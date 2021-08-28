The 21st episode of the 5th season of ‘My Hero Academia’ marks the beginning of the Meta Liberation Army’s (MLA) Revival Celebration. Pro-hero Slidin’ Go leads the League of Villains into Deika City, where it seems all of the MLA’s more than 110,000 members have gathered. The overwhelming number of their opponents compel the League members to separate from each other. Himiko Toga fights Chitose Kizuki or Curious, whose Quirk, Landmine, gives her the ability to transform anything she touches into low-grade explosives. An extremely powerful Ice Quirk user named Geten makes his anime debut and fights Dabi.

Meanwhile, Tomura has yet another vision of the past before disintegrating a group of MLA members. And Twice decides to protect an unconscious Himiko. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 21, SPOILERS AHEAD.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 21 Recap

The episode begins with the older Midoriya’s voiceover as he speaks about the days when Quirks began to manifest. There was utter chaos back then. But ultimately, gifted and non-gifted people learned to co-exist. It is then that Chikara Yotsubashi or Destro appeared and began preaching about the liberation of Quirks. He amassed a great number of followers, setting up the original Metahuman Liberation Army. This inevitably led to a confrontation with the government, which the Liberation Army lost. Destro, along with several other high-ranking leaders, were arrested. The rest of the group disbanded. While in prison, Destro wrote his famous book before committing suicide.

It is heavily hinted that the new leader of the MLA, Re-Destro, is Yotsubashi’s son. He has decided to take down the League because the notoriety of the latter group is directly affecting the MLA. In the present time, the League arrives in the outskirts of Deika City. They know that they have to fight against their enemies for at least 1 hour 40 minutes. Gigantomachia will wake up then and come looking for Tomura, enabling the League to take out both the MLA and All For One’s monstrous bodyguard by using each against the other.

As they enter the city, the League members notice that it seems to be deserted. Slidin’ Go guides them to Koukuu Hanabata or Trumpet, who is publicly a politician belonging to the Hearts and Mind Party. Behind closed doors, he is a high-ranking member of the MLA. Accompanying him is Curious, the executive director of Shoowaysha Publishing and another high-ranking member of the MLA. It seems that the MLA has infiltrated every sector of society.

As the fight between the MLA and the League begins, it quickly becomes apparent that it is a conflict between quality and quantity. While Tomura and his group are stronger and more skilled than their opponents, they are also laughably outnumbered.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 21 Ending: What Is Himiko Toga’s Quirk? Is Curious Dead?

This episode sheds light on Himiko’s past in flashback scenes. As Trumpet signals the beginning of the Revival Celebration, hundreds of MLA members attack the League, forcing them to move away from each other. Himiko faces Curious, whose explosions gradually wear her out. Curious declares that she is fascinated with Himiko, the high-school girl who became insane and asks her to give an interview before her death. As Curious sends several of her lackeys after Himiko, the latter uses syringes to draw their blood into her mouth. With this vampiric ability, Himiko can transform into the people whose blood she has consumed.

She is the oldest child of her family, born on August 7 and 17 years of age. When she was much younger, her power started to manifest in a combination of a child’s natural curiosity and Himiko’s interest in blood. After seeing her sucking blood from a bird, her parents became horrified and ensured her Quirk was repressed.

It remained that way until Himiko became drawn toward a classmate named Saito, who often got into fights and ended up bruised and battered. One day, she stabbed Saito with a box cutter and then proceeded to suck his blood with a straw. Himiko has been on the run since. This explains why she is so obsessed with Midoriya, who ends up bruised and battered after each of his fights.

Yes, Curious is dead. Himiko consumes the vial of blood taken from Ochako and transforms into the U.A. student. It is soon revealed the profound fear that Himiko has been feeling during her fight with Curious has helped her develop a new aspect of her Quirk. Now, when she transforms into an individual, she gets access to their Quirk. With Ochako’s Zero Gravity Quirk, she raises Curious and all her lackeys high in the air before dropping them to their deaths. She then reaches a storage shed and loses her consciousness.

What Happens to Twice?

Towards the end of the episode, Twice finds Himiko in the shed. His multiple personalities begin to panic and argue, offering different opinions on the prospect of her survival. Ultimately, Twice decides to protect her as Skeptic sends the human puppets he created with his Anthropomorph Quirk after them. Skeptic knows that Twice was nearly killed by the doubles he (Twice) created with his Quirk. The trauma that Twice suffered then remained dormant within him all this while. They resurface the moment Skeptic’s puppets, all of which resemble Twice’s alter ego Jin Bubaigawara, attack him.

Read More: Anime Like My Hero Academia