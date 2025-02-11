Where is Nesh Pillay’s Family Now?

Hailing from a loving and supportive household, Nareshnee “Nesh” Pillay‘s family consists of her parents — Vernie and Dayalan Pillay — and a couple of sisters named Merishka and Kuvanya Pillay. Besides her partner, Johannes “JJ” Jakope, getting affected by her amnesia due to a series of traumatic brain injuries (TBI), her family was also concerned about her health. They knew all about her regular bumping of the head on several occasions while growing up, including the accident she met at the age of 10. Supported by the constant love and support of her family, she managed to recover well. In Prime Video’s ‘50,000 First Dates: A True Story,’ the entire ordeal is documented with the help of exclusive interviews with Nesh and her family.

Nesh Pillay’s Family Members Hold Degrees in the Fields of Business Administration and Law

The family members of Nesh Pillay have furthered their careers in varying fields. While her mother, Vernie, and one of her sisters, Merishka, are involved in Business Administration, the profession of her other sibling, Kuvanya, centers upon legal studies. Vernie Pillay gained her early education from Laudium High School in Gauteng, South Africa. Though there’s not much information about her academic background, we do know that she has been working as an Operations Director at Rand Building Hydraulics since February 1980. After having served over 45 years in the company, we are sure she is deemed an integral part of the organization.

Merishka joined Press Pillay as a Marketing Intern in May 2018. In September of the same year, she enrolled at Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto for her undergraduate degree. After spending over a year in the marketing department of the digital communications agency, she left the organization in June 2019 and began working at University Health Network as a Social Media Coordinator. She balanced the part-time position of a primary social media strategist alongside her studies for over three years and exited the company in September 2022. The next year, in April 2023, Merishka obtained her Bachelor of Commerce degree in Business Administration and Management. As of writing, she is seemingly busy mapping out a career path for her future.

After obtaining her Bachelor of Science – Health Sciences degree from Western University in 2018, Kuvanya Pillay decided to pursue law and enrolled herself at Queen’s University. After three years of hardwork and determination, she graduated with a Doctor of Law (JD) degree in 2021. While at the University, she interned as a Student Extern for Community Advocacy and Legal Centre from September 2019 to February 2022. From May 2021 to May 2022, she was also a Student-at-Law at Tarion. Kuvanya joined Aviva Trial Lawyers in August of the same year and has been serving as a Junior Litigation Counsel even today. While Nesh’s mother and siblings are thriving as professionals, there is not much information about her father’s career.

The Pillays Are Grateful For Each Other and Leading Fulfilling Lives Today

Nesh Pillay’s family has always been her biggest strength, during the highs and especially the lows of her life. It is because of their love, care and support that she never gave up and managed to face the adversities to get back up on her feet. As confirmed by Nesh when she mentioned “Daddy is too cool for Facebook,” the patriarch of the Pillay family is a private person and can thus not be found on any social media platform. Meanwhile, Vernie knows the social media game and never misses celebrating her daughters by leaving an adorable comment on their posts. A strong-willed and kindhearted woman, she is actually the glue that holds the family together and always reminds her kids to “never lose your pride and dignity or change for anyone.”

Vernie and Dayalan are the perfect role models for their daughters and often express that they are super proud of the women their kids have grown to be. Merishka currently lives in Hamilton, Ontario, and is likely striving to build a successful career post obtaining her Bachelor of Commerce degree. On the other hand, Kuvanya is a London, Ontario resident and is likely a mother to an adorable daughter. Nesh, Merishka and Kuvanya are each other’s cheerleaders and share a tight-knit bond that has only gotten stronger with each passing year. Despite their busy schedules, each member of the Pillay family takes time out to spend the holidays and celebrate significant life events with each other. Family is their top priority, for they know that no matter what curveballs life throws their way, they will always have each other to fall back on.

