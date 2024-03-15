David and Benji Bolton: Where Are My 600-lb Life Participants Now?

Since their appearance on season 6 of TLC’s ‘My 600 lb Life’ in 2018, David and Benji Bolton have embarked on their respective journeys towards better health. Through their experiences documented on the show, David and Benji have inspired viewers with their resilience and commitment to making positive changes in their lives. Their ongoing transformations serve as a testament to the power of perseverance and self-improvement. Many viewers have been curious about their progress, wondering if they’ve managed to shed weight and begin new chapters in their lives.

David and Benji Bolton Showed Remarkable Resilience on The Show

David and Benji Bolton’s journey on season 6 of TLC’s My 600 lb Life was marked by significant health challenges and a deep-seated struggle with obesity. Both brothers faced mobility issues and found themselves unable to fully enjoy life due to their excessive weight. Their journey on the show provided a glimpse into the emotional and physical toll of their condition. Reflecting on their upbringing, David shared how food became a source of comfort for them from a young age. With limited resources for toys and entertainment, their family turned to food as a way to create moments of joy.

“You could buy a box of Twinkies or make two dozen cupcakes and give them to your kids,” David reminisced. He added, “It was happy. It was like getting a present to us.” This early association between food and happiness laid the foundation for their struggle with obesity later in life. David weighed 747 pounds at the time of production and was placed on an extreme weight-loss diet by Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. Under his guidance, David embarked on a rigorous journey toward weight loss, which eventually led to gastric bypass surgery after he successfully shed a significant amount of weight on his own.

Throughout his time on the show, David displayed remarkable determination and resilience, ultimately losing over 300 pounds. Benji’s journey paralleled that of his brother, with both facing similar challenges and obstacles. At the outset, Benji’s weight stood at a staggering 364 pounds. Like David, he underwent a transformative journey under Dr. Now’s care, adhering to a strict weight loss regimen and undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.

By the conclusion of their episode, Benji’s perseverance paid off as he successfully shed impressive pounds, with his final weight recorded at just 218 pounds. The Bolton brothers’ journey on the show exemplifies the transformative power of determination, resilience, and medical intervention. Through their unwavering commitment to improving their health and overcoming their struggles with obesity, David and Benji inspired audiences with their remarkable weight loss achievements.

David and Benji Bolton Have Continued to Lose Weight Even After The Show

After their appearance on ‘My 600 lb Life’ in 2018, the Bolton brothers faced both legal and personal challenges. In 2018, news outlets reported that David Bolton filed a $1 million lawsuit against the show, alleging negligence and failure to cover medical bills. Additionally, David went through a breakup with his girlfriend, Mary, following their time on the show. However, amidst these difficulties, David found love again and got engaged to Carrie Versteeg in 2020. The couple frequently shares pictures together on social media, showcasing their love and happiness.

Notably, from David’s social media posts, it appears that he has continued his weight loss journey, shedding even more pounds since his time on the show and demonstrating his ongoing commitment to his health. Meanwhile, Benji Bolton made another appearance on ‘My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?’ in 2022 to provide an update on his progress. It was revealed that the brothers had experienced a falling out and were no longer appearing together. Despite the strained relationship between the siblings, Benji continued to focus on his health journey. He had lost further weight since his initial appearance on the show, showcasing his dedication to improving his well-being.

From his social media presence, it is evident that Benji has continued on his path to weight loss, achieving significant results. In a positive turn of events, Benji has found happiness in his personal life as well. He is happily married to his wife Amanda, and the couple frequently shares pictures of their life together on social media. He also proudly displays images of his daughter, Lorali, who appears to have grown up amidst her father’s transformation journey. Despite the challenges faced by both brothers, their stories highlight the resilience and determination required to overcome adversity. Through their journeys, they inspire others to pursue their own paths toward health and happiness, demonstrating that with perseverance and support, positive change is achievable.

Read More: Joyce Del Viscovo: What’s the Update on My 600-lb Life Participant?