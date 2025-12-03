Next Level Baker Season 1: Where Are the Bakers Now?

Season 1 of Fox’s ‘Next Level Baker’ combines the scent of sugar and ambition seamlessly. It introduces 12 determined bakers, including seasoned pastry chefs, social media dessert trendsetters, and passionate home bakers. Presiding over them are the mentors/judges: Gordon Ramsay, Carla Hall, and Candace Nelson. Each contestant has to transform simple ingredients into jaw-dropping creations, and every round challenges them with tricky themes. All the competitors gave it their best to win the title of the Next Level Baker, a cash prize of $25,000, and a coveted hex-finish cookware set from HexClad.

Maricsa Trejo Blends Her Mexican Roots Into a Thriving Baking Career

Maricsa Trejo’s love for baking had always been deep-rooted. By 2019, she and her partner, Alex Henderson, took the bold step of opening their own bakery, La Casita Bakeshop. With both flavors and nostalgia, she pours her Mexican heritage into every creation. In March 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, they also entered the e-commerce market by launching their online ordering system. The bakery has its own website, offering customers detailed menus, options for reservations, gift cards, and even wholesale orders. Beyond that, Maricsa and Alex have expanded their business with a coffee shop, La Casita Coffee, and a performance and event venue, La Casita Garden.

Maricsa and Alex’s hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed, as La Casita Bakeshop has earned recognition as a James Beard-nominated bakery and was featured in Eater Dallas’ list of the 13 Beautiful Brunches. In November 2025, they collaborated with the Arkearth Organization for the Piehole Project event. Maricsa and her soulmate, Alex, got engaged in July 2023. By the following November, the couple celebrated their love by finally tying the knot. Another big part of her life is her furry kitten, Mack, and two beloved pups. Unfortunately, she faced a major heartbreak when one of her furry friends passed away in 2025. However, Maricsa finds solace in exploring new restaurants, watching movies, or traveling with Alex. Apart from her journeys to Puerto Rico and Thailand, they recently jetted off to Mexico in July 2025.

Winston Murdock is an Exceptional Pastry Chef and an Entrepreneur

Winston Murdock, originally from Jamaica, always takes the opportunity to include a Caribbean twist in his bakes. Determined to turn his passion into a career, he pursued formal training at the HEART College of Hospitality Services. He completed a Technical and Vocational Education and Training before becoming a Pastry Chef. It opened the door for him to entrepreneurship. As of writing, Winston is the founder and owner of the Indigenous Cuisine Masterclass. It is a culinary brand that guides the students on a flavorful journey in the heart of Caribbean cuisine, not just with recipes but also the traditions and cooking practices that shape it.

Winston has also brought together a talented team of instructors who help deliver these experiences. The venue has its own website where aspiring bakers can easily register for the classes. He also runs a YouTube channel offering recipes for the same. On Instagram, his feed is filled with beautiful pictures of his bakes. In February 2025, Winston expanded his reach by participating in Symposium activities at HEART NSTA 2025. Additionally, he is a WorldSkills Pastry Chef Winner. Winston even used to hold his own podcast, namely ‘Pastry Bear.’ No matter how much success he has achieved, he always chooses to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

Chad Visger’s Pastry Craftsmanship Shines Through His Family Business

Chad Visger’s professional journey began in the classrooms of Johnson & Wales University, where he studied Culinary Arts. Those years shaped him into becoming a chef with a strong foundation in French pastry. After gaining years of hands-on experience, he took a leap of faith with his wife, Samantha. They opened their family business, Pastries by Chad, LLC., in Wisconsin. Chad consistently utilizes social media, especially Instagram and Facebook, to showcase his and his team’s creations. He is someone who deeply values his team and believes that his bakery is rooted in supporting the local community.

In October 2025, Chad’s bakery welcomed a group of excited first-grade elementary school students for a special visit. Shortly after, he revealed the Thanksgiving menu on social media. From wedding cakes to custom orders, the bakery has been steadily growing into a destination for people from diverse backgrounds. In November, Chad shared the creation of a dish that is a tribute to Gordon. Yet, despite his success, his life revolves around his partner, Samantha, and their two sons, Cole and Lucas. Together, the pair fosters the dreams of building a legacy, based on hard work and passion.

Aubrey Smith Shaffner is a Family Woman With a Multifaceted Career

Aubrey Smith Shaffner earned her Associate’s degree in Baking and Pastry Arts from the Culinary Institute of America in 2013. However, her professional path began long before, as a Resident Assistant at the institute in 2012. After working there for one year, she took on multiple roles — pastry sous chef, baking assistant, and pastry chef — before finally becoming a Pastry Educator at Baltimore Chef Shop in July 2020. There, Aubrey also worked as General Manager before leaving the establishment in February 2024. One month later, she joined Ovenbird Bakery as the Head of Operations. In August 2023, she launched ‘The Golden Approach’ podcast, a heartfelt space where she explores life, harmony, and the importance of community. Moreover, Aubrey competed in season 7 of ‘The Holiday Baking Championship.’

