Nathan Chandler: Where is Blue Ribbon Baking Championship Winner Now?

Netflix’s ‘Blue Ribbon Baking Championship’ goes beyond the usual format of a baking show, adding a unique twist. Set against the backdrop of state fairs, it challenges both professional and aspiring bakers to meet the demanding standards of such events. In the first season, many talented contestants competed for the enticing $100,000 prize, but Nathan Chandler managed to navigate the season without significant setbacks. His creations captivated the judges and fans, who were impressed by each of his presentations. His genuine dedication to self-improvement and learning from the experience was genuinely endearing, and this spirit carried him all the way to victory.

Nathan Chandler Won the Judges Over Right From the Beginning

Nathan Chandler introduced himself to the season as a resident of Idaho who had donned many hats in his career and was now a professional baker. For the first challenge, the contestants were asked to create the most famous state fair food, and Nathan knew he had to excel and set the tone for the competition. He crafted a fried scone on a stick with huckleberry syrup, which was a hit with the judges, but that was just the beginning. In another challenge, when tasked with making a cake featuring a surprise element, he presented a donut burger with a crispy treat made from chocolate rice. Although he didn’t win the blue ribbon for that challenge, his efforts were acknowledged and appreciated.

As the competition intensified, Nathan knew he had to outdo his previous performances to withstand the pressure consistently. He collected one blue ribbon, two red ribbons, and numerous tokens of appreciation for his remarkable work. Entering the finale, Nathan created a stunning ensemble: grasshopper-flavored chocolate cupcakes with chocolate ganache and decorations, butter croissants with passion fruit filling, and a carrot cake with marble fondant and macaron decor. The precision with which the cake sliced open showcased his talent. Unsurprisingly, Nathan was announced as the winner, and everyone cheered for his well-deserved victory.

Nathan Runs His Confectionary Store in Idaho Today

Nathan has worn many hats in his professional life, and the experiences from these diverse ventures have shaped his success. He previously worked as a barber and spent some time at an elementary school, where he started making cupcakes for his colleagues. Their encouragement led him to pursue baking professionally. After graduating from Idaho State University in 2019, Nathan opened Confections Bakery in Pocatello, Idaho, in 2020, and his business has been thriving ever since. With a long list of devoted clients, he specializes in weddings and large event gatherings. His business’s Instagram page is steadily growing, and his appearance and victory in a popular baking reality TV series will only enhance his recognition and reputation.

At the beginning of his career, Nathan sold his bakery items at state fairs. When he posted a picture of the blue ribbon he won at the Idaho State Fair, he was approached to participate in the baking series. Nathan had previously appeared on a baking show that aired on Food Network in 2019, but since that wasn’t a positive experience for him, he was initially reluctant. However, his customers encouraged him, insisting he deserved a second chance, and he decided to take the plunge. As an homage to the love and support he received from his hometown, he arranged a screening of the season at Idaho State University’s ICCU Bengal Alumni Center, reliving the beautiful memories he has gathered along the way.

Nathan Has Built a Great Life With His Loving Partner

Nathan operates his bakery in a charming shared space with a flower shop. The co-owner of the flower shop, Josh Rahl, who is also the flower buyer and manager, happens to be Nathan’s partner. Their relationship is a heartwarming story of love and support, with Josh being a constant pillar of encouragement. When Nathan reached the finale of the baking series, Josh made a special trip to cheer him on during one of the most significant nights of his life. Nathan has revealed that Josh will soon become the sole owner of the flower shop, cementing their commitment to both their businesses and each other. They plan to make Pocatello their permanent home, complete with the company of their two adorable dogs, Hazel and Xen.

Nathan is Devoted to His Friends and Family

Nathan is a staunch ally of the LGBTQ+ community, actively participating in and supporting events such as Pride Month. His unwavering commitment to the cause reflects his deep sense of inclusivity and advocacy for equality. He also shares a close bond with his mother, Sylvia Chandler. She often fondly remarks on how he has surpassed her in baking skills and now turns to him for advice. In addition to his familial connections, he extends the same sense of comfort and unconditional support to his friends and community.

He frequently shares and promotes his friends’ successes, celebrating their achievements with genuine joy. His respect for those he admires is evident in his interactions. He holds mentors like Sara Bogart in high regard, acknowledging their contributions to his growth and success. His ability to balance professional excellence with personal warmth and respect sets him apart, making him a skilled baker and a cherished member of his community.

