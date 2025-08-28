My Life With the Walter Boys Season 3 Cast, Plot and Filming Update

Netflix’s ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ follows the turbulent love triangle between Jackie Howard and the Walter brothers, Alex and Cole. The second season continues the tension as Jackie tries to process her feelings for both brothers, but in the end, things become even more tangled and complicated. The finale leaves the audience with some major cliffhangers, which will be addressed in the third season of the show, which was renewed in May 2025, months ahead of Season 2’s premiere. My Life With the Walter Boys Season 3 is slated to release in 2026 (hopefully early in the year). The good news is that the filming commenced in August 2025, with the cast and crew returning to familiar sites of Calgary, High River, and Okotoks to bring Silver Falls, Colorado, to life.

My Life With the Walter Boys Season 3 Will Centre Around a Potential Tragedy

Based on the popular Wattpad novel of the same name by Ali Novak, ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ goes beyond its source material and significantly expands the roles and storylines of the supporting characters, especially when it comes to the people within the Walter family. Their struggle to keep their ranch alive is a major plot point in the first two seasons, but the finale of Season 2 puts a huge question mark on their survival as the family patriarch, George Walter, finds himself at death’s door. The final scene of the sophomore season has an ambulance outside the Walter house, as the eldest sibling, Will, brings news that will shake the family to its core. It remains to be seen whether this news will be about George’s death or rather a case of bad health. In any case, George’s absence from the house will lead to serious ramifications for everyone.

Additionally, the third season will continue to focus on the love triangle between Jackie, Cole, and Alex. Before they are distracted by the ambulance, the trio finds themselves on the verge of a confrontation that has been a long time coming. Jackie, who is secretly back together with Alex, confesses her love for Cole, which is overheard by Alex. This is quite a bind, and most likely, Alex will not recover from this. The third season will focus on this fallout, which will take some time to come to the surface in the light of George’s situation. Interestingly, this is not the only love triangle that will be the focus of the next season. It seems that Kiley’s developing romance with Dylan has caught Alex’s eye, and he harbors some jealousy, which suggests that perhaps he might land himself in another complex love triangle and risk getting his heart broken.

My Life With the Walter Boys Season 3 Will Add Exciting New Characters

The third season of ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ marks the return of all the major characters. Nikki Rodriguez will reprise her role as Jackie Howard, with Noah LaLonde returning as Cole and Ashby Gentry as Alex. Sarah Rafferty will be back as Katherine, and while George’s fate hangs in the balance, Marc Blucas is expected to remain a major part of the show. The new season will bring back the other major Walter family members, like Johnny Link as Will, Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan, and Connor Stanhope as Danny. Supporting but essential actors like Alisha Newton (Erin), Mya Lowe (Kiley), Jaylan Evans (Skylar), Ellie O’Brien (Grace), and Kolton Stewart (Dylan) will also be a part of the story.

The second season added a slate of new characters like Natalie Sharp as Blake, Carson MacCormac as Zach, Janet Kidder as Grace’s mother, Joanne, Riele Downs as Maria, and Jake Manley as Wylder Holt. Almost all of them, especially Black and Zach, are expected to play an expanded role in the new season. Additionally, Chad Rook has joined the cast to play a recurring character, the details about whose role are being kept under wraps. With more romance arcs developing, the third season opens the stage for more characters to enter the fray and shake up the lives of the teenagers of Silver Falls.

My Life With the Walter Boys Season 3 Will Move Away From the Central Love Triangle

Even with the conflicting attraction of the two Walter brothers, two seasons are enough for Jackie to know who she really wants. The second has her rekindling her relationship with Alex, but it does nothing to cull her feelings for Cole. Having his heart broken a second time will be lesson enough for Alex, and with his rising career in bronc riding, it seems fair enough that he will decide to distance himself from Jackie and the complications a romance with her brings. Moreover, the second season has already set up two potential romances for him in the form of Blake and Kiley, with the latter entering a relationship with Dylan. This sets the stage for a love rectangle, so to speak, which means that things are not getting any easier for Alex on the romance front.

Meanwhile, the third season might finally have Jackie accept her feelings for Cole, and we may get to see them in a relationship. Meanwhile, Nathan may also have a new love interest while he tends to his broken heart since Skylar has refused to get back together with him. Hopefully, Grace will also see some romance, which would be a significant development for her character. At the same time, Will will find himself as the head of the household, and the decisions he makes in his father’s absence will change the course of the Walter family’s future. His actions will be a major conflict in the next season, while the danger of a tragedy looms over them.

