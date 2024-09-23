Where is Murder in a Small Town (2024) Filmed?

‘Murder in a Small Town’ follows Detective Karl Alberg as he moves to the small coastal town of Gibsons as the Chief of Police. He hopes to recover his mental health after a life of big-city crime but soon finds himself solving a murder that puts his skills to the test. At the same time, he gets a second chance at love with Cassandra Lee, a sharp-witted librarian who becomes his key to understanding the inner workings of the small town. Created by Ian Weir, the Fox mystery drama is based on the detective novel series by L.R. Wright. The rugged coast of Gibsons, combined with its darkening skies, presents the perfect backdrop for the challenges faced by the duo as the small town is rocked by a series of murders.

Murder in a Small Town Filming Locations

While the source novels are set in Sechelt, British Columbia, filming for ‘Murder in a Small Town’ is carried out in the Sunshine Coast region of British Columbia, particularly in and around Gibsons. Principal photography began on January 31, 2024, and wrapped up for the first season after about five months on May 10, 2024. The cast and crew got along really well during this time and had the full support of the Gibsons community behind them, with office space, shooting sites, and food deliveries provided to help production.

Shooting night scenes by the shore presented some difficulty, but the weather became the primary challenge, with a day of snow threatening to ruin continuity. Interestingly, lead actor Rossif Sutherland’s father, the late Donald Sutherland, attempted to make a movie version of L.R. Wright’s series of novels alongside producer Nick Orchard and writer Ian Weir. Donald Sutherland was delighted to hear that his son took on the role that he could not play.

Sunshine Coast, British Columbia

Filming for ‘Murder in a Small Town’ takes place along the southern region of Sunshine Coast in the province of British Columbia, centered around the small town of Gibsons. While the version of Gibsons depicted in the show is fictional, it retains the actual names of the establishments and local businesses seen in the episodes. The iconic diner of Molly’s Reach, seen as a recurring backdrop in the series, is an actual restaurant in the town. Located at 647 School Road, the restaurant presents a scenic waterfront view from its patio, serving burgers and brews.

The restaurant initially started out as a fictional establishment featured in the long-running TV series, ‘The Beachcombers.’ After the show ended, it was opened as a real restaurant. Nick Orchard, a producer of ‘Murder in a Small Town,’ worked as a production manager on ‘The Beachcombers,’ and decided to continue using its original name in the Fox series. The restaurant was reopened in July 2023 and is temporarily closed at the time of writing.

The scenes of Cassandra’s library are shot at the Gibsons Public Library on 470 South Fletcher Road. Boasting a waterfront view of its own, the bastion of knowledge becomes a recurring setting for ‘Murder in a Small Town’ since Cassandra works there. While filming in the public library for the first season, the film crew members were told off by the real-life librarians as they moved books around and caused chaos with the filing system. The library staff also became extras during the show’s library scenes.

Roberts Creek and Porpoise Bay, both located along the scenic Sunshine Coast, serve as stunning backdrops for many of the waterside scenes in ‘Murder in a Small Town.’ Roberts Creek is a small coastal community located between Gibsons and Sechelt, surrounded by dense forests and rocky shores. The Roberts Creek Pier and its tranquil beach become notable backdrops for the show. Porpoise Bay, located just north of Sechelt, provides an expansive, natural setting for the show’s atmospheric waterfront scenes. Its calm, misty waters and surrounding woods are featured prominently in various episodes, their secluded nature adding to the sense of mystery and danger.

While filming the first season, the production involved more than 120 cast and crew members as they shot along the coastal region. The shooting schedule wrapped up on May 10, 2024, with the aurora borealis visible above Gibsons, lifting spirits as a positive omen and a stunning sight. The team celebrated the completion of filming with a wrap party at The Bay restaurant on 444 Gower Point Road.

