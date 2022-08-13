Norma Rodriguez Murder: Where is Warren Mackey Now?

In June 1993, the town of Port Hueneme in California witnessed a horrific crime – a beloved single mom was strangled to death in her home about a few feet away from her young son’s room. Norma Rodriguez was murdered and the police could not find the killer for a decade, even after initially interviewing him and running a polygraph test. This tragic and bizarre case has been unraveled skillfully in Investigation Discovery’s ‘Betrayed: Flirting With Death’ for viewers in a detailed and chronological method. If you are intrigued to know what exactly happened on that fateful day in June 1993 along with the whereabouts of the perpetrator now, then we have you covered. Let’s just begin, then.

How Did Norma Rodriguez Die?

Norma Garcia Rodriguez was born on November 15, 1960, in the town of Mercedes in Hidalgo County, Texas. She worked in Oxnard Kmart and was a single mother of 2 sons, Andrew, 11, and Austin, 4. She resided in Port Hueneme, Ventura County, California, and was a dear and respected member of the community. Hence, it came as a shock when she was discovered dead at her home in East B Street on the morning of June 1, 1993.

The body was discovered by the ex-husband of the victim, Tony Rodriguez, who had arrived at the scene with his brother, Hector Rodriguez. The ex-husband claimed that he had arrived in the morning, as usual, to pick up their 2 sons and take them to school. But when nobody answered his knocks, he used a credit card to force the door open and enter the house to discover his ex-wife dead on the floor. He had called and informed 911 about the incident while instructing his 2 boys to go stay in their bedrooms and wait for the police to arrive.

The police had arrived at the scene to discover the 32-year-old strangled with her face wrapped in duct tape. Some of the tapes had been cut that Hector took the responsibility for, saying he cut them in the hope of Norma might have been still alive. The brutality of the crime was appalling but it became clear to the police that the killer had put in a lot of effort to stage the scene. There was no blood at the scene anywhere and no signs of forced entry either. With the discovery of Norma’s purse in her bedroom and minimal signs of struggle at the crime scene, it became clear that the motive behind the murder was not burglary gone wrong. All these factors substantiated the claim of experts that the killer was probably someone who knew Norma and the covering of the face demonstrated that they did not want to look at her. Her shorts were a little undone and the police also discovered a pair of house keys near the body.

Who Killed Norma Rodriguez?

The Port Hueneme Police police initially suspected Tony and took him and his brother to the station for questioning. However, Tony had an ironclad alibi during the time of the murder. He had been at a baseball game with his brother and elder son, Andrew, who corroborated the claim. Andrew further informed the investigators that he was dropped home late at night and found the front door locked and the house immersed in darkness. He entered the house by crawling through his bedroom window at the back. His younger brother, Austin, reportedly told him then, “Mommy has a band-aid on her face.” However, Andrew didn’t pay much heed and went to sleep. Tony and Hector were also cleared of suspicion when they passed polygraph tests.

Upon interviewing Austin, the investigators came to know of a certain Corey who allegedly was present in the house at the time of the murder. An extremely nervous man, Corey Davis was a colleague of Norma who denied having any personal relationship with her, apart from the occasional interaction at the workplace. He also passed a polygraph test and was cleared off the suspect list. The police then came to know of another colleague, named Beatrice, who said she was one of the co-workers who attended a barbecue at Norma’s home a day before the murder. She also mentioned how the hostess had lost her house keys at the party. The police finally understood how the assailant broke into the house without forcing in.

Detailed scrutiny of Norma’s guest list revealed another suspect – a person named Warren Mackey. Norma’s colleagues alleged that he had tried to establish a romantic relationship with Norma against her wishes, an allegation that Warren vehemently denied. He stated that he watched television with her and was the last person to leave the party, and then went to a club with his roommate and his roommate’s girlfriend. The couple corroborated this claim and Warren also passed a polygraph test.

With no more evidence in hand, the case turned cold. However, it was only after a decade that the case was cracked when a lab official finally was able to find a match for the DNA recovered from the crime scene with the help of recently advanced technology. The DNA was a match with Warren’s. The police finally comprehended that it was the rage of being rejected that drove Warren to enter Norma’s home using the stolen keys and strangle her to death. The investigators were stunned with one of them even stating, “Of everyone we dealt with, he was probably the coolest customer of the bunch. It just blows you away. If you’re dealing with someone who’s a true sociopath, they can get past a polygraph test.”

Where Is Warren Mackey Today?

Warren had provided his DNA voluntarily to the police when they were investigating Norma’s case. He was arrested in August 2003 on the charges of murdering Norma. Within 2 years of arrest, Warren pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. According to official records, he was held at a correctional facility in California.

The victim’s sister, Oralia Garci, later reminisced, “It still hurts like it happened yesterday. I miss her in my life. That wound does not heal. We just put it on the back burner. We have to live for Norma, and we have to go forward.”

Read More: Trisa Thornley Murder: Is Aubrey Dennis Adams Jr Dead or Alive?