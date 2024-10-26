Montse Miralles Tribute: Who is She? How Did She Die?

In Netflix’s ‘The Last Night at Tremore Beach,’ a man finds himself in a peculiar situation where he can’t figure out whether he is having visions of the future or he is going mad. The protagonist, Alex, came to the town of Tremore to get a break from all the setbacks in his personal and professional life. One night, he is struck by lightning, which sparks a series of visions in his brain that show him a dark future. With each episode, the show unravels the secrets from Alex’s past while also diving deeper into his ability to see the future and the tragic event that he and his loved ones seem to be barrelling toward. At the end of the fourth episode, the show pays tribute to Montse Miralles, whose death marks a tragedy for the Spanish cinema.

Montse Miralles was a Reputed Name in the Spanish Film and TV Industry

Montse Miralles was an actress, a theatre director, and a screenwriter who passed away on March 13, 2024, at the age of 67. The circumstances surrounding her death have not been made public. However, her death is seen as a sad day for the Spanish film and TV industry due to the mark she made on it over her long and accomplished career.

Born on March 23, 1956, in Barcelona, Spain, Montse Miralles Brugués inherited a love for theatre from her parents. In 1972, she entered the career by joining the Teatre Español as an actress, performing on shows like ‘Tirant lo Blanc.’ Over the years, she appeared in some of the most successful theatre productions, which include but are not limited to ‘L’ auca del senyor Esteve’ at the Teatre Romea, ‘La dama enamorada’ at the Teatre Lliure, ‘El ventall de Lady Windermere’ at the TNC, ‘L’ últim ball’ at the Teatre Gaudí, and ‘Testimone de charge’ at the Teatre del Raval.

While she continued acting, it was her voice acting that brought her the fame and recognition that she would continue to build upon for the rest of her life. She is known for dubbing for Marilyn Monroe’s role in ‘Some Like It Hot,’ giving her voice to Pam’s character in ‘Dallas,’ and working on the dubbing of films like ‘Casablanca,’ ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Gone With the Wind’ as a director. She is also credited as one of the first female dubbing directors in Catalonia. She also took the director’s spot in several theatre shows over the years. She also took to working on TV, appearing on shows like ‘Com si fosa ahir,’ ‘Misery Pig,’ ‘Red Bracelets,’ ‘Ventdelplà’ and ‘Cuéntame cómo pasó.’

Described as a positive energy who was confident in her endeavors and supportive of others, Miralles had turned to teaching to share her expertise and create a new crop of artists dedicated to the craft of filmmaking. She was a teacher at Eòlia and especially focused on the art of dubbing. She also gave online classes, majorly focusing on personalized voice, diction, expression, and communication. Not much is known about her personal life, as she liked to keep things private. The last years of her life were spent in Sant Andreu de Palomar in Barcelona, surrounded by her loved ones.

