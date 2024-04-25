Natalia Guerra: What Happened to Antares de la Luz Cult Member?

In Netflix’s ‘The Doomsday Cult of Antares de la Luz,’ numerous former members of the religious sect led by Antares de la Luz in Chile share their experiences. Court recordings of their testimonies have been utilized to construct a comprehensive timeline of the events surrounding the sect. Natalia Guerra stands out among these individuals due to her close relationship with the leader and her pivotal role in the investigation. She was the first to communicate with the police as they began to probe the crime. However, Natalia’s role and level of complicity remain subjects of debate, underscoring the complexity of her involvement, which warrants further exploration to gain a deeper understanding.

Natalia Guerra Had a Baby with Antares

Natalia Guerra had been dating Pablo Undurraga for about a year, but they split ways and reconnected after three months. During their time apart, Pablo began attending meditative sessions led by Antares de la Luz, renowned for his profound spirituality and knowledge of various folk religions. Upon joining the group, Natalia found herself increasingly adhering to the stringent rules imposed by the leader, which grew progressively more controlling with each passing day.

Natalia joined the closely-knit group of 12 members who had formed a strong bond with the leader. Engaging in guided meditation sessions under the influence of ayahuasca, she journeyed with the group from Las Condes and began cohabiting with them when they rented a house in Olmué. Initially, Natalia described this period as positive and rejuvenating. However, the dynamics shifted when the group relocated to a small cottage in Colliguay, and Antares informed Natalia that she was no longer to be with Pablo but instead designated as her partner.

Natalia recounted how, for the first two nights she spent with Antares, she expressed discomfort with their arrangement. On the third night, Antares insisted she consume ayahuasca, warning her that if she did not accept him as her partner, she would not be spared when the prophesied doomsday arrived on December 21, 2012. In March 2012, Natalia discovered she was pregnant with Antares’ child, only for him to declare the baby as the offspring of Satan, destined to bring darkness into their lives. Antares prophesied that Natalia would give birth in December, but she went into labor on November 21, 2012.

No preparations were made for Natalia’s impending birth, causing her significant distress. Despite pleas from other members to take her to the hospital, Antares insisted on performing a makeshift C-section in the cottage without proper medical equipment. After much debate, Natalia was eventually taken to the hospital, where the group members falsely claimed to hospital staff that they had found her on the streets and portrayed her as a hippie who had attempted a home birth that went awry.

The fabricated story succeeded, and Natalia delivered a healthy baby boy named Jesús Castillo Guerra. However, the following day, upon rejoining the group, Antares declared the newborn to be a reincarnation of Lucifer. He shaved Natalia’s head and bathed her. On November 23, she was summoned with her baby to a location near the cottage, where she observed smoke and light from a fire. She was instructed to “prepare” the baby, which involved stripping him, binding his hands with tape, gagging him with a sock, and covering his eyes with tape. Natalia walked towards the fire with Pablo, handing the baby to Antares. She did not witness what transpired next, but she presumed that the baby had been killed.

Where is Natalia Guerra Now?

In April 2013, after an anonymous member of the group reported the crime to the police, arrest warrants were issued for all members. Natalia Guerra was the first to speak to the police, providing details of what had transpired. However, shortly afterward, she emailed Antares de la Luz, alerting him to the police investigation. This warning allowed him to flee the country and seek refuge in Peru. Meanwhile, during the investigation, police noted Natalia’s stoicism when discussing her baby’s death. However, when taken to the crime scene, she broke down emotionally, revealing the depth of her trauma and grief.

Natalia was convicted as an accomplice to the murder despite her defense arguing that she, too, was a victim. They claimed that all group members suffered from a shared psychotic disorder, absolving them of responsibility for their actions. Following her sentencing to five years, Natalia managed to evade authorities and remained a fugitive for seven months. Eventually, police discovered her hiding spot after finding a piece of paper she had discarded under a bin. Natalia served two years of her sentence and was released on parole in 2021. Since then, she has led a quiet life, seeking to put the ordeal behind her.