Aubrey is also an active advocate and representative for the nonprofit organization, 5 Calls. On a personal level, she is happiest when spending time with her husband, Ryan Shaffner, and their daughter. Together, the family often set out to explore their city or simply go on a day out. In September 2024, Aubrey and Ryan celebrated nine years of togetherness. They frequently go on romantic dates or even to concerts. Apart from that, she is very close to her parents, primarily with her mother. Her life also lights up with joy when she is surrounded by her furry pups, including Izzy. However, Aubrey was utterly devastated when Izzy suddenly passed away in September 2025, leaving a gaping wound in her heart.

Nikita Jackson Efficiently Runs Her Own Bakery and Catering Venture

Nikita Collins Jackson, AKA Nikki, never imagined that crafting a wedding cake for her daughter’s special day would change her life. As the pictures of that creation became viral, she began receiving multiple orders. With the growing demand, she eventually launched her own venture, Absolutely Edible Cakes & Catering. It currently offers customers a wide range of services, from custom cakes to full-service catering. Over time, it has expanded to include new pickup facilities. Her beloved dish, Sweet Potato Thang, is now available for delivery nationwide. Nikki is also a digital creator with over 31.2K Instagram followers, where she showcases her food catering menus and new product launches.

Among Nikki’s most popular products are Nikki J’s Magic Dust and Magic Orange Tea. Moreover, she has her own merchandise, which consists of t-shirts with various designs. In April 2025, Nikki stepped into the role of judge at the Texas Pie Fest. She has recently been gaining much recognition on news outlets, as she appeared on the ‘Good Morning Texas’ show in the following month. In August, she was featured on Fox News 4, charming viewers with her energy and culinary mastery. Despite her success, Nikki has chosen to keep her personal life under wraps. However, we do know that she is quite devoted to her husband, and they have been together for over 37 years.

Chloe Sexton’s Baking Dreams Took Flight With the Support of Her Family

Chloe Sexton’s career initially began as a News Producer and Marketing Professional before she discovered her calling, baking. Since then, she has been making her mark as a Social Media Baker. Over the years, she has built a community of 242K on Instagram. As of writing, she is also the owner of her own cookie bakery, Chloe’s Giant Cookies. With its own dedicated website, the bakery now ships nationwide to all 50 states, as well as to Canada. She maintains a YouTube channel named after her venture, which has grown steadily to gain 6.51K subscribers. Chloe is also an author with her published cookbooks: ‘Big Yum: Supersized Cookies For Over-The-Top Cravings,’ ‘Cookies By Chloe,’ and ’12 Days of Cookies.’

Chloe always shares glimpses of her creations and sneak peeks into her personal life on Instagram. There, she shared about her painful memory of losing her mother to a battle against brain cancer during an interview with the ‘Fresh Starts’ podcast. It led her to become the guardian of her little sister, Charlotte, who often accompanies her to the bakery, where they work side by side. Chloe is also delighted to spend time with her two sons, including Theo. Another significant aspect of her life is her soulmate, Tyler, who is also the CEO of her business and helped her make her dream a reality. Together as a family, Chloe enjoys celebrating all the festivities, like Christmas.

Justin Ellen Continues to Rise With His Social Media Stardom

Justin Ellen first came into the spotlight when he appeared on Netflix’s ‘Is It Cake?’ Besides that, he is a social media baking star who has currently garnered over 681K followers on Instagram. He has his own YouTube channel, Everything Just Baked, with 384K subscribers. On both platforms, Justin shares his personal recipes and provides his supporters with a closer glimpse into the efforts that go into those creations. He promotes his website on his social media. The site not only features his recipes but also showcases several of his favorite utensils and an Amazon storefront. Additionally, Justin accepts custom cake inquiries, which serve as another source of his income.

In January 2024, Justin shared about making a cake for the iconic songwriter and actress, Mary J. Blige. He has currently immersed himself in these preparations for several major brands and personalities. From time to time, he ensures that he donates food to the needy, highlighting his kind heart and desire to help people. Most recently, in October 2025, Justin entered into a paid partnership with Facebook, followed by another collaboration with Uber Eats in November. Beyond everything, Justin fosters a special bond with his sister, Brianna. Together, they often make goofy videos while doing late-night baking. He also maintains a close relationship with his grandmother, who always supports him.

Zoha Malik Has Embraced the Chapter of Motherhood With Open Arms

Zoha Malik earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Biomedical Engineering with a minor in Engineering Management from Vanderbilt University in 2017. She stepped into her professional life in December 2012 as an Intern for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and left the position in January 2013. After climbing the corporate ladder for a few years, Zoha became the owner of Bake With Zoha LLC in April 2023. She launched her website and diligently began creating content on TikTok and Instagram. Currently, the social media star has over 1 million followers on Instagram. Her feed is a vibrant mix of her baking adventures and behind-the-scenes glimpses of the preparations.

