Munaka and Gontse: Is the Love Never Lies SA Couple Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love Never Lies: South Africa’ takes a bold approach to exploring relationships by putting couples through intense challenges and confronting them with some of the most difficult questions imaginable. In the first season, among the six couples who joined the show were Munaka Muthambi and Gontse Mohlatlole. They entered the experiment with hopes of testing the longevity of their relationship, but the friction between them was apparent from the start. With many unresolved tensions and unspoken truths lingering beneath the surface, the experience became a crucial opportunity for them to navigate their differences.

Munaka and Gonste Wanted to Test the Resoluteness of Their Relationship

Munaka Muthambi and Gontse Mohlatlole had been in a relationship for nine months when they decided to join the season. Their journey had been anything but smooth, marked by moments of tension and unresolved issues. Early in their relationship, Gontse had expressed a desire to keep things open, a concept Munaka struggled to embrace. Despite trying an open relationship, it quickly proved unworkable for them, leading to a break just three weeks in. They eventually reconciled but came to the show to determine if their relationship had the strength to last and if it was truly meant to be.

Right from the first meetup, a significant issue surfaced: Gontse had previously been intimate with Munaka’s best friend, setting the stage for an emotionally charged and challenging experience. Even she admitted to having kissed someone during their separation, but he acknowledged that they were not officially together at the time, and she had not crossed any boundaries. In the first half of the experiment, Munaka was paired with Jordan and moved into one villa, while Gontse lived in the other. Watching her interactions with Jordan, Gontse struggled with his emotions, especially when Munaka confessed that she felt safe around her new partner.

When the roles reversed, and Gontse was paired with Lihle, Munaka found herself unsettled by what she observed. Watching her partner party enthusiastically and enjoying the attention of others left her feeling uneasy. She began to worry that he might always crave being the man every woman desires. These concerns deepened her doubts about their relationship, leaving her to question whether they truly had a future together.

Munaka and Gonste Do Not Seem to be Together Anymore

The couple faced numerous challenges throughout their time on the show, and despite their efforts to address them, it often felt as though they were never truly on the same page. They entered the relationship with differing expectations, and it seems that bridging the gap between their perspectives would always be a hurdle. Watching each other interact with new people only added to the strain, making their journey even more complex. Currently, the two are not connected on social media, nor have they been seen together publicly, fueling speculation about their relationship status. While they have chosen to remain silent about where they stand, the odds of them making it work after the season concluded appear slim.

Both Munaka and Gonste Are Successful Digital Creators

Munaka Muthambi is a versatile digital creator, actress, and presenter, steadily rising as a prominent social media personality. With over 157,000 followers on Instagram alone, she has been diligently building her personal brand, leveraging her expertise in marketing—bolstered by holding two marketing degrees. Munaka’s knack for branding has led to successful collaborations with renowned names such as Garnier, Handy Andy, and Jägermeister. Her creative reach extends beyond social media; she has co-created content for various podcasts and MTV shows. With her growing popularity and impressive portfolio, she continues to thrive as a multifaceted talent.

Gontse Mohlatlole is also a digital creator, actor, and YouTuber whose content spans anime, fitness, sports, and gaming, offering a versatile and engaging portfolio for his audience. A proud petrolhead, Gontse is currently working on an exciting project with Coke Studio, showcasing his creative flair and passion for entertainment. His fans adore his relatable yet high-energy content, which resonates across platforms. He is also a member of As Majitas, a collaborative group of four male entertainers who produce entertaining and high-impact content on Instagram and YouTube. From hilarious skits to engaging challenges, the group’s creativity has earned them a loyal following.

