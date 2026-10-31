Nijaiha Jackson: Where is Jade Benning’s Best Friend Now?

Only about an hour had passed since Nijaiha Jackson had left after visiting her childhood best friend, Jade Tristen Benning, and Jade’s boyfriend, Blaise Taylor, on February 25, 2023. Shortly after, Nijaiha received a call from her best friend that would become the last call she ever made. Following that, within a span of a few days, Jade and her unborn daughter, Ivy Benning, passed away in the hospital. The case comes into focus in CBS’ ’48 Hours: Jade Benning’s Final Call.’ The episode also features several interviews, including one with Nijaiha, in which she recalled the last call she received from her friend and how it became significant evidence during the investigation.

Nijaiha Jackson Testified About Her Last Call With Jade During the Trial

Growing up in Little Rock, Arkansas, Nijaiha Jackson and Jade Tristen Benning first met when they were just 6 years old. It didn’t take them long to become best friends, and consequently, they always shared secrets about their lives with each other. Nijaiha still remembered how her best friend told her on February 25, 2023, that she was going to have a date night with her boyfriend, Blaise Taylor, and that she would prepare dinner. In her interview on the show, Nijaiha mentioned that she went to Jade’s home because she was hungry and stayed for about 30 minutes to eat before heading home. Around an hour later, she received a call from Jade.

On the show, Nijaiha further stated that Jade suspected her drink had been tampered with. According to her, Jade had said on the call: “What did you do? What did you put in my drink? I knew my drink tasted funny.” Nijaiha further mentioned on the show that she had heard Jade asking Blaise to empty his pockets and said she would pass out before the call disconnected. Nijaiha clarified she immediately set out for her friend’s apartment before Blaise called 911 shortly after. After Jade was rushed to the hospital, she was placed on life support. On February 27, 2023, her unborn daughter, Ivy, sadly passed away. Jade’s loved ones suffered another massive heartbreak when acute cocaine toxicity led to her death on March 6. In March 2024, Blaise was arrested in connection with Jade and Ivy’s deaths.

Blaise’s jury trial commenced in June 2026, during which Nijaiha testified for the prosecution. At the stand, she bravely testified, “She was saying, ‘My drink tasted funny, I can’t even walk straight, you did this to do something to the baby.'” During the testimony, Nijaiha broke down in tears and stated: “I was like, ‘Jade, Jade,’ and she stopped responding.” Ultimately, Blaise was convicted on the charges of murder of Ivy and Jade in July 2026. Following that, Nijaiha shared a tribute to Jade, expressing, “Jade, I’d cross every ocean for you and Ivy. Thank you for trusting me to be yalls voice. I promised you 2/25/23 that I would never let up. Guilty on all 4.” In September 2026, Blaise received two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.



Nijaiha Jackson Cherishes the Moments She Spends With Her Friends

Nijaiha Jackson has always been devoted to her academic life and driven by her ambitions to pave a unique career path for herself. After graduating from Horace Mann Middle School in 2012, she attended Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas. Upon completing her initial education, she went on to pursue higher studies. In 2023, Nijaiha enrolled at the Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry, channeling her energy into this new chapter of her life. However, it is essential to note that she has chosen to keep further details of her professional life out of the spotlight. Simultaneously, Nijaiha had signed up for HYROX training for the women’s division.

In March 2026, Nijaiha achieved a significant milestone in her life by participating in and finishing the HYROX Houston in Texas. The event was notably organized by Amazfit. Beyond that, she possesses a wanderlust spirit that often takes her to breathtaking destinations. In March 2024, Nijaiha traveled to Montego Bay, Jamaica, where she enjoyed riding on a jet ski. Apart from that, she and her friends spent their time there strolling along the beach and soaking up the sun’s warmth. The trip further provided her with a way to decompress from the fast pace of her daily life. Additionally, she loves dipping her toes and swimming in the cool ocean water. In her free time, Nijaiha often visits fine dining restaurants.

Another significant part of Nijaiha’s life is devoted to her friends, who consistently show their support for her. Together, they love exploring different corners of their city. As a fitness enthusiast, she maintains a strict fitness regimen and balanced diet. She also finds solace in simply lounging by the pool with her family by her side. As of writing, Nijaiha maintains an incredible relationship with her mother and brother, often describing them as her “Entire World.” Above everything, she is a passionate music lover who always keeps her playlists ready for the long drives. From time to time, Nijaiha expresses her admiration for nature’s creations, especially flowers and butterflies.