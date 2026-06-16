Norma Countryman: Where is the Survivor Now?

In the 1970s, Warren Forrest took the lives of at least two young women, Krista Blake and Martha Morrison, in the state of Washington. The investigators believed that around the same time, he also abducted and attacked several other women. Norma Jean Countryman is one of the alleged survivors of Warren. The episode titled ‘Surviving the Washington Woodsman’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘People Magazine Investigates: Surviving A Serial Killer’ covers the traumatic experiences of Norma, who ended up playing a vital role in her attacker’s convictions.

Norma Countryman Testified Against Warren Forrest in Two Separate Murder Trials

Born around 1959, Norma Jean Countryman was only 15 years old when she claimed to have been kidnapped by Warren Forrest in his blue van. On the afternoon of July 17, 1974, the Ridgefield, Washington, resident was on her way home when Warren pulled up in his van and offered to give her a ride. Initially, she declined the offer, but later gave in to his alleged constant, manipulative insistence. By then, he had already killed Krista Blake and disposed of her remains. Not long after, Warren allegedly held Norma at knifepoint and drove her to a secluded area near Tukes Mountain. It is alleged that he not only physically assaulted her, but he also hogtied her and placed her between two trees. When Warren left her there, she began chewing through the ropes and broke free.

After running through the dense woods, she found a park employee, who notified the police. As per her account, she told the authorities everything she knew about Warren, including his name, his weapon, his van, and the ropes he used to tie her up. Unfortunately, her statements were not taken seriously, and they reportedly doubted whether her entire story was true. A few months later, in September 1974, Warren went on to abduct and kill Martha Morrison. When he was finally arrested for Krista’s murder and stood on trial, Norma was one of the witnesses who testified against him, helping the prosecution to convict him.

Norma Countryman is Leading a Fulfilling Life Surrounded by Her Family and Friends

Having survived the alleged abduction and attack from Warren Forrest in the summer of 1974, Norma Jean Countryman has come a long way. Thanks to the constant support from her family and friends, she managed to get to the other side of the trauma related to the incident. Decades later, in January 2023, Warren also stood trial for Martha’s homicide. Once again, Norma served as a prosecution witness. Taking the stand during the trial, she told the jury how the defendant abducted her and hogtied her before she escaped.

Unfortunately, in 2020, Norma lost her beloved sister, Mona Floyd, with whom she shared a close-knit bond. Following the tragedy, she shared the loss with her other sister, Kimberly Keith, and brother, Steve Countryman. Apart from being a devoted wife and a doting mother, Norma is also close to her grandchildren. She also considers her two cats, Jesse and Wilda, and a few chickens to be members of her family. In her free time, she loves crocheting all kinds of clothing items, such as sweaters, hats, and jackets. The 67-year-old survivor also likes to explore new restaurants and bars with her husband,

Read More: Krista Blake and Martha Morrison Murders: Where is Warren Forrest Now?