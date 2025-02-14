Michael and Natalie Cochran’s Kids: What Happened to Them?

In February 2019, Michael Cochran collapsed and fell into a coma, from which he never recovered. Following his death, police began investigating the businesses run by his wife, Natalie Cochran, and discovered she had been operating a Ponzi scheme. She was charged with financial fraud and later convicted of her husband’s murder. During the trial, the couple’s children, Nicole and Ashton Cochran, testified, providing insights that offered a new perspective on the case. ABC’s episode of ’20/20′ titled ‘Small Town Big Con’ explores the details of the investigation and how Natalie was ultimately brought to justice.

Nicole and Ashton Cochran Were in School When Their Father Fell Sick

Nicole and Ashton Cochran were raised in Beckley, West Virginia. Their parents, Michael and Natalie Cochran welcomed them into their lives in 2006 and 2008. Being close in age, the siblings shared a strong bond and enjoyed a comfortable upbringing. Family trips to destinations like Hawaii and France were common, and they appeared to have a stable and happy life. Nicole later claimed that when she was in seventh grade, her father asked her mother to quit her job as a pharmacist and assist him with his business affairs. It was after this that the two companies—Technology Management Solutions (TMS) and Tactical Solutions Group (TSG)—were established. Both Nicole and Michael were officially registered as “officers” for the firms.

On February 6, 2019, when Nicole and Ashton returned home from school, they noticed their father on the couch, looking unwell. They recalled that family friends were present, and a few days later, when their father slipped into a coma, he was taken to the hospital. While the family navigated the crisis, Nicole and Ashton stayed intermittently with both sets of grandparents. It was during this time that they received the devastating news that their father, Michael, had passed away on February 11, 2019. The loss was incredibly difficult for the children, and their hardships only deepened when their mother was arrested on charges of wire fraud and money laundering, ultimately receiving an 11-year prison sentence.

Nicole and Ashton Cochran Testified in Their Mother’s Favor During Her Trial

Nicole and Ashton Cochran lived with their grandparents while the prosecution built its case against their mother. During Natalie Cochran’s trial in January 2025, both siblings testified in her defense and were thoroughly questioned. They spoke about their father’s morning routine, mentioning that he regularly took multiple supplements. Nicole alleged that he swallowed them with water, while Ashton alleged that he drank them with a protein shake. Additionally, Nicole claimed she believed her father was using steroids, and Ashton said that although he never saw Michael inject himself, he suspected that he was doing so.

Nicole and Ashton also testified about their father’s daily routine and their understanding of his work. Both siblings said that they never knew much about it, as Michael would allegedly simply tell them that he handled federal and state contracts whenever they asked. This testimony was crucial for the defense, which aimed to establish that Michael was aware of the business details and was a habitual steroid user. Ashton specifically alleged that he recalled instances where he had seen contracts on his father’s computer and added that they contained large sums of money.

The last topic Nicole and Ashton addressed was their relationship with their father. Ashton shared that while he had some good years with Michael, he alleged that his father had become distant and aggressive in the time leading up to his death. Nicole, on the other hand, stated that she never had a strong relationship with him. Both siblings emphasized that their mother had been a good parent to them. When questioned about their parents’ dynamic, Ashton said that his father was the one who “wore the pants” in the relationship. Both the kids asked for mercy for their mother. Nicole is currently pursuing a degree in finance at Concord University in West Virginia. Since Ashton was still a minor at the time, details about his personal life remained private.

