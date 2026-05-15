‘Odd Squad’ Renewed for Season 6 at PBS

PBS has renewed the children’s educational comedy show ‘Odd Squad’ for its sixth Season, The Cinemaholic has learned. Season 6 will be shot in Manchester, UK, this July. Timothy McKeon and Adam Peltzman serve as writers.

The show centers on a group of child characters, members of the Odd Squad, who solve problems using pre-school and early-elementary-level calculations while also showcasing teamwork, communication, and perseverance. From disappearing zeroes to runaway dinosaurs to Santa‘s missing reindeer to characters who escape from books to monsters, the young protagonists face different kinds of weird and bizarre cases, providing young viewers with entertainment and a holistic education. The show’s live-action elements, coupled with visual effects, make it both relatable and visually interesting. Each episode has the team tackle two cases, each approximately 11 minutes, for a total of 22-26 minutes.

The show received positive reviews from viewers (their parents, really) who stated that the show is clever, creative, and funny, three important aspects of a little kid’s mental and physical growth. With every season, the show has upped the ante of the dangers faced by the Odd Squad, so we can expect Season 6 to show greater and more complex dangers that the squad faces. This will naturally yield lengthy solutions, albeit explained in an easily understandable manner. Imagination has no end, so the show will only grow with each season, and so will the viewers.

The Season 5 cast includes Agent Otto (Filip Geljo), Agent Olive (Dalila Bela), Agent Oscar (Sean Michael Kyer), Agent Opal (Valentina Herrera), Agent Omar (Jayce Alexander), and Ms. O (Millie Davis). It remains to be seen who among these will return for Season 6 and whether any new characters will be recruited.

Manchester, UK, served as the production base for Seasons 4 and 5 of the show.

Read More: ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’ Renewed for Season 4 at Citytv