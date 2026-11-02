NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway,’ Peacock’s ‘Pathological: The Lies of Joran Van Der Sloot,’ and Netflix’s ‘Taken: Natalee Holloway’ all revisit one case. They explore how the titular 18-year-old high school senior suddenly disappeared from Aruba during a class trip in May 2005. Authorities and law enforcement officials from multiple nations joined forces to search for her or her remains, but none have been discovered to date. These specials feature interviews with Natalee’s friends, family, investigators, and other individuals involved in the case, in hopes of providing a simple yet comprehensive understanding of the matter.

Natalee Holloway Was a Young Woman With a Kind Heart and Big Dreams

Natalee Ann Holloway was born to Elizabeth “Beth” Twitty and Dave Holloway in Memphis, Tennessee, on October 21, 1986. Her parents sadly divorced when she was just a young girl in 1993, following which she and her younger brother, Matthew, primarily resided with their mother. They eventually relocated to Mountain Brook, Alabama, where Beth tied the knot with a prominent businessman, George “Jug” Twitty, in 2000, leading to them having a happy, blended family. Natalee graduated with honors from Mountain Brook High School on May 24, 2005.

According to Natalee’s loved ones, the teen was not only a member of the dance squad and the National Honor Society at her school but also participated in other extracurricular activities. She was very bright and kind, too – she studied Spanish, was a member of the American Field Service, and joined various volunteer organizations. Natalee’s friends described her as “fun” and “outgoing” with a “great sense of humor.” Moreover, an uncle, Paul Reynolds, once candidly stated she was a regular churchgoer before adding, “Natalee’s naive. She hasn’t dated a lot. She doesn’t party a lot.”

Natalee was such a meritorious student that she was scheduled to start attending the University of Alabama on a full scholarship in the fall. She planned to be on the pre-med track because she hoped to evolve into a medical doctor one day. However, before life moved on, she was to celebrate graduating alongside her friends in the Caribbean. Within two days of her high school graduation, the 18-year-old arrived in Aruba for a five-day, unofficial graduation trip with 124 fellow graduates of Mountain Brook High School on May 26, 2005. According to reports, seven chaperones, mostly teachers, accompanied the teenagers and met with them periodically each day to ensure everything was fine.

Natalee Holloway Was Last Seen Leaving a Famous Bar in Aruba

One of Natalee’s friends, Claire Fierman, described their vacation as a normal senior trip where they just had fun. “We were on the beach,” she once said. “We stayed outside all day. You’d usually take a nap, get dressed, go eat dinner, and then go to one of the bars. Come home whenever you desire.” According to hotel employees, the teenagers engaged in “partying, a lot of drinking, lots of room switching,” but they maintain they were never too wild. Yet, officials were later told that there were two mornings when Natalee didn’t show up for breakfast because she was hungover.

According to records, Natalee was last seen by her batchmates and friends after 1:00 AM on May 30, 2005, as she was leaving the Oranjestad bar and nightclub Carlos’n Charlie’s. She was with a teenage boy who she’d previously been talking to at the bar, as well as 2 other boys who were in the front seat of a car – her friends believed it was a taxi, and they planned to drop her at the Holiday Inn shortly after. The group was scheduled to fly home later that day, but Natalee did not appear for her return flight. One of the chaperones, Jody Bearman, called Beth at around 11:00 AM to report the incident. The latter said, “I knew immediately that my daughter had been kidnapped in Aruba. Natalee has never been late in her life.”

Beth immediately flew to Aruba, determined to find her daughter, and she reported her missing to local officials late that evening. Natalee’s packed luggage and passport were found in her Holiday Inn room as the Aruban authorities initiated multiple expansive search missions for the missing teenager throughout the island and surrounding waters. Hundreds of volunteers from the US and Aruba also participated in the search, right alongside FBI special agents, 50 Dutch soldiers, and three specially equipped Dutch Air Force F-16 aircraft. The authorities even arranged for divers to search the ocean. However, neither Natalee nor her remains were ever found, so Beth returned home months later. The 18-year-old was declared legally dead on January 12, 2012, at her biological father’s request.

Suspicions Immediately Fell On the People Last Seen With Natalee Holloway

When Beth arrived in Aruba and managed to speak with Natalee’s friends, she learned the names of the boys last seen with her daughter. Therefore, she provided the same to investigators when she reported Natalee missing in the evening. The police (and Beth) visited Joran Andreas Petrus van der Sloot’s house, only to initially be met by his father. Later on, the 17-year-old Dutch native came out, and he was reportedly hanging out with 21-year-old Deepak Kalpoe, who owned the vehicle the teens were seen driving. Joran initially declined knowing Natalee but eventually admitted to being acquainted with her.

According to Joran’s initial statements, he, Deepak, and the latter’s 18-year-old brother, Satish Kalpoe, drove Natalee to the California Lighthouse area of Arashi Beach because she wanted to see sharks. He then claimed he and the girl drank as well as engaged in some intimate acts before dropping her outside her hotel around 2:00 AM. He also alleged she was stumbling, but two men in black shirts, similar to security guards’ attire, approached to seemingly help as the three boys drove off. However, the officers could not find the teen on any nighttime surveillance camera footage of the hotel lobby.

Based on Joran’s claims, on June 5, 2005, Aruban police detained former security guards Nick John and Abraham Jones on suspicion of kidnapping and murdering Natalee. Four days later, on June 9, they officially arrested Joran and the Kalpoe brothers on suspicion of the same because they or their car also wasn’t seen on any surveillance cameras outside the hotel. The security guard pair were released on June 13 without being charged. The police also arrested disc jockey Steve Gregory Croes on June 17 and Joran’s father, Paulus van der Sloot, on June 22 for questioning, but both were ordered to be released on June 26.

