Morgan Davies From One Piece: Everything We Know

The Netflix series “One Piece” is a live-action interpretation of the renowned Japanese manga series with the same title. This show delves into the journey of Monkey D. Luffy, a youthful pirate with aspirations of becoming the Pirate King. Luffy possesses the extraordinary ability to stretch his body like rubber, a power he deploys both in combat against adversaries and during his adventures across the oceans. The series covers the East Blue arc of the manga and introduces some very interesting characters. One of these characters is Koby, a cabin boy on the Alvida Pirates’ ship, serving under the cruel Captain Alvida. The mistreated boy’s life takes a dramatic turn after meeting Monkey D. Luffy.

The complex character of Koby is played by Morgan Davies and his compelling portrayal of this popular figure has garnered a lot of attention. Fans are interested to know more about this Australian actor and we have all the information that you would need. Let’s get into it!

Morgan Davies’s Age, Family, and Background

Born on November 27, 2001, Morgan Davies was raised in the Sydney suburb of Rozelle by his single mother, Elaine. She saw an advertisement for an acting job in the school newsletter when Morgan was just seven years old and took him for the audition. It was during the audition itself that young Morgan started enjoying the process of acting and the rest is history. He landed the role and was cast opposite Charlotte Gainsbourg in ‘The Tree’ and very swiftly, his bags were packed and he was driving to Queensland with his mother to begin filming.

He got a lot of significant parts in important movies in the years that followed but there was a life-changing moment that Morgan experienced. In an interview with Vogue, he says, “At 13 I came out as trans, just to mum and Catherine (his trusted agent and friend Catherine Poulton) and a few close friends. I was going through a lot, thinking: ‘Who the fuck am I and where am I going?’”

At a young age, Morgan found it challenging to openly express his identity, leading him to decide to keep his identity hidden. The subsequent years were marked by significant challenges, culminating in on-set anxiety. However, a turning point in Morgan’s life occurred in 2020 when he accepted the role of Oberon in the acclaimed TV series ‘The End,’ created by the renowned Australian writer Samantha Strauss. The series follows the journey of a transgender teenager as they grapple with the process of transitioning, searching for a girlfriend, and seeking acceptance. Although the role had been previously offered to him, Morgan felt that with some additional years under his belt, the timing was now right.

Morgan Davies’s Profession

Morgan was 17 when he started the shoot for ‘The End’ and even though the journey was not easy, he says, “I would do it all again, feel like if I saw a show like this when I was younger maybe I wouldn’t have felt so horrible.” He was a natural when it came to acting and the resounding success of the series paved the way for bigger things. He had already gotten much acclaim and more than a couple of AACTA nominations for the roles he had portrayed before but his horizons were just beginning to grow.

He did two short films called ‘BUSSY’ and ‘Beautiful They’ in 2021 and made an appearance as a young man in ‘Blaze’. It was in June 2023 that he got the biggest hit of his career when ‘Evil Dead Rise’ was released and his character, Danny, was acknowledged on a global scale. By the time the film was released, the news of him being cast as Koby in Netflix’s large-scale adaptation of ‘One Piece’ was already making the rounds. Other than on-screen entertainment, Morgan is looking to dabble in theater and finally shrug away from his crippling stage fright. He actively supports transgender rights and mental health advocacy and willingly serves as a spokesperson for these important causes.

Is Morgan Davies Dating Anyone?

Morgan is known for valuing his privacy and maintaining a low profile regarding his personal life. Details about his current dating status remain undisclosed. Given his remarkable success and acclaim as an actor, it’s reasonable to assume that he’s immersed in his upcoming and promising film projects. Following back-to-back triumphant ventures, he likely looks forward to cherishing quality moments with his loved ones. A glimpse into his Instagram profile reveals his passion for travel and penchant for light-hearted moments, showcasing his love for exploring new places and goofing around.

Morgan Davies has undeniably captured the hearts of his dedicated fan base, who not only adore him but also actively engage with his content, leaving comments filled with admiration and requesting frequent updates. As a charismatic and charming figure, he has become a true heartthrob, with numerous individuals harboring crushes on him. The anticipation surrounding his future endeavors is palpable, given the immense potential he possesses. We eagerly await to see the next steps in the journey of this rising star, and we extend our heartfelt best wishes for his continued success and growth in both his personal and professional life.

