Myka and James Stauffer: Where are the YouTube Vloggers Now?

Myka and James Stauffer gradually built their presence as family vloggers on YouTube, focusing much of their content on parenting and life with their children. In 2017, the couple decided to adopt a child, welcoming 2-year-old Huxley into their home in Columbus, Ohio. However, after a few years, viewers noticed that Huxley was no longer featured in their videos, prompting questions from their audience. Eventually, the couple addressed the situation, sparking a reaction they hadn’t anticipated. HBO’s ‘An Update on Our Family’ delves into the couple’s life and the event that profoundly altered their journey.

Myka and James Stauffer Took on the Role of Adoptive Parents in 2017

Myka and James Stauffer gradually began building their YouTube channel, sharing videos about their family life, particularly focusing on homeschooling their three children—Kova, Jaka, and Radley. Their content offered an intimate glimpse into their lives, documenting both the small and significant milestones they experienced. Myka was open about her struggles with pregnancy, and over time, she developed a strong connection with her audience, gaining a lot of support and admiration.

In mid-2017, Myka announced that she and James had decided to adopt a child from China. She kept her viewers informed throughout the entire process, openly sharing that they were also willing to care for a child with special needs. In October 2017, 2-year-old Huxley joined their family. Every step of the adoption journey was filmed and uploaded to their channel, including the highly anticipated moment when the family first met Huxley. However, Myka shared that Huxley was very attached to his foster mother at the time, and it was challenging for the family to help him settle in.

As time went on, the content surrounding Huxley gained significant attention from Myka and James’s viewers. Everyone was eager to learn about his progress and how the couple was adjusting to having a new member in their family. Myka and James were open about the challenges they faced and eventually shared that Huxley had been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and faced developmental difficulties. They documented their journey, telling their audience about the speech therapy sessions they had enrolled him in and how they were navigating their new roles as adoptive parents.

Myka and James Stauffer Suddenly Stopped Sharing Content About Huxley

In some of the videos, Myka Stauffer became emotional as she opened up about the struggles she was facing with various aspects of their lives. However, there were also many sweet and heartwarming moments that the audience appreciated, and they praised her for her efforts and determination. In 2019, the couple welcomed their fifth child, Onyx, whom they had biologically. The audience noticed that Myka seemed overwhelmed by the growing responsibilities. On March 28, 2020, she posted the last video featuring Huxley. When viewers started asking why he was no longer appearing in the videos, she began deleting the comments, which sparked a great deal of speculation among her audience.

Finally, the couple addressed their fans’ questions on May 26, 2020, releasing a video in which they shared that they had to dissolve the adoption after receiving advice from medical and health professionals. They revealed that Huxley had been rehomed, and for his safety, they would not be sharing any further details about his health or whereabouts. The video sparked a massive online discourse, with many criticizing the couple for giving up Huxley. Numerous viewers accused them of using the adoption as a way to gain more followers and criticized their parenting style.

When the case gained widespread attention, sleuths began dissecting every video Huxley had been a part of, with many alleging that he had been abused by Myka and James and suggesting that he might still be in danger. Some even accused the couple of trafficking or harming their adopted child. A police complaint was filed, and authorities conducted a safety check at the house. While the police dismissed all the accusations, Myka, in particular, continued to receive significant online hate. She was subjected to harsh name-calling, and her family, including her children, even received death threats during this time.

James Works in Car Detailing Today, and Myka Has Been Leading a Private Life

On June 25, 2020, Myka posted an apology in which she took responsibility for being naive and unprepared for the challenges of raising an adopted child. She also stated that she had not financially benefited from Huxley’s appearances on their channel and that all the money earned had been reinvested into his care. Myka emphasized that Huxley’s well-being was her primary concern, and she expressed relief that he was now in a place that was better for him. She acknowledged feeling apologetic for contributing to his trauma. Myka mentioned that she would return with more answers, but she has not made any public statements since then.

Myka’s YouTube channel is no longer active, and she has also stopped using her other digital platforms, like Instagram. She has lost touch with many fellow influencers and is now living a secluded and private life in Columbus, Ohio. James, on the other hand, continues to run his YouTube channel, but his content now focuses solely on car detailing and transformations. He has been detailing cars for over 23 years and is known for his skill and precision.

The debate surrounding their actions remains ongoing. While some people have empathized with the challenges they faced, the overwhelming majority have not forgiven them. Many believe that their apology was insincere, and it has sparked broader discussions about the influencer lifestyle, especially concerning children. The couple has shown no intention of addressing further questions and is now raising their four children away from the public eye.

