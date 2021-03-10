The ninth episode of ‘NCIS’ season 18 is about the mysterious death of a food truck owner. The team then questions a series of people, including the owner of the truck his body is dumped in, another rival truck owner, a random person who harassed the man’s girlfriend, and a parking ticket guy. In case you missed the episode when it aired, you can catch up by reading our detailed recap. But for now, let us dive into the particulars for the upcoming episode – ‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 10.

NCIS Season 18 Episode 10 Release Date

‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 10 will air on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 8/7c on CBS. Each episode has a runtime of approximately 45 minutes.

Where To Stream NCIS Season 18 Episode 10 Online?

If you’re excited to watch the upcoming episode, you can switch on your TV sets and tune in to CBS at the above-mentioned date and time. If that is not an option, then you can access the latest episode a day after its original broadcast on the official CBS website or Paramount+ (previously known as CBS All Access). ‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 10 can also be streamed on VOD and Live-TV platforms like iTunes, Apple TV, Youtube TV, FandangoNOW, FuboTV, Amazon Prime, and Vudu. You can additionally watch season 18 on DirecTV. Seasons 3 and 14 are also available on Sling TV if you want to re-watch or catch up on previous episodes.

NCIS Season 18 Episode 10 Spoilers

‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 10 is titled ‘Watchdog,’ where the NCIS team will uncover a secret dogfighting ring. This will lead to an unexpected move by one of the team members. We can also expect to be let into Sloane’s new life in Afghanistan. Here’s the promo for the upcoming episode!

NCIS Season 18 Episode 9 Recap

‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 9 is titled ‘Winter Chill,’ which marks Sloane’s exit from the team. She stays back in Afghanistan and writes to everyone. She leaves each one an item except for Torres, who is told to take care of her fish. He doesn’t seem too happy. Later, he and his team investigate the suspicious case of a Naval Petty Officer, Martin Delfino, who had frozen to death in the back of a food supply truck. Delfino had no ties to the company that owns the truck.

On being interrogated, the truck driver admits that he does not recognize Delfino. But he recalls having delivered to Killer Korn, the name of Delfino’s truck. The truck is very popular in the location because of its excellent corn cobb. The team then decides to check for themselves. Bishop and Torres later find the cousin who works with Delfino and informs him about his death. Another food truck owner reveals that Delfino had an enemy called Sloppy Joe Sammy.

Sammy is then taken in and questioned. But he pleads innocent and leads them to another one of Delfino’s rivals called Kosmic Korn. Their rivalry was intense enough to reach the internet and create a fuss everywhere. Both Killer Korn and Kosmic Korn have also set up restraining orders against each other. But none of it was ever mentioned by Greco during his sitting, which is unusual.

The team subsequently visit Kosmic Korn’s truck. They find evidence of blood, and as a result, Cannizaro (the truck owner) is held up. He says that Delfino charged into the vehicle and attacked him. According to him, the blood belongs to Cannizaro. Kosmic Korn always stole their recipes from Greco, but now they were trying to make amends and end their rivalry. The team realizes that he is telling the truth and hence, go back to Delfino’s friends and family.

On further investigation, they learn that Delfino had a girlfriend, harassed by a food supplier called Richard. They are discussing his case when Gibbs gets a call from Fornell, who says that his daughter Emily is not well. Gibbs then leaves the murder case and rushes to the hospital. As the episode comes to a close, it is discovered that Delfino had gotten into an argument with a man writing parking tickets. He just got sick of being continually despised and so took out his frustration on the guy. Emily Fornell passes away from a drug overdose.