The Prime Suspects’ Narrative Changed Several Times During Their Interrogation

Joran, Deepak, and Satish eventually changed their story, with the brothers claiming they dropped Joran and Natalee at the Marriott Hotel beach and Joran alleging he left her there. Not long after, the 17-year-old changed his story once again, this time claiming he had no idea what actually transpired because the brothers dropped him home first before driving away with Natalee. At one point, as per the Netflix show, there was even an allegation that Deepak raped the 18-year-old, but there was no backing or proof of anything. As days passed, the trio’s statements changed multiple times while the authorities continued searching for the missing girl with infrared sensor-equipped aircraft, satellite images, and cadaver dogs.

The Kalpoe brothers were soon released owing to a lack of evidence against them. Since Natalee’s family was desperate for answers, they even offered prize money in exchange for tips leading to her or the conviction of her assailants. They increased the sum over time because the initial tips showed promise yet yielded nothing, and it reached $250,000 by August 2005. In addition, even the FBI chased various false leads before the Aruban police arrested the brothers again on August 26, along with another new suspect, 21-year-old Freddy Arambatzis. However, due to a lack of concrete evidence, a court ordered the release of all three of them and Joran on September 3.

Citing new evidence, Aruban investigators rearrested Joran and the brothers on November 21, 2007, on suspicion of involvement in manslaughter and causing severe bodily harm. Yet, once again, a judge ordered the release of Deepak and Satish on November 30 and of Joran on December 7 due to lack of evidence – they were never formally charged. By this point, Joran had begun giving interviews to various networks, defending himself at every step of the way. In fact, in a March 2006 interview with Fox News, the now-college student claimed Natalee wanted to have sex with him, but he refused and walked away. In another interview in November 2008, he confessed to selling her into a sex trafficking ring for $10,000 and provided a recording in which he allegedly spoke to his father about the crime. However, a mere eight hours later, he contacted the journalist to admit he had lied about everything.

Joran van der Sloot Was Charged With Extortion in Connection to Natalee Holloway’s Case in 2010

In early 2008, the Dutch media broadcast footage recorded from hidden cameras and microphones in the vehicle of Patrick van der Eem, a Dutch local who agreed to go undercover for an investigative journalist. He befriended Joran in hopes of getting a confession from him, which is what the footage seemed to contain – in it, the latter never explicitly stated he killed Natalee, but he did incriminate himself. Joran could be seen smoking marijuana while calmly stating that Natalee would never be found because she suffered from convulsions and died, so he disposed of her body in the ocean. However, a judge denied issuing an arrest warrant based on the tapes as they were not admissible in court, which frustrated the victim’s family as they were still waiting for clear answers.

In 2010, Joran contacted Beth’s attorney out of the blue, asking for $250,000 in exchange for information about the location of Natalee’s remains. The attorney knew he had made several false claims in the past, so he and Beth saw it as an opportunity to either finally get closure or get Joran in a federal case of wire fraud and extortion in the US. They received help from the FBI and the Aruban authorities along the way, after which it was decided that the attorney would fly to Aruba to meet with Joran. It was decided he would get $10,000 in cash up front, $15,000 over wire transfer after he signed a contract stating he would reveal the location of Natalee’s remains, and $225,000 after his claim was verified.

Joran then took the attorney to a residential area near the beach, claimed Natalee was buried under one of the houses that was under construction in 2005, and pointed at a particular one. He soon left, and officials soon ascertained that the property was completely flat/empty at the time – there was no construction going on there in May 2005 – meaning he lied again. So, a grand jury in Alabama indicted him on the charges of extortion and wire fraud in June 2010, by which point he was already in a South American jail on an unrelated murder charge. He had flown to Peru for a poker tournament shortly after meeting Beth’s attorney, where he met 21-year-old Stephany Flores Ramírez and killed her in his hotel room.

After Years of False Claims, Joran van der Sloot Admitted to Killing Natalee Holloway in 2023

Stephany disappeared 5 years to the day of Natalee’s disappearance, on May 30, 2010, only to be found dead a few days later. Surveillance footage helped identify her assailant as Joran, who was arrested in Chile on June 3 and confessed to killing the business student not long after. He stated he got her to accompany him from the poker tournament to the hotel by promising to teach her how to play online, but he soon lost his temper. He claimed they were on his laptop when reports of his alleged involvement in Natalee’s case showed up, and she saw it, so he killed her. Thus, on June 11, Joran was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and robbery in Lima Superior Court.

Around 3 months later, in a September 2010 prison interview, Joran admitted to the extortion, claiming he “wanted to get back at Natalee’s family” for their claims against him. Eventually, he pleaded guilty to murdering Stephany, for which he was sentenced to 28 years in prison and ordered to pay $75,000 to the Flores family on January 11, 2012. Over a decade later, in 2023, he was extradited to the US as a temporary inmate to face the extortion and wire fraud charges against him. He faced a prison sentence in the US too, but he eventually agreed to a plea deal that would make his sentence run concurrently with his murder term in Peru. In exchange, on October 18, 2023, he admitted to killing Natalee in a proffer letter.

Joran confessed that the Kalpoe brothers had dropped him and Natalee at the beach on the fateful night of May 30, 2005, following which he made sexual advances towards her. When she rejected him and kicked him between the legs in her fight to get away, he stated he kicked her hard in the head before grabbing a cinder block lying nearby. In his statement, which was corroborated in a polygraph test, he added he bludgeoned her to death before carrying her into the water until he himself was knee-deep and then disposed of her remains in the ocean. Natalee’s mother heard his confession first-hand, and all of the victim’s loved ones were present at the hearing when Joran pleaded guilty to extortion and confessed again. Joran was transferred back to Peru immediately after his hearing in Alabama, and he remains incarcerated there to this day.

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