On Zoha’s website, customers can easily find the blogs containing detailed recipes for her beloved delicacies. Apart from that, they can contact her for customized creations or shop her baked goods through the site. Her YouTube channel, with 64.3K subscribers, serves as a platform for her to share her interests and love of baking. In August 2024, Zoha was overjoyed to share with her followers that she and the love of her life, Shahzeb Khan Ghani, were expecting a child. Eventually, they welcomed their son, Mikayl, into their lives. She and Shahzeb usually take him out for strolls together on beautiful evenings. Moreover, Zoha has an incredible bond with her mother. Whenever they get a chance, they prefer to cook together.

Stefanie Embree Poured Her Talent and Love Into Building OKC Sweets

Stefanie Embree’s path has always been marked by her creativity and a zeal to do something different. She pursued a Master of Music Education from the University of Oklahoma and graduated with flying colors in 2012. Over the years, she explored various aspects of her passions before discovering her true connection with baking. It led her to tap into her entrepreneurial spirit to launch her own bakery, OKC Sweets. As of writing, Stefanie has a prominent digital presence, as evident from her 52.7K-strong community on Instagram. On the platform, she shares information about her business and her Amazon storefront, which features her favorite daily-use items.

Through OKC Sweets, Stefanie not only sells sweets and pre-ordered items but also conducts cake-decorating and baking classes. In November 2025, she celebrated Thanksgiving with the Hartenstein Foundation at Positive Tomorrows. Just a month later, she partnered with Swisher Beef Co. for a giveaway. Stefanie also takes pride in her motherhood and is quite close to her son, Hudson. She cherishes every moment she spends with him. In October 2025, during his fall break, they spent some mother-son bonding time when he came to her bakery and worked right by her side.

Deirdra Lambright Has Created a Blog Where Her Passion Meets Purpose

Deirdra Lambright, originally from Atlanta, Georgia, has gradually made a remarkable professional trajectory for herself. She has transformed her dream into reality by launching her blog, Sweets 4 Dayz. From the site of the venture, several patrons can easily explore their options and pre-order their baked goods directly. She also uses the website to share her recipes for various dishes, including brownies, cookies, and cakes. Deirdra often collaborates with fellow chefs on several recipes. The most recent partnership was formed with a professional from L7 Labs, a marketing company, in February 2025.

Deirdra also fosters a deep desire to assist those in need, which became more evident as she promoted a fundraiser on Instagram in November 2025, which was to be conducted from a bake sale. On that platform, she has created a feed that resembles a curated album, showcasing her baked creations, such as s’mores desserts, sugar cookies filled with dark chocolate ganache, and several others. Furthermore, she is a creative individual who enjoys taking up DIY projects to make candles, scrubs, and moisturizers. In her free time, Deirdra enjoys exploring the city by visiting various dessert shops and sampling their offerings.

Michael Mararian Finds Healing Through Baking After Losing His Wife

Michael Mararian is gradually gaining popularity as a home baker and has garnered a large fan base on Instagram, with over 4K followers. His baking journey had been emotional, as he began doing it while caring for his wife, Elizabeth. She was battling cancer, and the baking helped them distract themselves from the pain. Eventually, Michael started to find peace in it. So, he continued it when he sadly lost the love of his life in December 2015. Since then, Michael has never looked back, and now he spends his time baking delicious goods and sharing the final results with his followers. In May 2025, he was featured in Buffalo Magazine.

Michael is an active part of Explore Buffalo’s fundraising initiative, and so, he offered a day with Polyesterbakes as an auction gift. He is also someone who consistently appreciates his followers and makes an effort to express his gratitude to them. In November 2025, he excitedly announced the show’s watch party at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery. Beyond his professional pursuits, Michael never felt alone since he always had the company of his furry pups, including Lamont and Zoey. However, he was left heartbroken when Lamont suddenly passed away. It led Michael to welcome another pup, Darrin, into his life, who once again filled his heart with joy.

Jeff Chudakoff Efficiently Balances His Finance Career and Love For Baking

Jeff Chudakoff earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Finance from the University of Pennsylvania – The Wharton School. From August 2013 to May 2014, he worked as a Teaching Assistant at The Wharton School before moving on to work in two different organizations. As of writing, Jeff has been the Senior Analyst for the Hedge Fund since September 2019. In 2021, he joined the San Francisco Cooking School to pursue the Pastry and Baking Arts program. It ultimately paved the path for him to move forward and continue baking.

Jeff maintains his own website, where he showcases his favorite items, including pans, spatulas, and other baking essentials that can be purchased on Amazon. It further features incredible recipes of several mouthwatering desserts. Yet, above all, his life revolves around his soulmate, Stephanie. Jeff never misses a chance to express his love for her and always ensures that she feels special. In November 2025, he shared about how he started off the year badly because he had broken his leg and suffered blood clots, but was thankful that he had his partner beside him. Jeff often refers to her as “my amazing cake model, my everyday cheerleader, and my (very clearly) better half.”

