Nobody Wants This: Is The Obliterator a Real Sex Toy?

In Netflix’s ‘Nobody Wants This,’ we meet Joanne, a podcaster who believes that being open and frank about one’s feelings and desires is the way to move forward in any relationship. She meets Noah, a rabbi who believes that some things are better kept private. When they fall in love and find their interests and desires overlap, they learn things from and about one another. This journey of exploration and opening up their horizons makes for an entertaining watch. In one of the episodes, the couple goes on their first date, which gets quite unconventional when Joanne reveals that she needs to go buy a sex toy named the Obliterator. SPOILERS AHEAD

The Fictional Sex Toy Advances the Plot of Nobody Wants This

In the show, Joanne runs a podcast titled ‘Nobody Wants This’ with her sister, Morgan, where they talk about everything under the sun, including sex and all the things related to it. In one of their episodes, they prepare to host a sex expert, and for the research, they need to test the sex toy she endorses. In real life, the creator of the show, Erin Foster, also hosts a similar podcast, titled ‘The World’s First Podcast,’ with her sister, Sara Foster, where the duo talk about similar topics. In one of their episodes, they also hosted a sex expert, Emily Morse. However, there was no mention of a sex toy with the name of the Obliterator, which means that the one mentioned in the show is fictional and was created to serve the plot of Joanne and Noah’s story.

While Erin Foster was inspired by her own romance with Simon Tikhman, who is not a rabbi, there are several things in the show that she added to give an edge to Joanne and Noah’s romance, which takes a rather different turn than Foster and Tikhman’s. The episode focusing on Noah and Joanne’s first date seems to be a fictional arc written to give us a sense of how greatly different their lives are. At the same time, it also shows us how the couple (in this case, Noah) is open to accepting the said differences and exploring the distance between them to figure out if what they have can work out or not. The events of the episode also serve as a major development for Noah, who crosses paths with one of the board members of the temple while shopping for the Obliterator with Joanne, finding himself in a very embarrassing situation, only later to realize that the encounter actually works in his favor and advances his career.

