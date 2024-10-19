Molly Wickham: Where is the Gidimt’en Leader Now?

Netflix’s documentary ‘Yintah’ chronicles the powerful story of Wet’suwet’en matriarchs who bravely stood against the corporate and capitalist takeover of their ancestral lands. The film spotlighted the experiences of Molly Wickham, also known as Sleydo’, as she recounted her return to her roots and her decision to rebuild her life with the Gidimt’en clan. Throughout the resistance against the gas pipelines being laid through Indigenous territory, Molly’s resilience and courage were evident, as was her unwavering determination to keep the fight alive. Her story, along with that of the matriarchs, symbolized the enduring strength of the Wet’suwet’en people in protecting their land and culture from outside forces.

Molly Wickham Moved Back to Wet’suwet’en to Reconnect With Her Heritage

Molly Wickham, also known as Sleydo’, shared that she didn’t grow up immersed in the customs and traditions of the Wet’suwet’en people. Her mother was a survivor of the 60’s Scoop, a traumatic period during the 1960s when the Canadian government forcibly removed Indigenous children from their families and placed them in foster homes or adopted them out, often to non-Indigenous families. This practice aimed to assimilate Indigenous children, disconnecting them from their culture, language, and communities.

As a result, Molly was raised far from her ancestral land and heritage. She was on her way to becoming a lawyer, and it was during this time that she began learning about her origins. This newfound knowledge ignited a deep determination within her to reclaim her place on her traditional land and reconnect with her Wet’suwet’en identity. She relocated to live with the Gidimt’en clan, her ancestral group. By this time, she had met Cody Merriman at the University, and together, they built a home. They even had a son, Liam. Both were committed to immersing themselves in the culture. To make the language a part of their everyday lives, they labeled household items in Wet’suwet’en, helping them and their son learn the language. Molly also held weekly dinners with the leaders, demonstrating her dedication to learning and engaging with the community.

Molly Wickham Has Been a Formidable Face Against Pipeline Corporations

In 2018, Molly Wickham (Sleydo’) became one of the key figures in establishing the Gidimt’en Checkpoint, a crucial effort to protect her tribe and neighboring Indigenous communities from the encroachment of gas corporations. These companies were attempting to lay down pipelines that would run through Wet’suwet’en territory, a proposal that was far from ideal. For the Wet’suwet’en people, the pipeline posed serious environmental risks, threatening the land, water sources, and wildlife that were vital to their traditional way of life. Moreover, the project violated their unceded land rights, as the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs had not given their consent for the pipeline to cross their territory.

After the British Columbia Supreme Court issued an injunction in December 2019, which granted Coastal GasLink legal authority to access the land, the situation intensified. The court order empowered the RCMP to enforce the pipeline project, leading to clashes between the police and land defenders. By October 2021, she was one of the women leading the blockade of a drilling site in an effort to prevent further encroachment on Wet’suwet’en land. In retaliation, the RCMP arrested her in November 2021 after breaking into a house that many of them had huddled in. She was released a few days later and has kept her spirit of activism, but the legal battle continues.

Molly Wickham is Fighting to Protect Her Land and People Today

Molly Wickham (Sleydo’) now holds the position of Wing Chief of the Cas Yikh, the Grizzly House of the Gidimt’en Clan. As Wing Chief, Molly is deeply involved in land defense and the reoccupation of traditional Wet’suwet’en territories, continuing to assert the sovereignty of her people over their unceded lands. She is one of the many women leaders at the forefront of the struggle, standing firm against the industrial development threatening Wet’suwet’en territory. Molly recognizes that the fight is not just about the present but also about protecting the land, culture, and rights of future generations.

In January 2024, Molly, along with several other leaders, filed an abuse of process application in the British Columbia Supreme Court in Smithers. The application challenged the actions of the RCMP, alleging that officers used excessive and unnecessary force during their arrests in connection with land defense efforts and that they were unfairly treated while in custody. This legal battle stemmed from an earlier incident in 2019 when Molly and others were found guilty of contempt of court for obstructing the enforcement of an injunction order that permitted Coastal GasLink to proceed with the pipeline construction through Wet’suwet’en territory. The application seeks a reduction in sentencing.

Aside from her ongoing trial, Molly is busy raising her three children. She documents her daily life, including collecting natural produce and enjoying small picnics with her family. Molly also shares traditional foods that are part of her diet, reflecting how integrated she has become with the land. In September, she celebrated her birthday in a spirit of activism, and her birthday cake featured images of vehicles used by gas corporations. During the celebration, she expressed gratitude for the people in her life. Molly noted that the trauma experienced by Indigenous peoples has persisted for generations and will require significant time to heal. In the meantime, she believes their focus should be on resisting, protecting their land, and creating opportunities for their children to live as their ancestors once did.

