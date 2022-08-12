Never Have I Ever Season 3 Ending, Explained: Who Does Devi End Up With?

Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ enters its third season with Devi’s dream coming true. She’d had a crush on Paxton for a very long time, and now, after all the ups and downs and differences and disagreements, they finally enter Sherman Oaks holding each other’s hands. Things are finally coming together for Devi, who is enjoying her new status as the girlfriend of the most popular boy in school. But this seat comes with its own struggles. As the story moves forward, Devi has to make peace with a lot of things and has to make some very important decisions for her future. Here’s a look at what happens at the end of the third season and what it means for Devi. SPOILERS AHEAD

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Plot

Devi and Paxton are dating, and the whole school knows this. Everyone’s talking about them, and while this would have made Devi happy before, it becomes a problem when she discovers that people can’t digest the fact that someone like Paxton could date someone like Devi. This, fuelled by jealousy, leads Devi to do some things that ruin her relationship with Paxton. In the meanwhile, Kamala tries to convince Pati to allow her to date Manish, Devi’s school teacher.

Nalini finds a new friend in Rhyah, whose son, Des, catches Devi’s eye. They turn out to be very compatible with each other. Des is also the perfect combination of smart and attractive, which makes Devi think that, perhaps, her search for a perfect boyfriend has ended. But things are never so easy for Devi Vishwakumar. Meanwhile, Fabiola and Aneesa discover new feelings for each; Eleanor and Trent get serious about their relationship; Ben still harbors feelings for Devi.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Ending: Who Does Devi End Up With?

If two love interests weren’t enough, the third season has Devi courting a new guy. Des is everything Devi had ever searched for, and what makes him perfect is that he is an Indian American. After her breakup with Paxton, Des arrives just in time to make her feel better. They strike an instant connection and after a few bumps along the way, they eventually get together.

Unlike Paxton, Devi doesn’t have much trouble with Des. Being at different schools allows her to have the distance that keeps their relationship healthy. She doesn’t see him hanging around with hot and better girls, so she is never stung by jealousy. This is also a fresh start, as Des doesn’t know anything about the time when Devi was in a wheelchair, and nor does she have any reason to date some other guy while being with Des. The clean slate, paired with the fact that Des is the perfect balance of the things that she’d been looking for in Paxton and Ben, makes everything go rather well.

However, Des’s mother Rhyah doesn’t want her son to get tangled up in Devi’s problems, which she describes as “too much”. Devi still struggles with the loss of her father, and Rhyah sees this as the sign of an unstable person. She doesn’t want Des to get caught up in Devi’s drama, especially in the final year of school, which will decide the course of his future. While Des likes Devi very much, he can’t go against his mother and is forced to break up with her.

Once again, Devi is broken up by two people, and this allows her to take a step back and reevaluate herself. She starts to understand that she can’t find happiness in other places, if she isn’t happy with herself, something that her therapist points out at the beginning of the season. Interestingly, all through these tumultuous times, there is one person who remains a constant presence in her life. Ben.

While he’d been in a relationship with Aneesa, Ben had always had a soft spot for Devi. Even when she breaks his heart by choosing Paxton over him, he continues to be friends with her. All through the season, while going through a schedule crisis of his own, he looks out for Devi at every turn. He is concerned for her, even though he keeps his feelings to himself most of the time. Still, this doesn’t help his relationship with Aneesa, who breaks up with him when she realizes that Ben is still not over Devi.

In the end, with Paxton and Des out of the picture, Ben appears to be the only option for Devi, and it turns out that he’d been the best one after all. While lamenting that she’s still a virgin, Devi is mocked by Ben, who tells her that even if she’s on her deathbed, he’ll give her “one free boink”. She holds him to his word when she shows up at his door. Her story had started with her wanting to lose her virginity, and she finally feels ready to do that with Ben.

After everything that has happened, it also makes sense that Devi should find things easier with Ben. While she felt a certain pressure to impress Paxton and be deserving of him, she’d always been comfortable around Ben. She never needed to hide or be ashamed or even question who she was. Ben had not only seen her through ups and downs, but he was also more accepting of her. All this time, she’d been searching for someone who could accept her for who she was, and she realises that Ben was there all along. So, in the end, when she knocks on his door, it looks like they could finally be together, without the shadow of any other crush lurking around.

Will Devi Leave Sherman Oaks for the Shrubland School?

With only one year left in school, Devi plans to make the most of it. But when it is revealed that she has been accepted into the elite boarding school, Shrubland, she considers leaving Sherman Oaks. While, at first, Nalini is hesitant to let Devi go away a year earlier, she takes Kamala’s advice and they visit Shrubland to see what it has to offer. It looks like the place where Devi can finally feel like she belongs.

While Shrubland offers the opportunity to find a new community, Devi can’t help but think about all the people she’d be leaving behind. Paxton has already graduated and is moving to Arizona. The rest of her friends have a lot going on in their lives, and with the final year of school, this is the only chance she has to have fun with them, before all of them part ways and move to different places for college. She also realizes that she has only one more year to be with her mother, because once she moves to college, they won’t see each other every day.

Having suddenly lost her father, Devi knows that life is unpredictable and anything could happen at any moment. No one knows what’s going to happen next, which is why she finds it best to use whatever time she has left and spend it with the people she loves. So, even though Shrubland looks like a great place and is certainly a great opportunity for her, Devi decides to stay in Sherman Oaks and work on her grades to get to Princeton.

