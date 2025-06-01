Mobland Season 2: What to Expect?

Paramount+’s ‘MobLand’ follows the story of Tom Hardy’s Harry Da Souza, whose job is to fix the mess created by the members of the Harrigan crime family. Over the course of ten episodes, the first episode takes many twists and turns. In the end, the Harrigans are able to defeat their enemies on the outside, but this also leaves them open to attack from one another. The final episode does an excellent job of setting up a second season, which, if renewed, would take a while to premiere on Paramount+. With the success that the Guy Ritchie show has received, becoming one of the most successful new shows for the streamer, the renewal doesn’t feel so far on the horizon, though the show might not come back until 2026.

MobLand Season 1 Ending Sets Up More Conflict for Season 2

The first season of ‘MobLand’ begins with the conflict between the Harrigans and the Stevensons, but this issue is resolved in the finale when the entire Stevenson crime family is wiped out. Still, the second half of the season introduces new characters, who are much more powerful than the Stevensons and the Harrigans and, by the end of the season, are ready to make a move on the Harrigans. With Kat McAllister ready to enter the fight, the second season will focus on Harry trying to protect the Harrigans from her wrath. But before that, he will also have to face the conflict within the family.

Conrad and Maeve Harrigan’s arrest creates turmoil within the family, and everyone is ready to claim their seat as the head of the family. Kevin is done with his parents’ manipulations and has finally worked up the courage to stand up to them and wrench control from their hands. However, his half-sister, Seraphina, has also developed a taste for power, and her phone call with Kat McAllister suggests that she is envisioning that future for herself. Meanwhile, Maeve has been cooking something of her own, and she is ready to use Eddie to get what she wants.

This shows that before they unite to fight a common enemy, the Harrigans need to get their affairs in order. The power vacuum within the family will exhibit its weakness in the crime world, and Kat McAllister might not be the only one who decides to take advantage of this situation. At the same time, Harry also has to focus on Jan and Gina, whom he has ignored for far too long. With so much on his plate, Harry has his work cut out for the second season.

MobLand Season 2 Will Pit the Harrigans Against Each Other

The first season of ‘MobLand’ ends on a very divisive note for all characters. Maeve and Conrad are still in prison, and while Harry has the necessary evidence to get them out, he and Kevin agree that perhaps they should let the couple spend some time in prison. This means that we might see them playing a new game while behind bars, so that when they eventually walk out of it, they have more tricks up their sleeves, which they will need, considering how worse the situation is for them. Kevin has openly declared war against his father, as he refuses to be a passive pawn in Conrad’s neurotic decisions that almost ruined the family. He is also aware of the situation with Eddie and Bella, yet he has decided not to leave his wife, who has also expressed her support for him.

The second season will also have Kat McAllister becoming the thorn in the Harrigans’ side. She wants them all dead, as she has already told Harry, but because she couldn’t get him, she might try to get Seraphina, who has somehow managed to impress her. She might use the girl to get what she wants, but at the same time, Seraphina is smarter than falling into Kat’s trap, and she might want to use her to get what she wants. Another loose cannon of the first season is Eddie, who is distressed by the truth about his parentage. The lies are starting to get to him, and he is so angry with his mother that he tries to kill her. Due to his unpredictable behavior, one cannot say what he will do next, but it will not make anything easy for the Harrigans or Harry.

MobLand Season 2 Might Introduce New Players to the Game

Should ‘MobLand’ return for a second season, it will do so with the return of all the players who are currently on board. Tom Hardy’s Harry Da Souza is essential to the show’s plot, with Paddy Considine’s Kevin, Pierce Brosnan’s Conrad, Helen Mirren’s Maeve, Mandeep Dhillon’s Seraphina, and Anson Boon’s Eddie returning to stir the Harrigan family chaos. Lara Pulver, Joanne Froggatt, Teddie Allen, and Jasmine Jobson are also expected to return as Bella, Jan, Gina, and Zosia. The second season will also have more of Janet McTeer’s Kat McAllister, and her alliance with Jaime might also bring back Jordi Mollà.

This also means that we will get to meet more people within their gangs, which opens the space for a new cast of characters to join the show. At the same time, we also have Toby Jones’ Colin Tattersall, who is the head of the task force whose purpose is to bring down the Harrigans. With Richie Stevenson out of the picture, he will have to look for new allies to get the job done. His task force is also expected to expand as new police officers join it. All in all, the second season will be a delicious mix of old and new cast members, which will pave the way for more violence, bloodshed, power moves, and betrayal.

