sutton and Michael Richardson in Los Angeles in Los Angeles County, California, on April 30, 1985. She grew up in Covina and the suburbs of east Los Angeles with her mother and stepfather and graduated from South Hills High School in West Covina, California. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State University in Fullerton in 2008. She resided with her great-grandmother, Mildred, at 118th and Central in south Los Angeles and occasionally worked as a go-go dancer in an LGBT strip club in Long Beach on Friday nights.

Mitrice was a lesbian and had been dating Tessa Moon for approximately two years since 2007. Apart from her frequent dance outings, she also worked as an intern for a forensic psychologist and competed in a beauty pageant contest. On September 17, 2009, the 24-year-old Mitrice parked her ’98 Civic in the parking lot of the restaurant Geoffrey’s, situated below Point Dume in Malibu. The restaurant valet later alleged how weirdly Mitrice behaved that evening, muttering about avenging the demise of Michael Jackson and inquiring about a girl named ‘Vanessa,’ while asking him to be wary of “a girl with tattooed arms.”

The valet had reportedly told the hostess o keep an eye on Mitrice, though she seemed harmless. According to local news reports, she ordered a Kobe steak and an Ocean Breeze cocktail while sitting alone at a table. However, she budged in the conversation of an adjacent table of seven, offering incomprehensible tidbits regarding astrological signs. When a restaurant chaffer checked in with the patrons, they assured them she was manageable though bizarre. Mitrice kept on blabbering about visiting Hawaii and calling them on arrival.

When the diners departed, she also headed toward the door, only to be intercepted by the manager regarding her overdue bill of $89. Initially, she claimed the group of seven had covered her tab and stared blankly when the manager insisted they had not. She unearthed her pockets to show them she had no money, dropping a marijuana joint in the process. At this point, the manager called the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, stating, “We have a guest here who is refusing to pay her bill. She sounds really crazy…. She may be on drugs or something.”

The police arrived at the scene and contacted Mitrice’s great-grandmother, Mildred, with the former insisting she had no parents. They went through her cluttered car and did not find her wallet or cell phone. However, they came across Mitrice’s driving license, along with scraps of weed and half-finished alcohol bottles. The restaurant employees considered paying off her bill so that she could get away with only a misdemeanor ticket for weed possession.

However, the manager insisted on pressing charges, and Mitrice was taken away in a squad car to the Lost Hills station while her car was impounded. Latice called the station and decided to let her stay in jail overnight and bail her out in the morning. Little did she know that was going to be the last time she would ever hear from her daughter again.

Who Killed Mitrice Richardson?

When Latice called the jailer at 5:35 AM the next morning, she was informed her daughter was no more at the station. The officers would later testify they offered the 24-year-old to stay overnight or get her a ride, but she refused. Since Mitrice was acting normally at the station and on her insistence about going to meet her friends, the officers apparently released her at around 12:15 AM.

Mitrice was last seen alive by the former KTLA news anchor Bill Smith in the backyard of his Monte Nido apartment at around 6:30 AM on September 18. Four months into her disappearance, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department mounted a massive search for her with more than 300 trained volunteers in the Malibu Canyon area in January 2010. Mitrice’s family also conducted private searches for her in June 2010 near the Monte Nido area of Malibu Canyon. However, none of the searches yielded any results.

Mitrice went missing for about 11 months before her semi-decomposed, naked body was discovered by the rangers of the LA County Sheriff’s Department on August 9, 2010. The corpse was found by the authorities while staking out an alleged weed farm in the Dark Canyon, located near Calabasas. Her parents claimed their daughter suffered from severe bipolar disorder and, citing negligence on their part, separately sued the LA County Sheriff’s Department. They were awarded $450,000 each in 2011.

Mitrice’s partner, Tessa, maintained she suffered from no mental problems. On the family’s request, the California Attorney General’s office reviewed 500 pages of evidence and documents regarding the case in November 2015 and found no grounds for pressing charges against the LA County Sheriff’s Department. However, the office reversed its decision in January 2016 and launched a probe. But the investigation concluded, as there was insufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges in December 2016, and the inquiry was dropped. Mitrice’s death remains a mystery till death, though authorities claim there was no foul play.

Read More: Diane Pikul Murder: Where is Joseph Pikul Now?