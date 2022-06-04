Noah Stout Now: Where is Bill and Anna Stout’s Son Today?

When Noah Stout returned home from a weekend trip, he never imagined he would hear the news of his father’s death. Then, in a shocking development, his mother was arrested for it. As the investigation into Bill Stout’s murder unfolded, it seemed like all evidence pointed to his wife, Anne. NBC News’ ‘Dateline: The Box’ focuses on the case and features an interview with Noah, who talked about what he was going through at the time. So, let’s find out more about him then, shall we?

Who is Noah Stout?

Bill and Anne Stout had two sons together: Noah and Matthew. While Bill worked as a drywall installer, Anne took care of the children. By all accounts, she was described as a great mother, with the kids doing quite well academically. The family moved to Montana from California when Noah was 11 years old. While he didn’t like the move, they settled in and seemed to be leading a comfortable life.

In June 2007, Noah was back home from Gonzaga University in Washington for the summer. However, he went on a weekend trip at the time of the incident. Once Noah got home, he heard about Bill being found dead earlier in the day. While still reeling from the loss of his father, Noah was hit with another jolt when the police arrested Anne on suspicion of killing her husband.

The evidence seemed to pile up against Noah’s mother as the case evolved. The authorities believed that Bill’s affair in 2005 led Anne to put him through public humiliation for a long time before carefully planning his murder. She also stood to gain about half a million through a life insurance policy. Eventually, Anne was found guilty of the killing. Noah spoke during her sentencing hearing and asked for leniency. Then only 19, he said, “This hearing is for justice for my father. When I think of justice for him, I don’t see that as his grandchildren getting to know their grandmother by putting their hand against a piece of bulletproof glass.”

Where is Noah Stout Today?

On the show, Noah stated that he supported his mother and continued to visit her in prison. When asked whether he thought Anne was responsible, Noah said he took her word for it and didn’t think she killed Bill. Anne’s case spurred Noah to attend law school, and as per the show, he serves as her attorney on record. After working at public schools in Tennessee and Nashville, Noah switched to a career in law. He currently serves as legal counsel for the public school system in Denver, Colorado. In 2021, Noah also testified at a State Senate Committee hearing regarding a bill that dealt with data privacy.

Read More: Where is Barbara Miller Now?