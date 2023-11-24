Necia Freeman: The Realtor is Also a Philanthropist Now

The opioid epidemic has pushed countless individuals to the precipice of despair, with devastating consequences that extend beyond addiction itself. Many find themselves grappling with homelessness, shattered relationships, and a myriad of other perils as they navigate the treacherous waters of substance abuse. In the face of such widespread suffering, some compassionate individuals willingly step forward to extend a helping hand.

These unsung heroes recognize that addiction is not a voluntary choice but often stems from desperate circumstances. Among these compassionate souls is Necia Freeman, who appeared on Netflix’s ‘Heroin(e),’ a realtor and philanthropist whose profound understanding of the struggles faced by those caught in the throes of addiction has inspired her to make a meaningful difference in their lives.

Necia Freeman Formed a Ministry to Support Those Afflicted with Opioid Crisis

A Barboursville, West Virginia resident and Mid-America Christian School student, Necia Freeman embarked on her professional journey in 2003 as a realtor after graduating from the Realtor Institute, specializing in relocation services. Distressed by the escalating drug problem in her state, she decided to take proactive steps to address the dire situation. West Virginia, known as the overdose capital of the country, faced severe challenges due to widespread substance abuse. Driven by a deep sense of community and connectedness to her church, Necia initiated a ministry called Brown Bags and Backpacks in Huntington, aiming to make a positive impact and provide support to those affected by the devastating consequences of drug addiction in her community.

Operating from a storage room at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church on West Pea Ridge, Freeman initiated a compassionate endeavor by preparing meals for children facing hunger on the streets, especially those with parents grappling with addiction. Recognizing the vulnerability of sex workers in the area to addiction, the ministry extended its outreach to this demographic as well. Beyond providing meals, Freeman’s ministry offers comprehensive support, addressing various everyday challenges these individuals might encounter. This encompasses assistance with issues such as evictions, court procedures, and rehabilitation efforts, demonstrating a holistic and caring approach.

The ministry operates as an all-volunteer program, with Freeman coordinating five sites where lunches are prepared every Saturday and distributed throughout the state. In the documentary, Freeman’s hands-on involvement in the ministry was evident, particularly in her close collaboration with vulnerable women. This personal engagement underscored her deep commitment to serving the community and addressing the hurdles faced by those grappling with addiction. Freeman also established meaningful partnerships with government bodies, actively contributing to rehabilitation efforts that prioritize the well-being of individuals in need.

Where is Necia Freeman Today?

Since 2015, Necia Freeman has been the owner of Old Colony Holding Company, where she provides realtor services specializing in commercial, multi-dwelling, and residential sales and listings. The company not only operated in West Virginia but also in Ohio and Kentucky. Concurrently, she serves as the director of Brown Bags and Backpacks, and under her leadership, the ministry has been successful in providing meals to 50 children weekly and conducting regular jail visits.

Additionally, the organization offers a biblical correspondence course as part of its efforts to make a positive impact on the lives of those facing challenges associated with addiction. Actively engaged in outreach, the ministry is dedicated to the mission of assisting women in transitioning away from life on the streets. Following the airing of the Netflix documentary in 2017, Necia Freeman experienced a surge in volunteer support for her impactful work. In recognition of her unwavering dedication to serving others, she was honored with The Hometown Hero Award in 2018.

Currently residing in Barboursville, West Virginia, Freeman remains deeply involved in her community. Despite her active role as a mother to two married daughters, Janessa and Lydia, and a grandmother to three grandchildren, she continues to work tirelessly in her commitment to assisting and uplifting women and children in need within her community.

