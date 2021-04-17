Even in the era of Marvel supremacy, the superhero action anime series ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ has managed to garner a massive international audience. It is based on the manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi. The story depicts a world where 80% of the population is born with superpowers, also known as Quirks. These Quirks can be of infinite varieties. And yet, the protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, was born without one and grew up being horribly bullied because of it.

However, his life changes when All Might, the greatest hero in the world, chooses him as his successor after Midoriya demonstrates incredible courage in the face of danger. In season 5 episode 4, titled ‘Make It Happen, Shinso!’, the first match between Class 1-A and Class 1-B continues. Jurota of Class 1-B continues to prove that he is a devastating force of nature, and Hitoshi Shinso earns respect and admiration from his teammates. Here is everything you need to know about the episode’s ending. SPOILERS AHEAD.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4 begins with a flashback from the time before starting the first round, with Shinso explaining to his teammates how his Quirk works. The narrative then shifts to the present time, when Shinso has put a temporary stop to the rampaging Jurota by imitating Kosei’s voice through his Artificial Vocal Cords: Persona Chords.

As Jurota follows his instruction, he is immediately brainwashed. Hoping to make use of this opportunity, given their opponents’ vulnerability, Shinso tries to capture them with Capturing Weapon. However, Kosei places him in an air prison, just like he did to Koda. Denki electrocutes Jurota, and Asui traps Kosei for Class 1-A, making him the first capture of the round.

Kirishima and Koda try to take on Jurota together, but he grabs both of them and throws Kirishima toward Ibara, who encloses him in her vines. After Jurota personally delivers Koda towards their prison, Class 1-B scores two consecutive captures. As the remaining players try to develop the best strategy for the rest of the round, Kosei can’t stop himself from thinking that he was just wrapped around a girl’s tongue.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 4 Ending: Which Team Wins the First Round? How Does Team Asui Fool Jurota?

In the first round of the joint exercise, Class 1-A is represented by Tsuyu Asui, Eijirou Kirishima, Denki Kaminari, Koji Koda, and Hitoshi Shinso, while Ibara Shiozaki, Kosei Tsuburaba, Hiryu Rin, and Jurota Shishida represent Class 1-B. Class 1-A wins the first round 4-2. They lose two players, Kirishima and Koji, during the game and capture all four members of the opposing team.

Because of her exceptional intelligence and analytical skills, Asui is, by default, the leader of her team. Her Frog Quirk gives her various frog-related powers, including the ability to secrete mildly toxic mucus from her skin. She puts the mucus on her two remaining teammates to hide their smells. They then begin moving towards the Class 1-B team’s position. Initially, it seems that their idea to go after Jurota takes priority. After all, he is wreaking havoc on Team Asui with his sheer strength and sense of smell.

Asui has spotted one of Denki’s pointers from a previous battle on Jurota. Created by Mei Hatsume, the pointers can draw Denki’s electrical discharge toward a particular target. Although Jurota can no longer differentiate between the opponents, he senses that three people are coming towards their position. Ibara sends her vines to flush them out and catches Denki. After trying and failing to electrocute all three opponents, Denki tries to take Jurota out with the pointer, but Hiryu destroys it with his scales.

It is then revealed that Denki has volunteered to be the bait for their real plan. Believing that she has received instructions from Hiryu, Ibara resets her vines and becomes brainwashed by Shinso. Asui captures Ibara. By the movement of the smell, Joruta figures out that the one now fighting Hiryu is Asui and mindlessly charges towards the position of the third person, which he correctly guesses to be Shinso.

He stops listening to Hiryu’s instructions, fearing that Shinso is trying to brainwash him. This makes Hiryu realize that the communication in his team has fallen apart, and they are rapidly heading towards a disaster. Team Asui has figured out that Jurota might stop listening to his teammates and has planned accordingly. While Jurota rushes towards Shinso, flattening everything in his path like a bulldozer, Asui defeats and captures Hiryu.

None of Hiryu’s pleas and warnings get through to Jurota, right until the last moment, when he hears Hiryu call him “Apocabeast,” a hero name for him that, apparently, just his friends use. But by then, it’s already too late. Asui throws Hiryu at Jurota. Their heads smash against each other, rendering them both unconscious.

Does Shinso Make a Strong Impression?

Yes, he does. In the course of the round, Shinso proves time and again his tremendous potential. Under Asui’s inspired leadership, he gets to use his powers effectively. Asui later tells him that contrary to what he thinks, he isn’t lagging behind others. But Shinso is his own greatest critic. During the round, he realizes the difference that experience can make. He wants to continue improving himself until he is equal to the top students of the Hero classes. He wants to become a pro-hero on his own and not be too dependant on others.

