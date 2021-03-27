In a world where 80% of the population is born with special abilities (known as “Quirk” in the anime and original manga series), protagonist Izuku Midoriya is a part of the remaining 20%. He wants nothing more than to become a superhero and follow in the footsteps of his idol, All Might, arguably the greatest superhero in the world. As fate would have it, All Might chooses him to be the successor of his Quirk “One For All” after witnessing the boy demonstrate his incredible courage and capacity to sacrifice despite being a Quirkless. Midoriya subsequently starts using the hero alias “Deku” and begins attending U.A. High School, one of the most prestigious academies for heroes in Japan.

There, Midoriya, along with his classmates, strives to become the next generation of professional heroes. The season 5 premiere is an anime-original episode. Titled ‘All Hands on Deck! Class 1-A,’ it shows the students of Class 1-A participating in a drill with two of their seniors playing the villains’ roles. If you are curious about the ending of ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 1, here is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 1 Recap

In episode 1, Todoroki’s classmates are still in awe of Endeavor or Enji Todoroki and how he won his mighty battle against High-End. When Todoroki arrives in class, his friends enquire how his father is doing. Soon after, Shouta Aizawa or Eraser Head enters the class and declares that there will be a drill for Class 1-A. It is revealed that Midoriya and his classmates will have to fight two of the “Big 3” of the U.A. High School, Tamaki Amajiki (or Suneater) and Nejire Hado (or Nejire Chan), while the third one, Mirio Togata (or Lemillion), fills in like a drowning bystander.

The mission for the Class 1-A students is three-fold. They have to save the bystander, prevent the fire from spreading following an explosion, and defeat the two villains. Although they have strength in numbers, the Class 1-A students know that it will not be an easy mission as Tamaki and Nejire are two of the most powerful students.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 1 Ending: Why Doesn’t Midoriya Hit Tamaki?

As soon as they enter Ground Beta, the Class 1-A students automatically assume their respective positions. This is not the first time they are encountering a dangerous situation together, and this will not be the last. Ever the natural leader, Tenya Iida (or Ingenium) takes charge and divides the class into several small groups, each tasked with a specific duty.

However, Katsuki Bakugou (or Dynamight) has never been the diligently-following-instructions type, and he is not going to start now. He leaves with his group to find the villains. Meanwhile, the fire is put out, and the bystander is saved. This is when Tamaki and Nejire show up. Tamaki has zero intention of being there. But he has promised Mirio that he will help the juniors get better at their crafts.

The rest of Class 1-A students execute their plan flawlessly. Nejire is captured, and there is an opening for Midoriya to land the finishing blow on Tamaki. And yet, Midoriya stops and asks his temporary enemy to surrender, completely forgetting the real objective of a drill like this. They live in a world where most people have powers, and quite a few of them use those powers with ill intent. In a real battle, this demonstration of mercy will not translate well, and Midoriya is going to get himself or his allies hurt. Tamaki wants Midoriya to learn this lesson well, and so he refuses to surrender and continues fighting.

On the opposite side of the spectrum is Bakugou. He just doesn’t know when or how to stop. In this episode, he defeats Tamaki. And even though the drill is over, he hits the Class 3-A student with a powerful blast. The path Bakugou is on is no less perilous for him and others than that of Midoriya. This similarity in contradiction makes them incredibly compelling as characters. It also makes their ever-evolving rivalry a joy to watch.

Why Has Hawks Allied Himself with Dabi?

Keigo Takami (or Hawks) is the current Number 2 hero in the world after Endeavor. He was right beside the current Number 1 during the latter’s fight with High-End. The post-credits scene of episode 1 heavily implies that Hawks and Dabi are now working together. It is highly possible that it was Hawks’ idea to send High-End to Fukuoka and let it fight Endeavor. There are two possible reasons as to why he is doing this. One such reason is he earnestly wants to join the League of Villains.

The ramification of this can potentially be enormous. A top-tier professional hero turning into a villain is bound to weaken the people’s trust in them. The second possible reason is that he wants to infiltrate the League of Villains and work from within to dismantle it. If this is the case, Dabi, considering the villain’s high intelligence, suspects him. In the coming episodes, we might see Hawks do something desperate and horrible to gain Dabi’s trust and earn a place in the League of Villains.

