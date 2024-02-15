Enjoyed I.S.S.? Here Are 8 Space-themed Sci-Fi Movies Just Like It

In the riveting science fiction thriller film, ‘I.S.S.,’ directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, a stellar cast takes center stage. Ariana DeBose captivates the audience as Dr. Kira Foster, who navigates the intense drama aboard the International Space Station. Chris Messina embodies the determined Gordon Barrett, while John Gallagher Jr. adds depth to the character of Christian Campbell. As Earth erupts in conflict, tensions escalate among US and Russian astronauts in the near future.

The narrative unfolds as they grapple with a crucial directive from the ground: seize control of the station at any cost. ‘I.S.S.’ provides an electrifying journey as the astronauts confront the unforeseen challenges that unfold in the vastness of space. Fans of ‘I.S.S.’ would be drawn to similar movies for their thrilling blend of science fiction and intense human drama set in space. For those seeking tales beyond Earth’s atmosphere, here are more movies like ‘I.S.S.’

8. Life (2017)

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, ‘Life’ is a sci-fi thriller where a space crew, including Jake Gyllenhaal as Dr. David Jordan, Rebecca Ferguson as Miranda North, and Ryan Reynolds as Rory Adams, discovers extraterrestrial life on Mars. As they study the organism, it turns hostile, threatening their lives and Earth itself. Similar to ‘I.S.S.,’ ‘Life’ explores the tension among crew members in the isolated environment of space as they grapple with the moral implications of their discovery and fight for survival against a deadly threat from beyond. Both films dive into the complexities of human nature and the perils of space exploration.

7. Sunshine (2007)

Directed by Danny Boyle, ‘Sunshine’ is a visually stunning sci-fi film centered around a team of astronauts, including Cillian Murphy as Robert Capa, Chris Evans as Mace, and Michelle Yeoh as Corazon, on a mission to reignite the dying sun. As they approach their goal, unexpected challenges arise, testing their resilience and sanity. In parallel to ‘I.S.S.,’ ‘Sunshine’ delves into the psychological toll of space exploration and the dynamics within a confined crew facing existential threats. Both films intertwine suspense and moral quandaries, exploring the human condition in the vastness of space, making them standout tales of survival and sacrifice.

6. Starship Troopers (1997)

While ‘I.S.S.’ and ‘Starship Troopers‘ differ in setting and tone, both explore the impact of politics on space-related endeavors. ‘Starship Troopers,’ directed by Paul Verhoeven, presents a satirical take on Robert A. Heinlein’s novel, blending intense space battles with political commentary. Set in a futuristic society, the film follows Johnny Rico (Casper Van Dien) and his comrades fighting arachnid aliens. The narrative navigates political propaganda and militaristic ideologies, mirroring ‘I.S.S.’s exploration of political tensions and decisions affecting the fate of those in space. Both films provoke thought on the intertwining of power, conflict, and human nature within the expansive realm of outer space.

5. The Age of Pioneers (2017)

Both ‘I.S.S.’ and ‘The Age of Pioneers’ are tethered by the backdrop of the Cold War, exploring how geopolitical tensions influenced space exploration. In ‘I.S.S.,’ the aftermath of nuclear explosions intensifies the rivalry between the U.S. and Russia, triggering a struggle for control of the International Space Station. Similarly, ‘The Age of Pioneers’ captures the fervor of the Space Race during the Cold War era, emphasizing the collaborative efforts of cosmonauts Alexey Leonov and Pavel Belyayev amidst the political animosity between the Soviet Union and the US.

Both films leverage the American-Russian tension as a backdrop, elevating the stakes and complexities within the narrative of human space exploration. The cast includes Yevgeny Mironov as Alexey Leonov, Konstantin Khabenskiy as Pavel Belyayev, and Vladimir Ilin as Sergey Korolev, portraying key figures in this pioneering space mission.

4. The Cosmonaut (2013)

‘The Cosmonaut’ and ‘I.S.S.’ share thematic commonalities in their exploration of space, human relationships, and the unexpected challenges faced by astronauts. Directed by Nicolás Alcalá, ‘The Cosmonaut’ follows Stas (Katrine De Candole), who struggles to cope with the disappearance of her cosmonaut husband, Vladimir (Leon Ockenden), after a mission to space. The film employs a mix of drama and science fiction, jumping into the emotional and psychological toll of space exploration, paralleling ‘I.S.S.’ in its focus on the personal struggles of characters amidst the vastness of outer space. Both films navigate the complexities of relationships and human resilience in the face of the unknown.

3. Countdown (1967)

‘Countdown’ and ‘I.S.S.’ share a common thread in their exploration of space amid Cold War tensions. Directed by Robert Altman, ‘Countdown’ captures the race between the US and the Soviet Union to land the first human on Mars. Starring James Caan as Chiz, the film showcases the competitive atmosphere and political stakes of the space race during the Cold War era. As with ‘I.S.S.,’ where geopolitical conflicts intensify the plot, ‘Countdown’ uses the backdrop of the Cold War to heighten the suspense, emphasizing the political rivalries and global dynamics that shaped space exploration during that historical period. Both films offer a lens into the intersection of space endeavors and political intrigue during a pivotal era in history.

2. Rubikon (2022)

In the atmospheric sci-fi drama ‘Rubikon,’ directed by the visionary Magdalena Lauritsch, the Earth succumbs to a toxic fog after a catastrophic event. The stellar cast, including Julia Franz Richter, George Blagden, and Mark Ivanir, takes center stage aboard a space station. Faced with a perilous decision, they must weigh the risk of venturing into the unknown to find survivors against the safety offered by the station’s intricate “algae symbiosis system.” As the plot unfolds, ‘Rubikon’ parallels the spaceborne dilemmas and human resilience depicted in ‘I.S.S.,’ exploring the intricate balance between survival and the quest for home amid the unforgiving vastness of space.

1. 3022 (2019)

In the gripping sci-fi thriller ‘3022,’ directed by John Suits, Earth’s last surviving astronauts (Omar Epps, Kate Walsh, and Miranda Cosgrove) grapple with isolation and despair aboard a space station after witnessing the destruction of their planet. As they struggle to maintain their sanity amidst the void of space, tensions rise, and existential questions loom large. ‘3022’ offers a riveting exploration of human resilience and the bonds that hold us together in the face of unimaginable adversity. For fans of ‘I.S.S.,’ ‘3022’ presents a must-watch experience with its intense atmosphere, compelling characters, and thought-provoking themes of survival and hope amidst the vastness of space.

