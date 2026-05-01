Montana Hicks: Where is Regina Hicks’ Son Now?

In October 2001, Montana Hicks was around four years old. His parents, Regina and Paul Hicks, were separated, and he would spend time with both of them regularly. But everything changed in a single day when he lost his mother. In 2025, Paul was arrested in connection with the case, and Montana’s loss became central to the prosecution’s argument for a stricter ruling. He was also given the opportunity to address the court himself. ABC’s ‘20/20: The Secret in the Water’ covers the entire case, highlighting the lasting impact that the tragedy had on Montana.

Montana Hicks Was in His Father’s Care When His Mother Was Last Seen Alive

Montana Hicks was born on October 1, 1997, to Regina and Paul Hicks. He was considered their miracle baby, as he had been born prematurely, and both parents doted on him. Regina, in particular, was very attentive to her son and made sure to care for him in the best possible way. By 2001, Regina and Paul’s relationship had declined. They were estranged, seeing other people, and no longer living together. The couple had an arrangement for Montana’s care and would take turns looking after him. On October 17, 2001, Montana was with his father when Regina called around 8 pm to say that she was on her way to pick up her son.

After her remains were found, Montana continued living with his father at the duplex in his grandparents’ home, where his grandmother, Jewell Hicks, helped take care of him. He grew up in Toledo, Ohio. However, according to reports from the time, on October 17, 2001, Paul had filed for divorce and had also sought custody of his son. He raised him with his parents’ help and things remained normal for them for the longest time. It was only in 2025, when Paul himself was arrested for the murder of his estranged wife, that everything changed.



Montana Hicks Feels the Impact of His Mother’s Passing Even Today

In December 2026, Paul Hicks was convicted in the case. A representative for Montana Hicks delivered the victim impact statement before Paul’s sentencing, describing how the incident had shaped his life. “I stand before you as the biggest victim of this tragedy. I grew up without a mother and was shunned by my mother’s family and was treated like an outsider,” he shared. Highlighting how the tragedy continues to haunt him, he added, “I can’t escape this. To me, there is no justice in the lack of evidence. Nothing has been solved and nothing will be until the truth comes out about who really did this to my mother.”

Montana also spoke about the difficulty of seeing his father being punished and said it did not make sense to him. “Now I have to hear what has been decided for my dad,” he said. “Do I feel like he should be punished? No, but anyone who committed a crime should pay. I lost my mom and now I’m losing my dad.” He urged mental health help rather than incarceration for his father, and requested the court to show leniency. “As the son of both parties I am asking you to be lenient, and get my dad the help he needs rather than putting him in prison,” he concluded. Montana has gone through a great deal growing up, and at 28, these new developments would have turned his world upside down. Understandably, he has kept much of his life out of the public eye.