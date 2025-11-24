Morgan Duncan Murder: Where Are Eric “Easy” Green and Julivia “Sunshine” Waller Now?

In November 2023, Morgan Duncan was reported missing by his mother in Columbia, South Carolina. At the time, he had been living alone in an apartment and had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, which led authorities to classify him as a vulnerable adult. When police began interviewing people connected to the apartment complex, they uncovered a troubling and increasingly dangerous situation affecting more than one individual. Netflix’s ‘Missing: Dead or Alive?’ season 2 revisits the case in detail, documenting the investigation and highlighting how officers pieced together the truth and ultimately resolved the mystery surrounding Morgan’s disappearance.

Morgan Duncan’s Mother Found His Silence Alarming and Called the Police

Born on February 1, 1996, Morgan Pressley Duncan grew up in the Midlands of South Carolina. He was raised by his parents, Rodney and LaTanza Duncan, alongside his sister. They encouraged both children to pursue their own paths, a mindset Morgan later passed on to his own daughter, Mary Duncan. Despite this supportive upbringing, Morgan faced significant health challenges and was diagnosed with schizophrenia. By 2023, he was living independently at the Springtree Apartments in Columbia, working on his music and hoping to establish himself as a rapper.

Morgan had briefly attended the University of South Carolina but left for personal reasons while trying to carve out his own path afterward. When his mother was unable to reach him for several days, she contacted the police and explained that it was completely unlike him to go silent or stay off social media. Residents of his apartment complex reported that he was last seen on November 28, 2023, after which his whereabouts became unknown. The police launched an immediate search, but it wasn’t until June 17, 2024, that some of his remains were discovered in Dentsville, just a few miles from his apartment. Additional remains were located in December 2024, and his cause of death was confirmed as strangulation.

Morgan Duncan’s Killer Killed Him in Front of Many Witnesses

When officers began talking to residents in Morgan Duncan’s apartment building, one woman eagerly approached them, expressing concern and asking questions about the investigation. Her behavior struck detectives as odd. As they continued speaking with others, a clearer picture emerged. A man named Altariq “Jersey” Cuffie had been staying around the complex and was allegedly known for aggressive, sometimes violent behavior. Several residents said he had been seen with Morgan shortly before he disappeared. According to them, Jersey often stayed with different tenants and became confrontational when asked to leave. He was also rumored to be dealing drugs and had a long criminal history, but by the time police started looking for him, he had vanished.

The police struggled to find any solid leads until James Kelly, a neighbor who lived directly across from Morgan, walked into the station. He told investigators that in the days before Morgan disappeared, he had seen him spending time with Jersey and another acquaintance, Eric “Easy” Green. Easy was allegedly involved in the local drug scene and was known to supply drugs to Morgan. According to Kelly, Morgan was at his place when Jersey and Easy showed up, demanding money they claimed he owed. He said that an argument broke out, and Easy strangled Morgan to death. He added that he then saw the two men leaving with Julivia “Sunshine” Waller, the same woman who had approached police on the very first day of the investigation.

Jersey was eventually arrested and provided an account that closely matched Kelly’s statement. He confirmed that Easy had argued with Morgan over an unpaid $300 debt and then strangled him. He also said they used Sunshine’s car after the incident. Sunshine was taken into custody as well. At first, she denied any involvement, claiming she had no idea where Morgan was or what had happened. However, when confronted with Jersey’s version of events, she admitted to helping Easy dispose of Morgan’s remains. Easy, who was a longtime friend of Morgan who frequently appeared in his social-media posts, was also arrested. He insisted he was innocent, but the witness statements against him were strong and consistent.

Eric Green is in South Carolina Prison, and Julivia Waller is a Free Woman Today

Both Eric “Easy” Greene and Julivia “Sunshine” Waller were charged in connection with Morgan Duncan’s murder in February 2024. Easy faced a murder charge, while Sunshine was charged as an accessory after the fact. Easy maintained his innocence throughout, insisting he had no role in the killing. Notably, he did not provide any information that led to the discovery of Morgan’s remains, and those were found solely through an independent police investigation. In July 2025, Easy was found guilty and sentenced to 57 years in prison. Sunshine, however, was acquitted of all charges and has remained free since. Easy, now 43, is currently incarcerated at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia, South Carolina. He will be eligible for release after completing his sentence in 2081.

