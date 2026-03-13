Nancy Woodrum Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

In May 2018, when Nancy Woodrum failed to show up for her usual Bible study, her friends and family grew concerned. She had always been punctual and diligent, especially when it came to her commitments. Her daughter, Amanda Peel, went to check on her at her home in Paso Robles, California, and discovered a disturbed bedroom along with marks that appeared to be bloodstains. Bedding was found a short distance from the house and it appeared that something was seriously wrong. ABC’s ‘20/20: The Vanishing of Nancy Woodrum’ chronicles the months-long investigation and the use of technology that ultimately helped bring the case to a close.

Nancy Woodrum’s Daughter Raised Alarm When Her Mother Went Missing

Nancy Colleen Vestal was born on September 5, 1955, to Clyde and Arline Vestal, and she grew up in Los Angeles, California. She had a kind, warm personality and a deep enthusiasm for life. She always dreamed of raising a family of her own. In 1977, she married Robert Woodrum, marking the beginning of the life she had long hoped for. Together, the couple welcomed four children, Amanda, Chad, Christopher, and Amy, but like many families, their journey included both joy and hardship. In 1982, when their son Christopher was born, the family lost him soon afterward. Over the years, the family moved around different parts of California, eventually settling in places such as Hidden Hills, San Miguel, and later, Paso Robles as they built their lives together.

By 2004, the family had moved to Creston, but in 2005, another tragedy struck their lives. That year, Nancy lost her daughter, Amy. It was a loss that was incredibly difficult for the family to endure. Nancy and Robert leaned on each other during that painful time, but in 2012, when Robert passed away, Nancy found herself living on her own with her children now grown. Nancy was a Jehovah’s Witness and became very active within her faith community. She later moved to Paso Robles, where she worked as a hairdresser. She was loved in the community and she found happiness in her Victorian-style ranch home, which she called Paradise Ranch. She even opened her home to guests and created a warm, welcoming space, building a good life for herself, while her two surviving children often came to visit her.

On May 5, 2018, when Amanda heard that her mother had not attended her Bible study group, she became concerned. She immediately asked a neighbor to go check on her mother. The neighbor reported that the door was open and the TV was blaring inside, which alarmed Amanda and she quickly rushed to her mother’s house. When she entered the bedroom, she noticed that the bedsheets were missing and that there appeared to be blood splatter in the room. The police were immediately contacted. However, it was not until December 18, 2018, that Nancy’s remains were discovered in Carrizo Plain off Highway 58. Authorities did not publicly share the official cause of death, but evidence showed that she had been physically and sexually assaulted.

Nancy Woodrum’s Killer Had Been a Part of a Construction Crew at Her Home

On May 4, 2018, after Amanda Peel reported her mother missing to the police, authorities began their search. Soon, they discovered Nancy’s bedding and clothes discarded along the highway a short distance from her house. It quickly became clear that something harmful had likely happened to her, and investigators began compiling a list of potential suspects. Initially, police noted that several wedding guests had been staying at the ranch just days before Nancy disappeared, but this did not lead to any substantial clues. Investigators also looked into a real estate agent and even someone connected to the family, but the case eventually stalled. In an effort to find new leads, police later decided to use geofencing technology around the ranch to identify possible suspects.

Geofencing is an investigative technique that allows law enforcement to identify mobile devices that were present in a specific geographic area during a certain time frame by using location data from cell towers and apps. By reviewing this data, investigators could narrow down possible individuals who were near the crime scene. In Nancy’s case, this method eventually led authorities to Carlo Fuentes Flores. He had been part of a painting crew that worked on the ranch during renovations. Investigators discreetly followed him and were able to obtain his DNA from a Coke bottle he discarded outside a restaurant. When the sample was tested, it matched the DNA that had been found at the crime scene.

On December 18, 2018, police arrested him on suspicion of murder and brought him in for questioning. During the interrogation, he eventually led investigators to the Carrizo Plain, where Nancy’s remains were recovered. In a subsequent interview, he admitted to assaulting Nancy in a drunken state and then suffocating her with a pillow. However, he later pleaded not guilty, and his defense argued that the admission should not be considered valid because a Spanish translator had not been present during the interrogation. Despite this claim, other evidence presented in the case proved significant. In January 2022, he was ultimately convicted of the crime and sentenced to life in prison.

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