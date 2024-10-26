Lifetime’s Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: Ruby Franke’s True Story, Explained

Lifetime’s ‘Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story,’ directed by Kevin Fair, tells the unsettling reality behind a family that appeared idyllic from the outside. Known for documenting their religious lifestyle in an online series, the parents present a seemingly harmonious life—until a shift occurs. When Ruby Franke invites marriage counselor Jodi Hildebrandt to stay with the family, the line between discipline and abuse begins to blur. In the present digital age, the reality of the TV movie’s plot does not seem too far-fetched. It will be interesting to see what aspects of the film are completely fictional and which are based on a true story.

The Ups and Downs of Ruby Franke’s Vlogging Career

This TV movie is part of Lifetime’s “Ripped from the Headlines” series, which brings real-life crime stories to the screen. Written by Alyson Evans and Steve Kornacki, the plot is inspired by the shocking events of August 2023. It all began when Ruby Franke, a well-known digital influencer, faced public scrutiny after her 12-year-old son escaped their home, displaying clear signs of physical abuse. Following her arrest, it was revealed that both her viewers and neighbors had long raised concerns about the welfare of her children.

In 2015, Ruby Franke and her husband, Kevin, launched their YouTube channel, ‘8Passengers,’ which quickly amassed a large following. Through their home vlogs, they shared insights into their family life with their six children, focusing on routines, activities, and the influence of their religious values in Utah. Audiences were drawn to their portrayal of a tightly-knit family grounded in faith. However, by early 2020, viewers began expressing concern over some unsettling content. In one notable video, their 16-year-old son, Chad, revealed that he had been required to sleep on a bean bag for over seven months as a form of punishment.

In another video, Ruby described how her 6-year-old daughter had forgotten her lunch, explaining that she would not be bringing it to school as a way to teach her a lesson. By then, ‘8Passengers’ had attracted around 2.5 million subscribers and had amassed over a billion views. However, Ruby’s disciplinary approach—such as withholding food and threatening to behead stuffed toys as punishments—was seen by many as crossing a line. As concerns grew, thousands signed an online petition urging Child Protective Services (CPS) to conduct a welfare check. When CPS eventually investigated, they reported finding no immediate cause for alarm. In response to the mounting criticism, Ruby and Kevin addressed their followers, claiming the incidents had been taken out of context and insisting that their methods were intended to reinforce discipline and resilience in their children.

Ruby Franke’s Collaboration with Jodi Hildebrandt

By early 2021, the ‘8Passengers’ channel stopped uploading content, and in 2022, Ruby and Kevin Franke separated. Around this time, Ruby announced a partnership with Jodi Hildebrandt, host of the ConneXions podcast and founder of the company by the same name. Together, they launched an Instagram page called Moms of Truth, where they shared parenting advice, though the content continued to raise eyebrows. In 2022, concerns from Ruby’s neighbors led to further calls to CPS. Neighbors reported the children being left alone for extended periods and doing manual labor, like pulling weeds under the harsh sun, with minimal adult supervision. In response, CPS conducted two welfare checks that year, though officers reportedly struggled to make contact with Ruby. On one occasion, officers saw the children inside the house but were unable to get them to answer the door.

On August 30, 2023, Ruby’s 12-year-old son escaped from Jodi’s residence and sought help from a nearby neighbor, asking for food and water. The boy appeared to be malnourished and had visible signs of physical abuse, prompting the neighbor to call the police at around 10:50 am. Upon arrival, officers noticed open wounds on the boy’s arms and wrists, which had been covered with duct tape, and he looked alarmingly underfed. Inside Jodi’s home, police discovered Ruby’s 10-year-old daughter, who was also found in poor condition. Both children were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. Shortly after, Ruby and Jodi were arrested in Ivins, Utah.

Child Welfare in the Era of Family Influencers

Ruby and Jodi were charged with six felony counts of child abuse. On December 18, 2023, Ruby pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse. During the trial, it was revealed that she had deprived her children of basic necessities like food and water and forced them to complete strenuous household tasks. She confessed to kicking her youngest son while wearing boots, requiring another son to repeatedly carry heavy boxes up and down stairs, and frequently forcing them to perform wall-sits. Franke had also described her children as “possessed” and “evil.” At sentencing on February 20, 2024, she expressed remorse, admitting she had “believed dark was light and right was wrong.” The court sentenced her to four consecutive prison terms, each ranging from one to fifteen years.

By November 2023, Ruby and Kevin Franke had finalized their divorce, and YouTube had taken down two channels associated with Ruby. Currently, she is detained at the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City. Her eldest daughter, Shari, has been vocal about the risks of parents monetizing their children’s lives online, highlighting the potential for harm. Ruby’s three sisters, also influencers, have distanced themselves from her, emphasizing their disapproval. Lifetime’s film adaptation captures these events, creating a storyline that sheds light on the consequences of relentless digital exposure and the issues such a lifestyle can create. The film’s critique of these extremes is a powerful commentary on the dangers of exploiting family life for online fame.

