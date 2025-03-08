Where are Natalie Suleman’s Kids Now?

In January 2009, Natalie “Nadya” Suleman gave birth to octuplets, adding to her already large family of six children. The years that followed were incredibly challenging, as she not only had to navigate intense media scrutiny but also find ways to provide for her 14 children to the best of her ability. While her kids have largely remained out of the public eye, it’s easy to imagine the difficulties they, too, faced growing up. After a long period of silence, Natalie opened up in Lifetime’s ‘I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story’ and shared how life unfolded for her and her children.

Natalie Suleman’s Older Children Had to Face Many Difficulties When the Octuplets Were Born

Natalie “Nadya” Suleman had always dreamed of having a large family, but she and her then-husband, Marco Gutierrez, faced difficulties in conceiving naturally. At just 21 years old in 1997, she began IVF treatments under the care of Dr. Michael Kamrava. Although she and Marco separated in 2000, her desire to have children remained strong. She welcomed her first child, Elijah Solomon, on May 20, 2001, followed by her daughter, Amerah Solomon, on July 1, 2002. In 2003, she gave birth to her son, Joshua Solomon, and in 2005, she welcomed another son, Aidan Solomon. By 2006, when she had twins Calyssa and Caleb Solomon, she felt her life was finally shaping up as she had always envisioned.

Despite already having six children, Natalie still felt that her family wasn’t complete and wanted to have one more child. In 2008, she resumed IVF treatments, but when she discovered she was pregnant with octuplets, her world turned upside down. Alongside the immense physical and emotional challenges, she also faced relentless media ostracization and public wrath. During this period, her other children spent a lot of time with their grandparents, Angela Victoria and Edward Doud Suleman.

On January 26, 2009, she gave birth to eight children—Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah, and Jeremiah. She gave them all the same middle name- Angel and the same last name as the rest of their siblings- Solomon. At the time, she said that her three eldest children bore the brunt of these drastic changes, not only within their home but also socially. Natalie has frequently praised their resilience and ability to cope with the situation. She has also maintained that all of her children were fathered by a man named David Solomon, whom she briefly dated. However, this claim has been disputed and remains unconfirmed.

Natalie Suleman’s Kids are Living a Balanced and Purposeful Life Today

Natalie Suleman’s children have all grown up and remain very close to their mother. She has expressed immense pride in each of them, describing them as kind and humble individuals. Her eldest son, Elijah Solomon, now 23, has maintained a private life, and Natalie has mentioned that he is deeply connected to his faith. Amerah, on the other hand, is outgoing and social. She has previously shared her aspirations of becoming an orthopedic surgeon and has expressed her desire to have a large family of her own. Joshua, the third oldest, once spoke about the unique experience of having so many siblings, acknowledging both its special nature and occasional challenges. In September 2024, he and his wife welcomed their daughter, and he is now adjusting to the responsibilities of fatherhood.

Natalie Suleman spoke publicly about Aidan and shared that he has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and depends on her for most daily activities. While his siblings assist their mother, she remains his primary caregiver. Calyssa and Caleb are particularly passionate about fitness, much like the rest of the family, but they stand out as two of the most dedicated. In addition to her love for fitness, Calyssa enjoys painting in her free time. Meanwhile, Caleb is currently in a relationship with Nadia Taraman. The octuplets continue to live with their mother in their home in Orange County, California, each possessing unique quirks and special talents. Among them, Noah has shown a strong interest in running and even participated in the Stevens Hope for Children 5K Run, where he won first place.

Maliyah and Nariyah have a passion for cooking, and Nariyah is also showcasing her musical talents—she has written 20 songs to date. Makai shares a special bond with Aidan and considers his elder brother to be his “guardian angel.” Josiah, like his brother Noah, enjoys running and recently placed second in the Stevens Hope for Children 5K. The majority of Natalie’s children follow a strictly ethical vegan lifestyle, with the exception of Joshua, and they are all deeply invested in fitness. Despite their unique upbringing, they appreciate the quiet life they have maintained and prefer to keep it that way.

