Nakisa Bidarian: Where is Jake Paul’s Manager Now?

Netflix’s ‘Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson’ includes interviews with various figures who have been closely involved in Jake Paul’s journey in professional boxing. Among them is Nakisa Bidarian, Jake Paul’s business partner and co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, the promotional company that has played a key role in shaping Paul’s boxing career. Formerly the Chief Financial Officer of the UFC, Nakisa brings extensive experience in sports management and promotion, helping Paul navigate the boxing world and build his brand as a fighter.

Nakisa Bidarian Took Risks That Helped Him Become a Successful Entrepreneur

Nakisa Bidarian was born and raised in Canada, where his journey into the professional world began with a strong academic foundation. He enrolled at the University of Waterloo in 1996, pursuing a degree in Financial Economics, and he dedicated himself to his studies, ultimately graduating in 2000. After completing his undergraduate education, Nakisa embarked on his career as a consultant at Accenture in 2001. However, his ambition drove him to seek further knowledge and experience, prompting him to attend The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth for his MBA. Since then, he has not looked back.

In August 2006, Nakisa took a significant step in his career by joining Citigroup as a Mergers & Acquisitions Investment Banker, a position he held until March 2007. Shortly after, he made a bold move, relocating from the bustling streets of New York to the vibrant landscape of the UAE, where he continued his financial journey by joining Morgan Stanley as an Investment Banker. This experience paved the way for his next role at Mubadala Development Company, where he served as the Senior Vice President of Acquisitions. However, the next chapter of Nakisa’s career took an exciting turn when he embarked on a five-year adventure in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was during this time that he spread his wings further, delving into the realms of business growth and development management within the entertainment industry.

Nakisa’s career continued to flourish as he took on the role of Senior Vice President of Investment & Strategy at Fertitta Entertainment, where he played a key part in shaping the company’s financial direction. His expertise soon led him to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where he became the Chief Financial Officer in October 2011. However, as December 2016 approached, Nakisa made the pivotal decision to step away from his established roles to focus on his entrepreneurial aspirations. He founded a California-based venture capital firm called Fertitta Capital, where he served as Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, dedicating himself to nurturing new investments and opportunities. He remained in this position until mid-2019, when he successfully launched BAVAFA Sports, a Sports/Media Investment and Advisory organization that further expanded his influence in the industry.

Nakisa Bidarian Co-Founded Most Valuable Productions With Jake Paul

Nakisa Bidarian first came to know of Jake Paul as a popular YouTuber with an impressive audience of 45 million followers. He recognized the potential to change the fight sports landscape, encompassing both boxing and MMA. He understood that turning Jake into a serious fighter could offer a significant competitive advantage. During their early discussions, Nakisa emphasized the importance of commitment, advising Jake that to achieve success in boxing, he would need to focus solely on the craft rather than splitting his attention among various entertainment pursuits.

This laid the groundwork for their collaboration, with Nakisa envisioning a platform similar to the UFC for boxing, using Jake as its central figure. Together, they founded Most Valuable Productions in January 2021 and have cultivated a successful partnership. They blended Nakisa’s financial acumen and strategic vision with Jake’s marketing prowess, ultimately reshaping the dynamics of the boxing industry. Their collaboration has not only elevated Jake’s career but has also opened new avenues in sports promotion and management, positioning them both as influential figures in the evolving landscape of fight sports.

Nakisa Bidarian is Spearheading Many Other Ventures Today

It’s clear that Nakisa Bidarian remains at the helm of BAVAFA Sports, where he has established a strong presence in sports representation. The agency has expanded its influence by signing high-profile clients such as Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano, Alex Wassabi, and Ashton “H2O” Sylve. Nakisa’s keen insight into the intersection of athletics and entertainment has enabled BAVAFA to become a formidable force as he continues to identify and nurture talent in the boxing world.

Beyond his work with BAVAFA Sports, Nakisa holds several influential roles in the industry, which underscores his versatile expertise. He is actively involved as a Board Observer for both Simplebet and the Professional Fighters League, where he provides valuable guidance and insight that drive organizational success. In his capacity as Executive-In-Residence at Dynasty Equity, Nakisa plays a pivotal role in shaping investment strategies for new ventures. Furthermore, as a co-founder of Betr and Most Valuable Promotions in Puerto Rico alongside Jake Paul, he is expanding his impact within the sports promotion arena. He has stood by Jake Paul’s talents and believes they are unmatched in the present day. The sports and entertainment executive has a lot of plans for his client and is willing to go the extra mile to leave an indelible mark in the industry.

