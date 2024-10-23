Nicole Norton: Where is the Former Personal Assistant of Guru Jagat Now?

Under the direction of Hayley Pappas and Smiley Stevens, HBO’s ‘Breath of Fire’ uncovers the truth about the lives and careers of Guru Jagat and the late Yogi Bhajan. Based on a Vanity Fair story titled ‘The Second Coming of Guru Jagat’ written by Hayley Phelan, the documentary series also provides a detailed account of the origins of Kundalini yoga. The docuseries not only features exclusive interviews with former employees, disciples, students, and family members, but it also includes a series of footage of the two advocates of the wellness and spiritual industry. One of the former employees who talked about her experiences working for Guru Jagat was Nicole Norton.

Nicole Norton Was One of the Few Staff Members Who Raised Her Voice Against Katie Griggs

Hailing from Green Bay, Wisconsin, Nicole Norton served as the personal assistant of Katie Griggs, also known as Guru Jagat. During her stint at the RA MA Institute in Los Angeles, she came across the negative side of Katie, something totally different from what was perceived by the rest of the world. Thus, in an attempt to unmask her true nature, she started posting reports of her bad behavior online, but anonymously, in order to keep her identity a secret as she gathered more dark truths about Katie. She was one of the few employees and disciples of Katie who spoke against her. During a conversation with Vanity Fair, Nicole labeled the RA MA Yoga a “cult within a cult,” where Katie expected everyone’s total devotion, including her staff members.

Nicole Norton is a Jack of All Trades, Specialising in Yoga and Real Estate

From St. Norbert College, Nicole Norton not only earned her Bachelor’s degree in Communications and Media Studies but also studied Graphic Design. With her growing interest in the Health industry and Yoga, she also went to the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, where she earned the Health Coach Certificate in 2015. The following year, she completed her Yoga Teacher Training from Hot 8 Yoga. Apart from Yoga, she also wanted to pursue a career in the real estate industry. Thus, she also went to Key Realty School. Furthermore, she began studying Counseling Psychology at Capella University in January 2024. Despite still being a student and learning new things, Nicole began her professional career a long time back, in 2010, when she bagged a job at the Scottsdale-based W Hotels as the Whatever/Whenever Manager.

After working there for a couple of years, she moved to California and worked as a temporary Executive Assistant / Public Relations Coordinator at SLS Hotel Beverly Hills. Over the next few years, Nicole worked at several different places, serving different roles — Front Desk Agent / Night Auditor Manager at Hotel Oceana Santa Monica, Lead Customer Service Representative at Manduka, and Studio Director + Social Media Manager at Speir Pilates. All this while, she also worked at Hot 8 Yoga, where she started as a Front Desk Representative and moved up the ranks to become a Yoga Instructor. In March 2018, she joined the RA MA Institute for Applied Yogic Science and Technology, where she first served as the Personal Assistant, Director of Special Events, and Studio Director before becoming the Yoga Instructor.

Starting from May 2020, she freelanced as a Virtual Personal Assistant until March 2021, when she was hired as the Executive Production Assistant at Julie M. Gile Photography in Green Bay, Wisconsin Metropolitan Area. Between 2021 and 2022, she worked at Western Racquet & Fitness Club and Jenstar Movement Studio as a Yoga Instructor. Taking her professional career in Yoga a step further, she was also employed at Sage Society as a Private Yoga and Nutrition Education Guide. Starting in January 2020, she started leaving a mark in the real estate industry by landing jobs as a real estate agent at Norton Investments and NRE Real Estate. Since April 2023, she has been working as a Lead Yoga and Pilates Instructor at MGM Resorts International in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nicole Norton is Looking Forward to Her Marriage With Her Long-Time Partner

For several years, Nicole Norton has been in a relationship with Joshua Peguero, a reporter at 8 News Now with over a decade of experience in the news industry. Over the course of their years of relationship, the couple has explored many places and attended different events. For instance, they experienced an NBA game live in the T-Mobile Arena in December 2023. A couple of months later, at the same venue, they also attended a Bad Bunny concert.

Sometimes with Joshua and the other times alone, Nicole goes on a hiking adventure in Red Rock Canyon quite regularly. Besides traveling, she also loves spending time with her cats, as they hold a special place in her heart. The couple decided to take the next step in their relationship as Joshua popped the question to her on May 12, 2024. The proposal was something magical for her as she “was surrounded by the stunning Bellagio Gardens, enveloped in the scent of flowers wrapped in sunlight, and enchanted by the sheer surprise of it all.” Starting from Green Bay, Wisconsin, all her life experiences have led her to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she currently resides with her to-be-husband and her beloved cats. Ever since their engagement, Nicole has been waiting to embark on a new level of love with her partner.

