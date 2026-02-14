Where is Monica White Now? Update on the Survivor

Directed by Elisabeth Röhm, Lifetime’s ‘The Dating App Killer: The Monica White Story’ is a biographical crime thriller movie that follows a divorcee named Monica White, who meets Anthony Robinson on a dating app. What seems to be an instant and real connection turns into something sinister as Anthony harbors a dark secret. In reality, he is a serial killer who hunts down women through dating apps. Can Monica see through his facade and prevent herself from becoming his next victim? The film is based on the real-life experiences of Monica White, who encountered Anthony but escaped from his clutches.

Monica White Met With Anthony Robinson Twice in Her Hometown

Born to William Talley and Gwendolyn Courts Brown, Monica White grew up alongside her siblings, including Andrea Courts Buide and Theresa. By the time she was 53, she had gotten married, given birth to a daughter, and gotten divorced. Wanting to date again, she decided to try online dating and signed up for Tagged, where she met Anthony Robinson in 2020. As the two began conversing over phone calls and video calls every day, they grew closer and began sharing personal details about their lives. According to Monica, Anthony told her that he had a school-going daughter and was employed at a waste management business. After months of phone conversations, Anthony traveled to Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, to meet Monica in person in January 2021.

However, she alleged that she noticed several red flags during their first meeting, including his alleged desire to move in with her. Although she turned his alleged suggestion down, the divorced woman continued seeing him. She also claimed that he made her feel uncomfortable in bed. About a month later, Anthony visited her again for her 54th birthday and informed her that he had several job offers in the area, where he planned to stay. This visit turned into a disaster as things ended so badly that she allegedly gave him $20 for his train ticket home. However, instead of returning, he stayed in Pennsylvania and allegedly asked her to meet him at a motel in Harrisburg for $500. She declined the offer, and in November 2021, she found out that he had been arrested for killing at least six women in multiple states.

Monica White is Currently on a Self-Healing Journey

A few years after Anthony Robinson’s arrest, Monica White reflected back on the time she dated him. Although she claimed that something was wrong with him, the survivor believed that the Shopping Cart Killer didn’t want to kill her. In February 2024, during a conversation with People, Monica explained, “I felt like I might’ve been the reason why he might have snapped. I had actually allowed this man into my home, allowed him to stay overnight in my home. Then, to find out later on, you started killing people?” She focused on healing herself and came to the realization that she didn’t need a man to love herself.

“I had to learn that. In order to make myself happy, I didn’t need a man. All I needed was God,” she said. Having dated an alleged serial killer, Monica decided to remain patient and let love find her instead of searching for it herself. The former preschool teacher divorced in March 2017 but has maintained a close bond with her daughter, Dannette Hill. She also takes time out to catch up with her other relatives, including her sisters. Monica is also a doting grandmother to her daughter’s children. Hailing from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, she currently resides in Mechanicsburg surrounded by the love and care of her family and friends.

Read More: Where is Ben Bliek Now? Update on the Survivor