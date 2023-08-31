My Unique Skill Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Level 1 dakedo Unique Skill de Saikyou desu’ or ‘My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1’ episode 8 titled ‘You Can Do It! Get ‘Em, Celeste!’ Ryouta learns that Celeste can only use one magic. The dungeon master arrives in Selen, which causes adventurers to stress eat, which in turn leads to a huge pile of trash for Celeste to burn. Later when Ryouta learns that Duke cannot legally send a team to fight the dungeon master without hetero’s help, he takes matters into his own hands and forms his own team. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Level 1 dakedo Unique Skill de Saikyou desu’ or ‘My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1’ episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD!

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 Episode 8 Recap

One morning as Ryouta and Celeste are discussing the recent developments, Emily decides to make something for them. First, she makes a cake which surprises Ryouta, but he is shocked even more when she reveals that she has also made ice cream. Later that morning, Celeste gets back to burning the trash and ends up using so much energy that she collapses. Ryouta helps her heal faster using the healing bullets.

It turns out that she can only use the Inferno magic, which takes a lot of energy, which is why she keeps fighting while working. In order to help her, Ryouta takes the trask burning responsibility on his shoulder. However, Ryouta could not have taken a worse time to do the job as people are producing too much garbage because of stress eating ever since the arrival of the dungeon master in Selen. Later when he meets Duke, he learns that he has hired Nepute and his party to fight the dungeon master but hetero has not made any efforts to make a team as it suits them.

It turns out that Duke’s hands are tied as he has signed a contract for such a situation, which states that both the rivals are supposed to make a combined team to fight the dungeon master. Since there is no progress, Ryouta decides to take matters into his own hands and picks Emily and Celeste for the dangerous job.

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 Episode 8 Ending: Does Ryouta Defeat Selen’s Monster Lord? Does Secro Get Selen’s Ownership?

After arriving at the Selen dungeon, Ryouta, Emily, and Celeste prepare themselves for any threat that comes their way by standing with their backs against each other. Whenever a dungeon master arrives, all other monsters simply go away. That’s when a bicorn arrives at the scene and the three friends learn that it is actually Selen’s monster lord. Since they cannot afford to give the dungeon master any time to attack them, Emily tries to make the first move but her attacks appear to make no difference.

It turns out that the dungeon master has a shield that protects it from any attacks. Unless the three friends can manage to find a way to get around its defense mechanism there is no way that they can defeat it. In order to trick the bicorn, they try a double attack one after another but fail to do any damage again. Meanwhile, Duke and Neptune learn from Yuujin that Ryouta and his friends have infiltrated the dungeon on their own and are currently fighting the Bicorn. Since Duke is well aware of his powers, he expresses concern for the trio.

Ryouta, Emily, and Celeste continue to try different attacks on the dungeon master but fail to cause any significant injury to the monster. As if this was not bad enough, the bicorn then lowers the stats of the trio making them even weaker. Celeste is in bad shape and can barely stand up on her feet. When. Ryouta sees her in such a state, he expresses his gratitude for everything she has done so far but asks her to take a rest for now. He mentions that the difference she can make is not as important as her.

Celeste is emotionally moved by Ryouta’s kindness and recalls that no one has ever shown her such care. In order to help him, she gathers all her strength and stands up one more time. She then uses every ounce of his energy to break the shield surrounding the dungeon master. As soon as it is vulnerable, Ryouta pounces on the opportunity and manages to knock it out. As the dungeon master is defeated, the trio gets its horn Ryouta then hands it over to Celeste, indirectly thanking them for her incredible bravery.

When Ryouta later meets Duke and informs him what has happened, he is really impressed. Adventurers are immediately sent to the dungeon to check if its ecology has changed and it is later revealed that it has not happened. Thanks to Ryouta, Emily, and Celeste’s efforts Secro Village finally gets Selen’s ownership. Later, Ryouta invites Celeste to join him and Emily.

