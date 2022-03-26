My Dress-Up Darling Season 2: Renewed or Canceled?

Based on Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Shinichi Fukuda, ‘Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru’ is a slice of life romantic comedy anime. The show follows Wakana Gojou, an introverted high schooler who prefers to keep to himself and dreams of achieving his grandfather’s level of expertise in making hina dolls. The fear of social mockery forces him to keep his interests a secret, but when a popular girl named Marin Kitagawa learns about his talent for stitching, she confesses that she loves cosplaying and would love to have him help her stitch her clothes.

An unlikely camaraderie soon blossoms between the duo, which constantly treads the thin line between romance and friendship. ‘My Dress-Up Darling’ has exceeded all expectations by getting excellent ratings and raking a huge fan following in the process. The critics have also praised the show for its animations and light-hearted premise. After the first season’s conclusion, fans have been anxiously waiting for any updates on the show’s renewal. If you are also curious about the same, then allow us to be your guide.

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Release Date

‘My Dress-Up Darling’ season 1 officially released on January 9, 2022, and concluded sometime later on March 27, 2022. The anime comprises twelve episodes, each with a runtime of about 22-25 minutes. As far as the return of the series is concerned, here’s everything we know so far.

The slice-of-life anime has not been publicly renewed for another installment by its creators. Furthermore, any comments by CloverWorks and other companies involved in production and distribution are still awaited. However, we can look at other factors to determine the probability of the show’s return, with the prominent one being the availability of source material.

The first season only covers five volumes of Shinichi Fukuda’s popular manga series. Since there are already nine of them, the creators still have a lot of storylines yet to cover. The anime release has also significantly boosted manga sales which is another positive development that makes the show’s renewal even more tempting for the parties involved. As mentioned earlier, the anime has surpassed most romantic-comedy anime when it comes to ratings, and it is also one of the best-rated shows developed by CloverWorks.

Logically, the studio and the creators will therefore be more than eager to renew the series and return with the upcoming installment as soon as possible. Therefore, we can expect ‘My Dress-Up Darling’ season 2 to release sometime in Q3 or Q4 2023.

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2: What It Can Be About?

In the season 1 finale, Marin spends some time with Wakana at his home after her father has refused to take her to the festival. While having a random conversation, the latter learns that Marin is already an amateur model who has featured in a few magazines. The duo later watches a horror movie together, which scares Marin for several days. Since she always wanted to go to the festival, Wakana decides to accompany him one evening, and the two friends end up having a really good time.

After he leaves Marin at her home, Wakana heads straight to his house, but the following night he receives a call from her friend, who confesses that she is unable to sleep because of the horror film that they watched together. Since the protagonist cares so deeply about Marin, the duo has a long call so that she can feel comfortable.

In season 2, Wakana will help Marin take her cosplaying hobby to a whole new level. The latter may get more opportunities as an amateur model and can possibly consider as a future career opportunity. The duo may slowly begin to fall in love with each other but struggle to confess each other’s feelings. However, they are likely to end up together by the end of the second season.

