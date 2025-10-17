Are Tamara and Isaac Based on Real People? Where Are They Now?

The Spanish drama series ‘No One Saw Us Leave‘ (Originally titled ‘Nadie nos vio partir’) charts a riveting story about a marital conflict and its harrowing fallout. The story revolves around a pair of spouses, Leo Saltzman and Valeria Goldberg, whose marriage is on the very end of its shelf life. Therefore, in order to punish his wife, the former ends up kidnapping their two young kids, Tamara and Isaac, traveling the globe with them in an effort to keep them from their mother. In turn, the Goldberg family hires help of their own in the form of Interpol and a Private Detective, who help the frantic mother in her mission to meet her children again at any cost. In charting the story of a mother’s forced separation from her children, the Netflix series presents an emotionally resonant and highly realistic narrative. Therefore, the characters of Tamara and Isaac, children no younger than 10, inevitably become a point of intrigue, particularly regarding their roots in real life.

No One Saw Us Leave Tells The Real-Life Story of Tamara Trottner and Her Brother, Isaac

‘No One Saw Us Leave’ is a series that adapts ‘Nadie nos vio partir,’ the biographical memoir of Tamara Trottner. Its basis in the source material remains prevalent throughout the on-screen story, which is faithful to its literary counterpart. One of the only notable differences between the book and the TV series stems from a shift in perspective as the character of Tamara Trottner’s mother takes the center stage, translating into the Valeria we see on the screen. Even so, most of the narrative beats, including the depiction of Leo forcefully separating his kids from their mother for months, remain true to reality. Thus, the dramatized characters of Tamara and Isaac in the series retain direct counterparts in the real-life siblings Tamara and Isaac Trottner.

In 2024, Tamara Trottner came out with her memoir, which delved into the details of her early childhood told from the lens of her own younger self. In the late 1960s, when the author was 5 years old and her brother, Issac, was 9, they became victims of their father’s elaborate vicarious violence scheme. It’s believed that the father was allegedly punishing his then-spouse through the children’s kidnapping and forced separation. The series ‘No One Saw Us Leave’ touches upon all these thematic elements and also underlines the nuanced relationship that such an experience instilled between the kids and their parents at a young age. Consequently, the Trottner siblings’ real-life experiences remain a direct influence in the creation and execution of the on-screen characters of Tamara and Isac. Ultimately, while some differences remain between the real-life people and their counterparts in the series, the former’s instrumental influence on the latter is evident.

Tamara Trottner Came Out With Her Second Book in 2025

In 2024, Tamara Trottner had her debut as an author through the Spanish nonfiction memoir, ‘Nadie nos vio partir.’ In the novel, she dove into the realities of her experience, telling her family’s story in full. Later in the year, the author followed the novel up with a prequel of sorts. Her second book, ‘Pronunciaré sus nombres,’ or ‘I Will Say Their Names,’ retains a central focus on Tamara’s family, digging into its historical background. The book follows the life stories of the Jewish author’s maternal grandparents, who fled to Mexico following persecution at the hands of the Nazis and Russians. Through the book, Tamara was eager ot tell real stories of grandparents’ survival and joy.

Since the release of ‘Pronunciaré sus nombres’ in November 2024, Tamara has been intricately engaged in various events and promotional stints circling the literary world. On April 23, 2025, the author participated in a LIVE Reading event hosted by Penguin Publishing House in the company of fellow author, Sofia Segovia. She also appeared as a guest on the ‘Volver al Futuro’ Podcast in May of the same year, wherein she spoke about her relationship with writing and how she employs it as a tool to facilitate healing, memory, and emotional truth. Likewise, she was featured in the Conversatorio Mexico en una Maleta event in June, where she engaged in a conversation alongside various other authors. In October, as the release of ‘No One Saw Us Leave’ loomed on the horizon, Tamara also partook in various promotional events for the book-to-TV adaptation project and even attended the show’s premiere with the cast and crew. In January 2025, the author also graduated from the Universidad Panamericana with a Master’s Degree.

Tamara Trottner Travels the Globe With Her Loved Ones

Outside of her professional endeavors as an author, Tamara Trottner enjoys traveling the globe in pursuit of fulfilling experiences, learning about different cultures, and encountering new and exciting artworks. In the past year, she has traveled to the City of New York, USA, where she visited The New York Public Library and came across the Gutenberg Bible exhibition. Carrying on with her apparent love for museums around the world, the author also stopped by the famed Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum in Madrid, Spain, during a visit to the Penguin Publishing House in the country. Likewise, she also paid a visit to the ‘Abstract Erotic’ exhibition held by artists Louise Bourgeois, Eva Hesse, and Alice Adams in London. Tamara has undertaken many fascinating tourist adventures as she vacationed at places like Sri Lanka and Italy alongside her loved ones, including her life partner.

Tamara and Isaac Trottner are Close to Their Mother

After a tumultuous childhood, Tamara and Isaac went on to experience a stable upbringing by their mother, Valeria’s side. Growing up in Mexico, they were incredibly close to the maternal side of their family, as evident through Tamara’s second book, based on numerous interviews she conducted of her grandparents and extended relatives over time. As they grew up, the siblings remained close to their mother. Even today, they can be found spending their Mother’s Day celebration with the older woman. The Trottner siblings themselves also seem to share a deep bond, as Isaac remains a frequent feature across the author’s social media accounts. While little is known about the older sibling’s personal life, reports suggest that Tamara is a mother to three children and a grandmother to one grandchild. She is also a devoted dog-mom to an adorable pawed pal named Shanti.

Tamara Trottner’s Brother, Issac, Seems to Prefer a Private Life

Unlike his sister, Tamara Trottner, Isaac seems to have a preference for a life outside of the limelight. With little to no presence on social media, there are no definitive public records about his personal or professional life. For the most part, his sister’s active and bustling social media accounts present the occasional glimpse into his personal affairs, as he accompanies her for celebrations or vacations. Although it seems Isaac is close to his mother, Valeria, there are few updates about the nature of his or Tamara’s relationship with their father. As per the Netflix series, the duo saw their father again 20 years after the events described in ‘No One Saw Us Leave.’ Nonetheless, any additional information about their dynamics hasn’t been disclosed to the public.

