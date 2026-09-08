Nene Royal: Where is AGT 21 Contestant and Singer Now?

NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ brings some phenomenal talent from all over the world. In Season 21, Nene Royal drew the audience in right from her audition performance. The Thai trick musician, at such a young age, had something about her that really stood out. From challenge to challenge, she showed that she could take on anything that was put in front of her. It was no surprise when she received the Golden Buzzer, which meant that she was directly headed to the finals.

Nene Royal’s Rock Performances Stunned the Judges Throughout the Season

Rattikarn Amloy, known by her stage name Nene Royal and nickname Praew, made a strong impression on the judges from the very beginning. During her audition, she performed a rock rendition of The Cranberries’ “Zombie” while playing an Ibanez Musician Series MC300 guitar herself. All four judges said yes, and Vergara even called her performance spectacular. Mandel went on to tell her that she was a “rock star.” The audition became the season’s most-viewed, gaining roughly 100 million views across platforms in two days. Mandel later called her back for the Judges’ Callbacks, where she performed Muse’s “Hysteria” and advanced to the live shows with Nikki Glaser’s approval. Nene then performed Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” in a look featuring Thai cultural elements. Her performance earned huge praise, with Mel B hitting the Golden Buzzer and sending her straight to the final.

Nene Royal is Working on Releasing Her Original Album Today

Nene Royal’s journey in music began when she was very young. As she grew up, her parents initially wanted her to study business in school. When she decided to take computing as a co-curricular subject, all the slots were already full, which led her to enroll in a music class instead. The decision eventually shaped her career. Around the age of 12, she began performing publicly and adopted the stage name Nene Royal. In 2022, she appeared on the Thai talent show ‘Super 10’, performing alongside established Thai rock artist PooH Anchalee. The following year, she competed in the Overdrive Guitar Contest, where she won second prize and was also named Best Musician and Best Vocalist.

For her talent that was only growing over the years, Nene Royal received the Trang Music Award in 2023. In 2025, she earned an Outstanding Player award at the King Power Band Competition. Alongside these achievements, Nene has been a member of OZONE and Miniheart, two working bands that regularly perform at the Naka Weekend Market in Phuket. As of 2026, she is a Grade 11 student at Kajonkiet International School in Phuket and a featured artist with Enya Music. She is also in the process of recording her debut EP. Her profile grew internationally after she won Best New International Artist 2026 at The Phil Lynott Convention in Dublin, Ireland, in August 2026.

Nene Royal Has Been Receiving a Lot of Encouragement From Her Country

Nene Royal’s growing recognition has brought attention from Thai officials and musicians. She has been on the receiving end of a lot of affection from her country. She was invited to a Cabinet meeting at Government House in Bangkok, where Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul joined her in performing a song. The Ministry of Tourism announced plans to help fund her ‘AGT’-related expenses and discuss the possibility of her becoming a tourism ambassador. The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security also planned to honor her with an Inspirational Youth plaque on National Youth Day, while Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn personally honored her at a National Mother’s Day ceremony as an “outstandingly filial child.” Thai rock legend Aed Carabao also pledged 1 million baht to support her ‘AGT’ journey

Nene Royal is currently a rising star. Her recent popularity appears to be at an all-time high following her growing international recognition. She has built a massive following on social media, with about 1.8 million followers on Instagram alone. Her YouTube channel has also been flourishing, with more than 900,000 subscribers who regularly follow her musical performances and covers. Beyond social media, Nene also has her own website through which she has made merchandise available to her fans. Her covers have already become hugely popular among audiences, and with her now working on her original music, there is considerable anticipation around what she will bring next.

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